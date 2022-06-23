|
Yamaha : Annual Financial Report (Consolidated financial statements and notes)
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
(Consolidated financial statements and notes)
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
|
|
Thousands of
|
Yamaha Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries
|
Millions of yen
|
|
U.S. dollars (Note 2)
|
As of March 31, 2022 and 2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents (Notes 6 and 33)
|
¥172,495
|
¥129,345
|
$1,409,388
|
Trade and other receivables (Notes 7, 23 and 33)
|
60,018
|
57,329
|
490,383
|
Other financial assets (Notes 13 and 33)
|
4,352
|
8,573
|
35,558
|
Inventories (Note 8)
|
118,640
|
96,803
|
969,360
|
Other current assets (Note 9)
|
7,169
|
7,871
|
58,575
|
Subtotal
|
362,676
|
299,924
|
2,963,281
|
Assets held for sale
|
-
|
1,179
|
-
|
Total current assets
|
362,676
|
301,103
|
2,963,281
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment (Note 10)
|
102,898
|
96,142
|
840,739
|
Right-of-use assets (Note 11)
|
21,655
|
22,231
|
176,934
|
Goodwill (Note 12)
|
177
|
160
|
1,446
|
Intangible assets (Note 12)
|
3,045
|
2,529
|
24,879
|
Financial assets (Notes 13 and 33)
|
70,319
|
120,058
|
574,549
|
Deferred tax assets (Note 14)
|
7,892
|
7,407
|
64,482
|
Other non-current assets (Note 20)
|
12,261
|
7,983
|
100,180
|
Total non-current assets
|
218,250
|
256,513
|
1,783,234
|
Total assets
|
¥580,927
|
¥557,616
|
$4,746,523
The above consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
|
|
|
|
Thousands of
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
U.S. dollars (Note 2)
|
As of March 31, 2022 and 2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables (Notes 15 and 33)
|
¥63,184
|
¥56,915
|
$516,251
|
Interest-bearing debt (Notes 16 and 33)
|
10,523
|
7,980
|
85,979
|
Lease liabilities (Note 33)
|
5,727
|
5,696
|
46,793
|
Other financial liabilities (Notes 17 and 33)
|
10,156
|
9,745
|
82,981
|
Income taxes payables
|
20,260
|
4,045
|
165,536
|
Provisions (Note 18)
|
2,086
|
1,806
|
17,044
|
Other current liabilities (Notes 19 and 23)
|
14,174
|
14,664
|
115,810
|
Total current liabilities
|
126,114
|
100,852
|
1,030,427
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing debt (Notes 16 and 33)
|
-
|
387
|
-
|
Lease liabilities (Note 33)
|
11,647
|
14,465
|
95,163
|
Other financial liabilities (Notes 17 and 33)
|
110
|
178
|
899
|
Retirement benefit liabilities (Note 20)
|
14,544
|
22,576
|
118,833
|
Provisions (Note 18)
|
2,399
|
1,823
|
19,601
|
Deferred tax liabilities (Note 14)
|
7,954
|
18,244
|
64,989
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
2,228
|
2,137
|
18,204
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
38,884
|
59,814
|
317,706
|
Total liabilities
|
164,999
|
160,667
|
1,348,141
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Capital stock (Note 21)
|
28,534
|
28,534
|
233,140
|
Capital surplus (Note 21)
|
2,114
|
21,430
|
17,273
|
Retained earnings (Note 21)
|
397,665
|
337,923
|
3,249,163
|
Treasury shares (Note 21)
|
(73,288)
|
(65,086)
|
(598,807)
|
Other components of equity
|
59,746
|
73,156
|
488,161
|
Equity attributable to owners of parent
|
414,773
|
395,958
|
3,388,945
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,154
|
991
|
9,429
|
Total equity
|
415,927
|
396,949
|
3,398,374
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
¥580,927
|
¥557,616
|
$4,746,523
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
Thousands of
|
Yamaha Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries
|
Millions of yen
|
|
U.S. dollars (Note 2)
|
For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
Revenue (Notes 5 and 23)
|
¥408,197
|
¥372,630
|
$3,335,215
|
Cost of sales (Notes 20 and 25)
|
(253,476)
|
(229,720)
|
(2,071,052)
|
Gross profit
|
154,720
|
142,909
|
1,264,156
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses (Notes 20, 24, 25 and 32)
|
(111,708)
|
(102,198)
|
(912,722)
|
Core operating profit (Note 5)
|
43,012
|
40,711
|
351,434
|
Other income (Note 26)
|
7,558
|
1,909
|
61,753
|
Other expenses (Notes 20 and 26)
|
(1,250)
|
(7,580)
|
(10,213)
|
Operating profit
|
49,320
|
35,039
|
402,974
|
Finance income (Note 27)
|
5,792
|
3,366
|
47,324
|
Finance expenses (Note 27)
|
(2,102)
|
(1,303)
|
(17,175)
|
Profit before income taxes
|
53,010
|
37,102
|
433,124
|
Income taxes (Note 14)
|
(15,663)
|
(10,393)
|
(127,976)
|
Profit for the period
|
¥37,347
|
¥26,708
|
$305,147
|
Profit for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
Owners of parent
|
¥37,255
|
¥26,615
|
$304,396
|
Non-controlling interests
|
92
|
93
|
752
|
|
Yen
|
|
U.S. dollars (Note 2)
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
Basic (Note 29)
|
¥214.79
|
¥151.39
|
$1.75
|
Diluted (Note 29)
|
-
|
-
|
-
The above consolidated statement of income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
Thousands of
|
Yamaha Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
U.S. dollars (Note 2)
|
For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
Profit for the period
|
¥37,347
|
|
¥26,708
|
$305,147
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (Note 28)
|
2,901
|
|
5,687
|
23,703
|
Financial assets measured at fair value through other
|
(582)
|
|
37,927
|
(4,755)
|
comprehensive income (Note 28)
|
|
|
|
|
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
2,319
|
|
43,614
|
18,948
|
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|
19,077
|
|
12,037
|
155,871
|
(Note 28)
|
|
|
|
|
Gain or loss on cash flow hedges (Note 28)
|
(221)
|
|
(191)
|
(1,806)
|
Total items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
|
18,856
|
|
11,846
|
154,065
|
Total other comprehensive income (Note 28)
|
21,175
|
|
55,460
|
173,013
|
Comprehensive income for the period
|
¥58,523
|
|
¥82,169
|
$478,168
|
Comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of parent
|
¥58,290
|
|
¥81,993
|
$476,264
|
Non-controlling interests
|
232
|
|
175
|
1,896
The above consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
|
