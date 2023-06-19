Yamaha : Notice Concerning the Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

June 19, 2023

For Immediate Release

Company Name: YAMAHA CORPORATION

President and Representative Executive Officer: Takuya Nakata

Code Number: 7951 (TSE Prime Market)

Notice Concerning the Completion of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of Treasury Stock Pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation Based on the Provision of Article

165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Yamaha Corporation (hereinafter, the Company) announces that the status of acquisition of treasury stock based on the application of the provisions of Article 156 of Japan's Companies Act pursuant to the rewording of Article 165- 3.

This transaction has completed the acquisition of treasury shares based on the resolution of the Board of Directors held on February 7, 2023.

1. Type of shares acquired : Common shares of the Company 2. Number of shares acquired : 2,858,500 shares 3. Amount of acquisition : ¥ 14,999,565,349 4. Acquisition period : February 8, 2023 to June 16, 2023 (Trade Base) 5. Acquisition method : Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange market

(Reference)

Details of resolution at the Board of Directors meeting concerning the acquisition of treasury stock (announced on February 7, 2023)

Type of shares to be acquired: Common stock of the Company

Total number of shares to be acquired: 5,000,000 shares (maximum) (Representing 2.9% of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares)

Total amount of acquisition: ¥15.0 billion (maximum)

Acquisition period: February 8, 2023 to July 31, 2023

Acquisition method: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange market

1