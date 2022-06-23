Yamaha : Annual Financial Report (Consolidated financial statements and notes)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 400 B 2 943 M 2 943 M Net income 2022 37 217 M 274 M 274 M Net cash 2022 129 B 953 M 953 M P/E ratio 2022 24,5x Yield 2022 1,30% Capitalization 907 B 6 681 M 6 681 M EV / Sales 2022 1,95x EV / Sales 2023 1,71x Nbr of Employees 20 021 Free-Float 86,9% Chart YAMAHA CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends YAMAHA CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 8 Last Close Price 5 290,00 JPY Average target price 6 177,78 JPY Spread / Average Target 16,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Takuya Nakata Executive President & Representative Director Shigeki Fujii Manager-Advanced Systems Development Center Taro Tokuhiro Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations Tsunemitsu Torie Manager-Business Administration Taku Fukui Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) YAMAHA CORPORATION -6.70% 6 681 SHIMANO INC. -30.01% 14 541 POOL CORPORATION -41.21% 13 440 POLARIS INC. -6.44% 6 118 BRP INC. -26.50% 4 916 BRUNSWICK CORPORATION -35.90% 4 883