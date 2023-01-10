Advanced search
    7951   JP3942600002

YAMAHA CORPORATION

(7951)
01:00 2023-01-10 am EST
4770.00 JPY   -0.21%
Yamaha : Notice Regarding the Filing of Lawsuit Seeking Compensation for Damages Against the Company and Its Subsidiary
Startups rapidly emerging from Central Japan - local entrepreneurs explain why
Yamaha's Next Generation Video Collaboration Systems "CS-800" and "CS-500"
Yamaha : Notice Regarding the Filing of Lawsuit Seeking Compensation for Damages Against the Company and Its Subsidiary

01/10/2023 | 03:07am EST
January 10, 2023

For Immediate Release

Company Name: YAMAHA CORPORATION

President and Representative Executive Officer: Takuya Nakata

Code Number: 7951 (TSE Prime Market)

Notice Regarding the Filing of Lawsuit Seeking Compensation for Damages

Against the Company and Its Subsidiary

Yamaha Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that Yamaha Music Europe GmbH (located in Rellingen, Germany; represented by Jun Nishimura; hereinafter "YME"), was served with a collective proceedings competition law claim on December 29, 2022 (local time).

1. Cause of Action and Circumstances Leading to the Filing of the Lawsuit

YME was subject to a UK competition law decision finding that it engaged in resale price maintenance practices with one UK business partner in the online sale of our musical instrument products in the UK from March 2013 to March 2017. A collective proceedings claim has been filed by consumers alleging that the actions of the company resulted in consumers paying higher prices for products and seeking compensation for the resulting damages.

2. Outline of the Litigants

The group of plaintiffs is proposed to be made up of UK consumers of the affected musical instrument products, and they will be represented by a claimant representative, Elisabetta Sciallis (an employee of the consumer organization, "Which?").

3. Description of Lawsuit and Compensation for Damages

(1) Description of the Lawsuit

This lawsuit is against YME and YME's parent company, the Company, claiming compensation for damages alleged to have been potentially incurred by consumers due to YME's resale price maintenance.

(2) Value of the Purpose of the Lawsuit

The total amount of damages claimed by the plaintiffs against YME and the Company has not been disclosed.

4. Future Outlook

The value of the claim is expected to become known in due course. We will promptly disclose any matters that should arise in the future concerning the progress.

For further information, please contact:

Yamaha Corporation

Corporate Communications Division, Media Relations Group

Contact form: https://inquiry.yamaha.com/contact/?act=55&lcl=en_WW

Disclaimer

Yamaha Corporation published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 08:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
