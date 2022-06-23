Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yamaha Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7951   JP3942600002

YAMAHA CORPORATION

(7951)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-23 am EDT
5260.00 JPY   -0.57%
04:55aYAMAHA : Annual Financial Report (Consolidated financial statements and notes)
PU
06/22Yamaha Gives Restricted Stock Compensation
MT
06/22YAMAHA : Notice of Resolutions Passed at the 198th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting (PDF 151KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yamaha : Annual Financial Report (Consolidated financial statements and notes)

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

(Consolidated financial statements and notes)

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

Yamaha Corporation

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Thousands of

Yamaha Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2)

As of March 31, 2022 and 2021

2022

2021

2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents (Notes 6 and 33)

¥172,495

¥129,345

$1,409,388

Trade and other receivables (Notes 7, 23 and 33)

60,018

57,329

490,383

Other financial assets (Notes 13 and 33)

4,352

8,573

35,558

Inventories (Note 8)

118,640

96,803

969,360

Other current assets (Note 9)

7,169

7,871

58,575

Subtotal

362,676

299,924

2,963,281

Assets held for sale

-

1,179

-

Total current assets

362,676

301,103

2,963,281

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment (Note 10)

102,898

96,142

840,739

Right-of-use assets (Note 11)

21,655

22,231

176,934

Goodwill (Note 12)

177

160

1,446

Intangible assets (Note 12)

3,045

2,529

24,879

Financial assets (Notes 13 and 33)

70,319

120,058

574,549

Deferred tax assets (Note 14)

7,892

7,407

64,482

Other non-current assets (Note 20)

12,261

7,983

100,180

Total non-current assets

218,250

256,513

1,783,234

Total assets

¥580,927

¥557,616

$4,746,523

The above consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

1

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2)

As of March 31, 2022 and 2021

2022

2021

2022

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables (Notes 15 and 33)

¥63,184

¥56,915

$516,251

Interest-bearing debt (Notes 16 and 33)

10,523

7,980

85,979

Lease liabilities (Note 33)

5,727

5,696

46,793

Other financial liabilities (Notes 17 and 33)

10,156

9,745

82,981

Income taxes payables

20,260

4,045

165,536

Provisions (Note 18)

2,086

1,806

17,044

Other current liabilities (Notes 19 and 23)

14,174

14,664

115,810

Total current liabilities

126,114

100,852

1,030,427

Non-current liabilities

Interest-bearing debt (Notes 16 and 33)

-

387

-

Lease liabilities (Note 33)

11,647

14,465

95,163

Other financial liabilities (Notes 17 and 33)

110

178

899

Retirement benefit liabilities (Note 20)

14,544

22,576

118,833

Provisions (Note 18)

2,399

1,823

19,601

Deferred tax liabilities (Note 14)

7,954

18,244

64,989

Other non-current liabilities

2,228

2,137

18,204

Total non-current liabilities

38,884

59,814

317,706

Total liabilities

164,999

160,667

1,348,141

Equity

Capital stock (Note 21)

28,534

28,534

233,140

Capital surplus (Note 21)

2,114

21,430

17,273

Retained earnings (Note 21)

397,665

337,923

3,249,163

Treasury shares (Note 21)

(73,288)

(65,086)

(598,807)

Other components of equity

59,746

73,156

488,161

Equity attributable to owners of parent

414,773

395,958

3,388,945

Non-controlling interests

1,154

991

9,429

Total equity

415,927

396,949

3,398,374

Total liabilities and equity

¥580,927

¥557,616

$4,746,523

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Thousands of

Yamaha Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2)

For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

2022

2021

2022

Revenue (Notes 5 and 23)

¥408,197

¥372,630

$3,335,215

Cost of sales (Notes 20 and 25)

(253,476)

(229,720)

(2,071,052)

Gross profit

154,720

142,909

1,264,156

Selling, general and administrative expenses (Notes 20, 24, 25 and 32)

(111,708)

(102,198)

(912,722)

Core operating profit (Note 5)

43,012

40,711

351,434

Other income (Note 26)

7,558

1,909

61,753

Other expenses (Notes 20 and 26)

(1,250)

(7,580)

(10,213)

Operating profit

49,320

35,039

402,974

Finance income (Note 27)

5,792

3,366

47,324

Finance expenses (Note 27)

(2,102)

(1,303)

(17,175)

Profit before income taxes

53,010

37,102

433,124

Income taxes (Note 14)

(15,663)

(10,393)

(127,976)

Profit for the period

¥37,347

¥26,708

$305,147

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of parent

¥37,255

¥26,615

$304,396

Non-controlling interests

92

93

752

Yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2)

Earnings per share

Basic (Note 29)

¥214.79

¥151.39

$1.75

Diluted (Note 29)

-

-

-

The above consolidated statement of income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Thousands of

Yamaha Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2)

For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

2022

2021

2022

Profit for the period

¥37,347

¥26,708

$305,147

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (Note 28)

2,901

5,687

23,703

Financial assets measured at fair value through other

(582)

37,927

(4,755)

comprehensive income (Note 28)

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

2,319

43,614

18,948

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

19,077

12,037

155,871

(Note 28)

Gain or loss on cash flow hedges (Note 28)

(221)

(191)

(1,806)

Total items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

18,856

11,846

154,065

Total other comprehensive income (Note 28)

21,175

55,460

173,013

Comprehensive income for the period

¥58,523

¥82,169

$478,168

Comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Owners of parent

¥58,290

¥81,993

$476,264

Non-controlling interests

232

175

1,896

The above consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yamaha Corporation published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 400 B 2 943 M 2 943 M
Net income 2022 37 217 M 274 M 274 M
Net cash 2022 129 B 953 M 953 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 1,30%
Capitalization 907 B 6 681 M 6 681 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 20 021
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart YAMAHA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5 290,00 JPY
Average target price 6 177,78 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takuya Nakata Executive President & Representative Director
Shigeki Fujii Manager-Advanced Systems Development Center
Taro Tokuhiro Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Tsunemitsu Torie Manager-Business Administration
Taku Fukui Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAMAHA CORPORATION-6.70%6 681
SHIMANO INC.-30.01%14 541
POOL CORPORATION-41.21%13 440
POLARIS INC.-6.44%6 118
BRP INC.-26.50%4 916
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-35.90%4 883