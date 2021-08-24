Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yamaha Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7951   JP3942600002

YAMAHA CORPORATION

(7951)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yamaha : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Stock through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3)

08/24/2021 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 24, 2021

For Immediate Release

Company Name: YAMAHA CORPORATION

President and Representative Executive Officer: Takuya Nakata

Code Number: 7951 (First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Stock through Off-Auction Own Share

Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3)

(Acquisition of Treasury Stock Pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation Based on the Provision of Article

165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Yamaha Corporation (hereinafter, the Company) decided that, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 23, 2021, the items related to the acquisition of treasury stock based on the application of the provisions of Article 156 of Japan's Companies Act pursuant to the rewording of Article 165-3 were resolved, and hereby announces that the Company has decided on the specific method of acquisition for a part of them. The details are as follows.

1. Acquisition Method

The Company will consign the purchase of its own shares to the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3) at 8:45 a.m. on August 25, 2021, at today's (August 24, 2021) closing price of ¥6,390 (no other changes will be made to the trading system or trading hours). The purchase order shall be for the relevant trading hours only.

2. Details of Acquisition

  1. Type of shares to be acquired: Common stock of the Company
  2. Total number of shares to be acquired: 4,000,000 shares Notes:
    1. The number of shares will not be changed. In addition, there is a possibility that some or all of the acquisitions will not be carried out due to market trends and other factors.
    2. The purchase will be made with a sales order corresponding to the number of shares to be acquired.

3. Announcement of Acquisition Results

The acquisition results will be announced after trading hours at 8:45 am on August 25, 2021.

1

4. Others

The Company has been informed that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. in which Mr. Yoshihiro Hidaka, an outside director of the Company, serves as President and Representative Director, has the intention to sell a part of the Company's common stock (2,300,000 shares). Of note, Mr. Yoshihiro Hidaka, an outside director of the Company, is a special interested party and has not participated in the deliberations and resolutions of the Board of Directors regarding the acquisition of treasury stock.

(Reference)

  1. Details of resolution concerning the acquisition of treasury stock (announced on August 23, 2021)
    • Type of shares to be acquired: Common stock of the Company
    • Total number of shares to be acquired: 6,000,000 shares (maximum) (Representing 3.4% of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares)
    • Total amount of acquisition: ¥28.0 billion (maximum)
    • Acquisition period: August 24, 2021 to February 28, 2022
    • Acquisition method: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange market

(Including Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3))

  1. Total number of treasury shares acquired since the above Board of Directors meeting and total amount of acquisition cost
    • Total number of shares acquired: 0 shares
    • Total amount of acquisition cost: ¥0

For further information, please contact:

Yamaha Corporation

Corporate Communications Division, Media Relations Group

Contact form: https://inquiry.yamaha.com/contact/?act=55&lcl=en_WW

2

Disclaimer

Yamaha Corporation published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 07:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YAMAHA CORPORATION
03:04aYAMAHA : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Stock through Off-Auction Own..
PU
08/23YAMAHA : Notice Concerning the Results of the Sale of a Portion of Company Holdi..
PU
08/23YAMAHA : Notice Concerning the Decisions of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
08/23YAMAHA : Notice Concerning the Sale of a Portion of Yamaha Corporation's Holding..
PU
08/04YAMAHA : Analyst and Investor Briefing on First Quarter of FY2022.3
PU
08/04YAMAHA : Notice of Yamaha's Selection of a New Market Segment on the Tokyo Stock..
PU
08/04YAMAHA : Reports First Quarter (Three Months) Results for the Fiscal Year Ending..
PU
08/04Yamaha Corporation Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
08/04Yamaha Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Yea..
CI
08/04Yamaha Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Full..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 416 B 3 787 M 3 787 M
Net income 2022 43 732 M 398 M 398 M
Net cash 2022 119 B 1 087 M 1 087 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 1 076 B 9 797 M 9 793 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 20 021
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart YAMAHA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6 120,00 JPY
Average target price 6 755,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takuya Nakata Executive President & Representative Director
Shigeki Fujii Executive Officer, GM-Technology & IMC Business
Taro Tokuhiro Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Tsunemitsu Torie Manager-Business Administration
Taku Fukui Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAMAHA CORPORATION0.82%9 797
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-29.75%32 237
SHIMANO INC.28.21%25 582
POOL CORPORATION30.59%19 506
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.44.06%8 628
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION31.01%7 741