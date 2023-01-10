Yamaha : Notice Regarding the Filing of Lawsuit Seeking Compensation for Damages Against the Company and Its Subsidiary

January 10, 2023

For Immediate Release

Company Name: YAMAHA CORPORATION

President and Representative Executive Officer: Takuya Nakata

Code Number: 7951 (TSE Prime Market)

Notice Regarding the Filing of Lawsuit Seeking Compensation for Damages

Against the Company and Its Subsidiary

Yamaha Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that Yamaha Music Europe GmbH (located in Rellingen, Germany; represented by Jun Nishimura; hereinafter "YME"), was served with a collective proceedings competition law claim on December 29, 2022 (local time).

1. Cause of Action and Circumstances Leading to the Filing of the Lawsuit

YME was subject to a UK competition law decision finding that it engaged in resale price maintenance practices with one UK business partner in the online sale of our musical instrument products in the UK from March 2013 to March 2017. A collective proceedings claim has been filed by consumers alleging that the actions of the company resulted in consumers paying higher prices for products and seeking compensation for the resulting damages.

2. Outline of the Litigants

The group of plaintiffs is proposed to be made up of UK consumers of the affected musical instrument products, and they will be represented by a claimant representative, Elisabetta Sciallis (an employee of the consumer organization, "Which?").

3. Description of Lawsuit and Compensation for Damages

(1) Description of the Lawsuit

This lawsuit is against YME and YME's parent company, the Company, claiming compensation for damages alleged to have been potentially incurred by consumers due to YME's resale price maintenance.

1