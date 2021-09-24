Yamaha : Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target Certified by SBTi "1.5°C-Aligned Targets"

Yamaha Group Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target Certified

by SBTi "1.5°C-Aligned Targets"

Yamaha Corporation (hereinafter "Yamaha") reports that the international coalition of environmental organizations, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) *1 , has certified the Group's medium- to long-term greenhouse gas emission reduction target as aligning with the SBTi Business Ambition for 1.5°C *2 .

SBTi had certified Yamaha Group's medium- to long-term target to reduce greenhouse gas emission in June 2019 to limit global warming to a 2.0°C*2 increase from the pre-industrial level. The Group has now received certification for raising its scopes 1 and 2 reduction targets from a 32% to a 55% reduction (compared to FY2018/3 levels) to reach the ambitious target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, which the SBTi adopted in response to the growing international momentum to achieve carbon neutrality.

To reach the new target, the Yamaha Group will step up its environmental efforts by increasing discussions about environmental change throughout the Group led by the Climate Change Working Group under the Sustainability Committee, which is chaired by the Company President, and by actively switching to renewable energy sources, installing highly energy efficient equipment, developing power-saving products, and rationalizing its logistics operations.