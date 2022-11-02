Yamaha : Performance Outline

*1 Core operating profit is corresponding to operating income under the Japanese GAAP, and is calculated deducting SG&A from gross profit.
*2 Net profit is presented as net profit attributable to owners of the parent on the consolidated financial statements.
*3䚷Currency exchange rate is the export and import transaction rate applied to profit calculation. 2H Currency Exchange Rates US$=140JPY EUR=140JPY *4, 5, 7䚷ROE and ROA are calculated on an annually adjusted basis.
*6䚷ROIC = core operating profit after income taxes / (equity attributable to owners of parent + interest -bearing debt)
*8䚷Number of employees = Number of full-time staff at end of the period
*9 The Change indicates actual year-on-year changes discounting impact of exchange rates and figures in parenthesis show actual year-on-year change excluding the sales of OEM products.
Consolidated financial forecasts were prepared based on information available at the time of the announcement and do not represent promises by the Company or its management that these performance figures will be attained. Actual consolidated results may differ from forecasts owing to a wide range of factors.
Yamaha Corporation published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 06:49:07 UTC.