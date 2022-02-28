Log in
Yamaha : Notice of Management Changes

02/28/2022
February 28, 2022

For Immediate Release

Company Name: YAMAHA CORPORATION

President and Representative Executive Officer: Takuya Nakata

Code Number: 7951 (First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Notice of Management Changes

At its meeting today, the Board of Directors of Yamaha Corporation decided the new lineup of Executive Officers, Operating Officers and Audit Officers to start from April 1, 2022. Details are as follows.

1. Change in Executive Officer (Scheduled to be appointed on April 1, 2022) New Executive Officer scheduled to be appointed

Atsushi Yamaura (Currently Operating Officer, Senior General Manager of Digital

Musical Instruments Division, Musical Instruments Business Unit)

2. Change in Operating Officers (Scheduled to be appointed on April 1, 2022) New Operating Officers scheduled to be appointed

Nobukazu Toba (Currently Senior General Manager of Electronic Devices Division,

IMC Business Unit)

Toshiaki Goto (Currently President of PT. Yamaha Musical Products Asia)

3. New lineup of Executive, Operating and Audit Officers

(1) Executive Officers

President and Representative Executive Officer

Takuya Nakata (Currently President and Representative Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Musical Instruments Business Unit)

Managing Executive Officer Shinobu Kawase (Currently Managing Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Musical Instruments & Audio Products Production Unit and Audio Products Business Unit)

Managing Executive Officer Satoshi Yamahata (Currently Managing Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Corporate Management Unit and Human Resources and General Administration Unit)

Executive Officer Shigeki Fujii (Currently Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of IMC Business Unit and Technology Unit)

1

Executive Officer

Seiichi Yamaguchi (Currently Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of

Musical Instruments & Audio Products Sales Unit)

Executive Officer (Newly appointed)

Atsushi Yamaura (Currently Operating Officer, Senior General Manager of Digital

Musical Instruments Division, Musical Instruments Business Unit)

(2) Operating Officers

Operating Officer

Shinichi Takenaga (Currently Operating Officer, Deputy Executive General

Manager of Audio Products Business Unit)

Operating Officer

Masato Oshiki (Currently Operating Officer, President of Yamaha Music Japan Co.,

Ltd.)

Operating Officer

Thomas Sumner (Currently Operating Officer, President of Yamaha Corporation of

America)

Operating Officer

Naoya Tetsumura (Currently Operating Officer, Deputy Executive General

Manager of Musical Instruments & Audio Products Production Unit)

Operating Officer

Taro Tokuhiro (Currently Operating Officer, Executive General Manager of

Operations Unit)

Operating Officer

Hiroko Ohmura (Currently Operating Officer, Executive General Manager of

Brand Development Unit)

Operating Officer

Yutaka Matsuki (Currently Operating Officer, Senior General Manager of Piano

Division, Musical Instruments Business Unit)

Operating Officer

Hirofumi Yamashita (Currently Operating Officer, Senior General Manager of

Corporate Planning Division, Corporate Management Unit)

Operating Officer (Newly appointed)

Nobukazu Toba (Currently Senior General Manager of Electronic Devices Division,

IMC Business Unit)

Operating Officer (Newly appointed)

Toshiaki Goto (Currently President of PT. Yamaha Musical Products Asia)

3. Audit Officers

Audit Officer

Hirofumi Mukaino (Currently Audit Officer, Senior General Manager of Internal

Auditing Division)

Audit Officer

Yasushi Nishiyama (Currently Audit Officer, Senior General Manager of Audit

Committee's Office)

2

For further information, please contact: Yamaha Corporation

Corporate Communications Division, Media Relations Group

Contact form: https://inquiry.yamaha.com/contact/?act=55&lcl=en_WW

3

Disclaimer

Yamaha Corporation published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
