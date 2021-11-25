Yamaha : PDF (3.41MB/ 24Pages)

|
|
|
|
|
|
Verification
|
Tests for Resolving Office Sound Environment Issues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yamaha is taking part in verification tests together with com-
|
|
accessible options. This test was designed to allow for these
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
panies from other industries with the goal of developing
|
|
needs to be met through the swift supply of optimal web
|
|
Creation
|
|
|
|
|
|
various solutions for resolving social issues.
|
|
conference environments to customers and thereby contrib-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seeking to address office web conference sound environ-
|
|
ute to increased ease of work and productivity for customers.
|
|
by
|
|
|
|
|
|
ment issues, Yamaha partnered with NEC Networks &
|
|
We continue to advance cross-industry verification tests of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yamaha
|
|
|
|
|
|
System Integration Corporation and Inaba International Inc. to
|
|
solutions merging new office layouts that combine Inaba
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
conduct a verification test in December 2020, with custom-
|
|
International's high-sound-absorbing movable partitions with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ers asked to participate. At the moment, the only way to fully
|
|
Yamaha's acoustic technologies and the technologies of NEC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
address these sound environment issues is to redesign office
|
|
Networks & System Integration, which boasts a robust track
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
layouts, an undertaking that is costly and time consuming.
|
|
record for proposing office
|
environments and web confer-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For this reason, many customers are looking for more
|
|
ence systems using Zoom and other venues.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Meeting space using
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YVC-330 unified communi-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cation speakerphone
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merging of Sound and Network Technologies to Broaden Possibilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for Remote Communication
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The COVID-19 pandemic impacted business communica-
|
|
audiences or for other reasons and people hospitalized due to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tion along with all other forms of face-to-face communica-
|
|
illness or injury.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tion that used to be a natural part of everyday life. The
|
|
At the same time, Yamaha is promoting Distance Viewing,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pandemic also placed massive restrictions on music and
|
|
a next-generation approach toward live viewing that is garner-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sports events. Yamaha is proposing new solutions for
|
|
ing attention from everyone involved in musical events. The
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
addressing these restrictions by capitalizing on its remote
|
|
most significant characteristic of Distance Viewing is its abil-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
communication technologies.
|
|
ity to faithfully reproduce live performances by artists at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One example is seen in SYNCROOM, an app that allows
|
|
remote locations by recording acoustics, video, and lighting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
musicians to enjoy real-time ensemble sessions with
|
|
data. Moreover, Distance Viewing can be linked with the
|
|
|
Solutions Made Possible by Yamaha's Expertise in Sound
|
|
Yamaha's proprietary NETDUETTO™ remote ensemble tech-
|
|
aforementioned Remote Cheerer powered by SoundUD
|
|
|
|
nology. This technology limits audio latency, which is unavoid-
|
|
remote cheering system to generate the feeling of solidarity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
able with conventional IP telephony and web conference
|
|
that is unique to live performances by transmitting the voices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In conjunction with the normalization of remote meetings,
|
|
of spoken conversations. This feature makes it more difficult
|
|
systems, to a level that is acceptable for musical perfor-
|
|
of fans to the performers. Distance Viewing is therefore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mances. Moreover, it monitors audio latency levels during
|
|
anticipated to be a viable means of helping mobilize artists
|
|
|
there has been a proportionally large increase in social needs
|
|
to understand the content of conversations leaked into the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
performances to ensure natural and enjoyable ensembles.
|
|
and recover their earnings while also preventing the spread
|
|
|
related to the rapidly emerging sound issues faced in relation
|
|
surroundings from meeting rooms or from meetings in open
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NETDUETTO™
|
, the predecessor to SYNCROOM, was used
|
|
of COVID-19 even as the pandemic restricts large events and
|
|
|
to important conversations or private conversations that one
|
|
spaces, thereby creating a secure environment for remote
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by a growing base of performers to arrange remote ensemble
|
|
long-distance traveling.
|
|
|
|
does not want to be overheard.
|
|
conversations while comfortably protecting speech privacy.*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sessions even before the pandemic. This solution evolved to
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yamaha's VSP-2 Speech Privacy System™ camouflages
|
|
* Speech privacy is the concept of preventing conversations from being overhead by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
become the SYNCROOM of today, which is being used by an
|
|
|
|
|
|
conversations with a proprietary "information masking
|
|
third parties. Initiatives have been commenced to protect private and confidential
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
information from being leaked through conversations at healthcare institutions,
|
|
increasingly large number of users seeking to remotely enjoy
|
|
|
|
|
|
sound" synthesized from human speech to hide the content
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
offices, financial and government institutions, and welfare facilities.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a wide range of musical performances through means such
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
as online streaming of on-stage performances at school
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cultural festivals and live broadcasts of remote sessions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SYNCROOM is also driving sales of related products.
|
|
SYNCROOM online remote ensemble
|
Distance Viewing next-generation live
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remote Cheerer powered by SoundUD, another such
|
|
performance service
|
viewing service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
solution, is a remote cheering system that allows for cheers
|
|
Remote communication technologies have the power to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to be transmitted to sports stadiums and other sites from
|
|
create new ways of enjoying music and sports together with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
remote locations with the touch of a smartphone or other
|
|
comrades and of taking part in events and to therefore forge
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
device. By transmitting vocal support and claps through
|
|
new connections between a wider range of people. Demand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sports stadium speakers, this system provides a virtual space
|
|
for such technologies is thus expected to grow going for-
|
|
|
Speech privacy system concept
|
|
|
|
in which fans can interact. Remote Cheerer powered by
|
|
ward. In response to this demand, Yamaha will propose vari-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SoundUD has been used at a range of events, including
|
|
ous solutions powered by its robust sound-related insight
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
soccer, baseball, basketball, rugby, American football, profes-
|
|
and network technologies to contribute to the realization of a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sional wrestling, and track and field events, to communicate
|
|
society that is in step with the ideals of the United Nations (UN)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expressions of support from spectators, such as fans who
|
|
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its business.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
could not attend events due to them being held without
|
|
|
|
|