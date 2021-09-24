Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yamaha Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7951   JP3942600002

YAMAHA CORPORATION

(7951)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yamaha : Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target Certified by SBTi "1.5°C-Aligned Targets"

09/24/2021 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 24, 2021

Yamaha Group Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target Certified
by SBTi "1.5°C-Aligned Targets"

Yamaha Corporation (hereinafter "Yamaha") reports that the international coalition of environmental organizations, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)*1, has certified the Group's medium- to long-term greenhouse gas emission reduction target as aligning with the SBTi Business Ambition for 1.5°C*2.

Yamaha Group Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Targets*3
[Compared to FY2018/3 (fiscal year ended March 2018) Levels]
  • Scope 1 + Scope 2: 55% reduction by FY2031/3 (Virtually carbon-neutral in FY2051/3)
  • Scope 3: 30% reduction by FY2031/3

SBTi had certified Yamaha Group's medium- to long-term target to reduce greenhouse gas emission in June 2019 to limit global warming to a 2.0°C*2 increase from the pre-industrial level. The Group has now received certification for raising its scopes 1 and 2 reduction targets from a 32% to a 55% reduction (compared to FY2018/3 levels) to reach the ambitious target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, which the SBTi adopted in response to the growing international momentum to achieve carbon neutrality.

To reach the new target, the Yamaha Group will step up its environmental efforts by increasing discussions about environmental change throughout the Group led by the Climate Change Working Group under the Sustainability Committee, which is chaired by the Company President, and by actively switching to renewable energy sources, installing highly energy efficient equipment, developing power-saving products, and rationalizing its logistics operations.

Notes
  • 1. The SBT initiative promotes the setting of science-based targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in order to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement, and also assesses and approves such targets. The initiative was established in 2015 collaboratively by four organizations: CDP (an international NGO focused on the disclosure of environmental information), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).
  • 2. Science-based reduction targets to limit global warming to 1.5°C (or 2.0°C) above pre-industrial levels.
  • 3. Scope 1: Direct emissions from a company's own facilities from fuel combustion and other sources
    Scope 2: Indirect emissions from purchases of energy (electricity, steam, etc.)
    Scope 3: Indirect emissions other than Scope 1 and 2 (procurement of raw materials and parts, transportation, product use, etc.) from a company's own value chain
Latest News Releases

Disclaimer

Yamaha Corporation published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 04:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YAMAHA CORPORATION
12:12aYAMAHA : Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target Certified by SBTi "1.5°C-Aligned Target..
PU
09/01YAMAHA : Notice Concerning the Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock
PU
08/24YAMAHA : Notice Concerning the Results of Acquisition of Treasury Stock through Off-Auctio..
PU
08/24YAMAHA : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Stock through Off-Auction Own Share Rep..
PU
08/23YAMAHA : Notice Concerning the Results of the Sale of a Portion of Company Holdings of Yam..
PU
08/23YAMAHA : Notice Concerning the Decisions of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
08/23YAMAHA : Notice Concerning the Sale of a Portion of Yamaha Corporation's Holdings of the S..
PU
08/23Yamaha Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 6,000,000 shares, representing 3.41%..
CI
08/23Yamaha Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
08/23An unknown buyer agreed to acquire 5.43% stake in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. from Yamaha Co..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 419 B 3 798 M 3 798 M
Net income 2022 44 681 M 405 M 405 M
Net cash 2022 119 B 1 078 M 1 078 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 0,98%
Capitalization 1 250 B 11 343 M 11 316 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 20 021
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart YAMAHA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7 210,00 JPY
Average target price 6 810,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -5,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takuya Nakata Executive President & Representative Director
Shigeki Fujii Executive Officer, GM-Technology & IMC Business
Taro Tokuhiro Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Tsunemitsu Torie Manager-Business Administration
Taku Fukui Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAMAHA CORPORATION18.78%11 405
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-37.79%28 412
SHIMANO INC.39.30%28 281
POOL CORPORATION22.42%18 286
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.43.11%8 571
BRP INC.44.84%7 720