Yamaha : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Stock through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3)

August 24, 2021

For Immediate Release

Company Name: YAMAHA CORPORATION

President and Representative Executive Officer: Takuya Nakata

Code Number: 7951 (First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Stock through Off-Auction Own Share

Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3)

(Acquisition of Treasury Stock Pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation Based on the Provision of Article

165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Yamaha Corporation (hereinafter, the Company) decided that, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 23, 2021, the items related to the acquisition of treasury stock based on the application of the provisions of Article 156 of Japan's Companies Act pursuant to the rewording of Article 165-3 were resolved, and hereby announces that the Company has decided on the specific method of acquisition for a part of them. The details are as follows.

1. Acquisition Method

The Company will consign the purchase of its own shares to the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3) at 8:45 a.m. on August 25, 2021, at today's (August 24, 2021) closing price of ¥6,390 (no other changes will be made to the trading system or trading hours). The purchase order shall be for the relevant trading hours only.

2. Details of Acquisition

Type of shares to be acquired: Common stock of the Company Total number of shares to be acquired: 4,000,000 shares Notes: The number of shares will not be changed. In addition, there is a possibility that some or all of the acquisitions will not be carried out due to market trends and other factors. The purchase will be made with a sales order corresponding to the number of shares to be acquired.

3. Announcement of Acquisition Results

The acquisition results will be announced after trading hours at 8:45 am on August 25, 2021.

1