Yamaha : Notice of Management Changes

February 28, 2022

For Immediate Release

Company Name: YAMAHA CORPORATION

President and Representative Executive Officer: Takuya Nakata

Code Number: 7951 (First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Notice of Management Changes

At its meeting today, the Board of Directors of Yamaha Corporation decided the new lineup of Executive Officers, Operating Officers and Audit Officers to start from April 1, 2022. Details are as follows.

1. Change in Executive Officer (Scheduled to be appointed on April 1, 2022) New Executive Officer scheduled to be appointed

Atsushi Yamaura (Currently Operating Officer, Senior General Manager of Digital

Musical Instruments Division, Musical Instruments Business Unit)

2. Change in Operating Officers (Scheduled to be appointed on April 1, 2022) New Operating Officers scheduled to be appointed

Nobukazu Toba (Currently Senior General Manager of Electronic Devices Division,

IMC Business Unit)

Toshiaki Goto (Currently President of PT. Yamaha Musical Products Asia)

3. New lineup of Executive, Operating and Audit Officers

(1) Executive Officers

President and Representative Executive Officer

Takuya Nakata (Currently President and Representative Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Musical Instruments Business Unit)

Managing Executive Officer Shinobu Kawase (Currently Managing Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Musical Instruments & Audio Products Production Unit and Audio Products Business Unit)

Managing Executive Officer Satoshi Yamahata (Currently Managing Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Corporate Management Unit and Human Resources and General Administration Unit)

Executive Officer Shigeki Fujii (Currently Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of IMC Business Unit and Technology Unit)

1