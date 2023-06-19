Advanced search
    7951   JP3942600002

YAMAHA CORPORATION

(7951)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-19 am EDT
5723.00 JPY   -0.64%
Yamaha : Notice Concerning the Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

06/19/2023 | 04:06am EDT
June 19, 2023

For Immediate Release

Company Name: YAMAHA CORPORATION

President and Representative Executive Officer: Takuya Nakata

Code Number: 7951 (TSE Prime Market)

Notice Concerning the Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of Treasury Stock Pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation Based on the Provision of Article

165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Yamaha Corporation (hereinafter, the Company) announces that the status of acquisition of treasury stock based on the application of the provisions of Article 156 of Japan's Companies Act pursuant to the rewording of Article 165- 3.

This transaction has completed the acquisition of treasury shares based on the resolution of the Board of Directors held on February 7, 2023.

1. Type of shares acquired

: Common shares of the Company

2. Number of shares acquired

: 2,858,500 shares

3. Amount of acquisition

: ¥ 14,999,565,349

4. Acquisition period

: February 8, 2023 to June 16, 2023 (Trade Base)

5. Acquisition method

: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange market

(Reference)

Details of resolution at the Board of Directors meeting concerning the acquisition of treasury stock (announced on February 7, 2023)

  • Type of shares to be acquired: Common stock of the Company
  • Total number of shares to be acquired: 5,000,000 shares (maximum) (Representing 2.9% of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares)
  • Total amount of acquisition: ¥15.0 billion (maximum)
  • Acquisition period: February 8, 2023 to July 31, 2023
  • Acquisition method: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange market

1

For further information, please contact:

Yamaha Corporation

Corporate Communications Division, Media Relations Group

Contact form: https://inquiry.yamaha.com/contact/?act=55&lcl=en_WW

2

Disclaimer

Yamaha Corporation published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 08:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
