    7951   JP3942600002

YAMAHA CORPORATION

(7951)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-02 am EDT
5600.00 JPY   -0.71%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yamaha : Performance Outline

11/02/2022 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Second Quarter of FY2023.3 Performance Outline

(1) Key Financial Indicators

November 2, 2022

(Billions of yen)

Six Months Results

Six Months Results

Results

Projections

Previous Projections

Ended Sept. 30, 2021

Ended Sept. 30, 2022

(Previous Year)

(Full Year)

(Full Year)

(Announced on Aug. 3, 2022)

FY2022.3

FY2023.3

FY2022.3

FY2023.3

FY2023.3

Revenue

198.5

218.0

408.2

470.0

460.0

Japan

52.4

(26.4%)

50.1

(23.0%)

105.4

(25.8%)

106.1

(22.6%)

108.1

(23.5%)

Overseas

146.1

(73.6%)

167.9

(77.0%)

302.8

(74.2%)

363.9

(77.4%)

351.9

(76.5%)

Core Operating Profit (*1)

23.5

(11.8%)

24.4

(11.2%)

43.0

(10.5%)

52.0

(11.1%)

50.0

(10.9%)

Operating Profit

28.8

(14.5%)

24.7

(11.3%)

49.3

(12.1%)

52.5

(11.2%)

50.0

(10.9%)

Profit before Income Tax

29.5

(14.8%)

30.1

(13.8%)

53.0

(13.0%)

57.5

(12.2%)

52.0

(11.3%)

Net Profit (*2)

21.4

(10.8%)

20.8

(9.5%)

37.3

(9.1%)

41.0

(8.7%)

37.5

(8.2%)

Currency Exchange Rate (*3)

110/US$

132/US$

112/US$

136/US$

125/US$

(Settlement Rate) (=yen)

129/EUR

134/EUR

131/EUR

137/EUR

134/EUR

ROE (*4)

10.8%

9.6%

9.2%

9.4%

8.7%

ROIC (*5, 6)

8.4%

7.7%

7.3%

8.4%

8.2%

ROA (*7)

7.7%

7.1%

6.5%

6.9%

6.3%

Basic Earnings per Share

122.5yen

121.2yen

214.8yen

238.9yen

218.6yen

Capital Expenditures

6.0

6.6

14.8

25.6

25.6

(Depreciation Expenses)

(5.9)

(6.5)

(12.1)

(13.2)

(13.2)

R&D Expenses

11.5

12.3

24.0

25.5

25.5

Cash Flows

28.0

-14.3

36.0

28.0

31.0

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

49.3

-6.1

43.7

-19.0

-21.0

Free Cash Flow

77.3

-20.4

79.7

9.0

10.0

Inventories at End of Period

103.1

156.5

118.6

143.0

131.0

Number of Employees

5,696

5,690

5,615

5,700

5,700

Japan

Overseas

14,388

14,367

14,280

14,800

14,800

Total (*8)

20,084

20,057

19,895

20,500

20,500

Temporary Staff

9,041

8,796

8,863

8,500

8,600

(Average during the period)

Revenue by Business

Segment

133.8

150.1

276.2

320.0

315.0

Musical Instruments

(67.4%)

(68.8%)

(67.7%)

(68.1%)

(68.5%)

Audio Equipment

47.4

(23.9%)

47.4

(21.8%)

96.9

(23.7%)

108.0

(23.0%)

105.0

(22.8%)

Others

17.2

(8.7%)

20.5

(9.4%)

35.1

(8.6%)

42.0

(8.9%)

40.0

(8.7%)

Core Operating Profit (*1) by

Business Segment

19.3

20.6

37.3

44.0

43.0

Musical Instruments

Audio Equipment

1.6

0.5

1.5

3.0

3.0

Others

2.6

3.4

4.2

5.0

4.0

(2) Revenue by Business Segment and Region

(Billions of yen)

Six Months Results Ended Sept.

Musical Instruments

Audio Equipment

Others

Total

30, 2022

Revenue

Revenue

Revenue

Revenue

(April-Sept. 2022)

Change (*9)

Change (*9)

Change (*9)

Change (*9)

䚷䚷Japan

28.8

96%

13.3

97%

8.0

91%

50.1

96%

䚷䚷North America

37.6

115%

11.0

94%

3.9

112%

52.5

110%

䚷䚷Europe

26.1

97%

11.7

82%

0.1

44%

37.9

92%

䚷䚷China

29.5

87%

3.3

81%

1.7

74%

34.4

85%

(80%)

䚷䚷Other Areas

28.2

105%

8.2

96%

6.7

183%

43.2

110%

Total

150.1

100%

47.4

91%

20.5

107%

218.0

98%

(91%)

*1 Core operating profit is corresponding to operating income under the Japanese GAAP, and is calculated deducting SG&A from gross profit.

*2 Net profit is presented as net profit attributable to owners of the parent on the consolidated financial statements.

*3Currency exchange rate is the export and import transaction rate applied to profit calculation. 2H Currency Exchange Rates US$=140JPY EUR=140JPY *4, 5, 7ROE and ROA are calculated on an annually adjusted basis.

*6ROIC = core operating profit after income taxes / (equity attributable to owners of parent + interest -bearing debt)

*8Number of employees = Number of full-time staff at end of the period

*9 The Change indicates actual year-on-year changes discounting impact of exchange rates and figures in parenthesis show actual year-on-year change excluding the sales of OEM products.

Consolidated financial forecasts were prepared based on information available at the time of the announcement and do not represent promises by the Company or its management that these performance figures will be attained. Actual consolidated results may differ from forecasts owing to a wide range of factors.

Disclaimer

Yamaha Corporation published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 06:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 458 B 3 094 M 3 094 M
Net income 2023 40 332 M 272 M 272 M
Net cash 2023 146 B 988 M 988 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,2x
Yield 2023 1,27%
Capitalization 968 B 6 537 M 6 537 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
EV / Sales 2024 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 19 895
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart YAMAHA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5 640,00 JPY
Average target price 6 287,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takuya Nakata Executive President & Representative Director
Shigeki Fujii Executive Officer & General Manager-IMC Business
Taro Tokuhiro Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Tsunemitsu Torie Manager-Business Administration
Taku Fukui Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAMAHA CORPORATION-0.88%6 537
SHIMANO INC.-24.74%14 191
POOL CORPORATION-46.25%11 939
POLARIS INC.-5.18%6 040
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-29.84%5 363
BRP INC.-17.79%5 260