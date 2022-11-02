Yamaha : Performance Outline

Second Quarter of FY2023.3 Performance Outline

(1) Key Financial Indicators November 2, 2022 (Billions of yen) Six Months Results Six Months Results Results Projections Previous Projections Ended Sept. 30, 2021 Ended Sept. 30, 2022 (Previous Year) (Full Year) (Full Year) (Announced on Aug. 3, 2022) FY2022.3 FY2023.3 FY2022.3 FY2023.3 FY2023.3 Revenue 198.5 218.0 408.2 470.0 460.0 Japan 52.4 (26.4%) 50.1 (23.0%) 105.4 (25.8%) 106.1 (22.6%) 108.1 (23.5%) Overseas 146.1 (73.6%) 167.9 (77.0%) 302.8 (74.2%) 363.9 (77.4%) 351.9 (76.5%) Core Operating Profit (*1) 23.5 (11.8%) 24.4 (11.2%) 43.0 (10.5%) 52.0 (11.1%) 50.0 (10.9%) Operating Profit 28.8 (14.5%) 24.7 (11.3%) 49.3 (12.1%) 52.5 (11.2%) 50.0 (10.9%) Profit before Income Tax 29.5 (14.8%) 30.1 (13.8%) 53.0 (13.0%) 57.5 (12.2%) 52.0 (11.3%) Net Profit (*2) 21.4 (10.8%) 20.8 (9.5%) 37.3 (9.1%) 41.0 (8.7%) 37.5 (8.2%) Currency Exchange Rate (*3) 110/US$ 132/US$ 112/US$ 136/US$ 125/US$ (Settlement Rate) (=yen) 129/EUR 134/EUR 131/EUR 137/EUR 134/EUR ROE (*4) 10.8% 9.6% 9.2% 9.4% 8.7% ROIC (*5, 6) 8.4% 7.7% 7.3% 8.4% 8.2% ROA (*7) 7.7% 7.1% 6.5% 6.9% 6.3% Basic Earnings per Share 122.5yen 121.2yen 214.8yen 238.9yen 218.6yen Capital Expenditures 6.0 6.6 14.8 25.6 25.6 (Depreciation Expenses) (5.9) (6.5) (12.1) (13.2) (13.2) R&D Expenses 11.5 12.3 24.0 25.5 25.5 Cash Flows 28.0 -14.3 36.0 28.0 31.0 Operating Activities Investing Activities 49.3 -6.1 43.7 -19.0 -21.0 Free Cash Flow 77.3 -20.4 79.7 9.0 10.0 Inventories at End of Period 103.1 156.5 118.6 143.0 131.0 Number of Employees 5,696 5,690 5,615 5,700 5,700 Japan Overseas 14,388 14,367 14,280 14,800 14,800 Total (*8) 20,084 20,057 19,895 20,500 20,500 Temporary Staff 9,041 8,796 8,863 8,500 8,600 (Average during the period) Revenue by Business Segment 133.8 150.1 276.2 320.0 315.0 Musical Instruments (67.4%) (68.8%) (67.7%) (68.1%) (68.5%) Audio Equipment 47.4 (23.9%) 47.4 (21.8%) 96.9 (23.7%) 108.0 (23.0%) 105.0 (22.8%) Others 17.2 (8.7%) 20.5 (9.4%) 35.1 (8.6%) 42.0 (8.9%) 40.0 (8.7%) Core Operating Profit (*1) by Business Segment 19.3 20.6 37.3 44.0 43.0 Musical Instruments Audio Equipment 1.6 0.5 1.5 3.0 3.0 Others 2.6 3.4 4.2 5.0 4.0 (2) Revenue by Business Segment and Region (Billions of yen) Six Months Results Ended Sept. Musical Instruments Audio Equipment Others Total 30, 2022 Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue (April-Sept. 2022) Change (*9) Change (*9) Change (*9) Change (*9) 䚷䚷Japan 28.8 96% 13.3 97% 8.0 91% 50.1 96% 䚷䚷North America 37.6 115% 11.0 94% 3.9 112% 52.5 110% 䚷䚷Europe 26.1 97% 11.7 82% 0.1 44% 37.9 92% 䚷䚷China 29.5 87% 3.3 81% 1.7 74% 34.4 85% (80%) 䚷䚷Other Areas 28.2 105% 8.2 96% 6.7 183% 43.2 110% Total 150.1 100% 47.4 91% 20.5 107% 218.0 98% (91%)

*1 Core operating profit is corresponding to operating income under the Japanese GAAP, and is calculated deducting SG&A from gross profit.

*2 Net profit is presented as net profit attributable to owners of the parent on the consolidated financial statements.

*3䚷Currency exchange rate is the export and import transaction rate applied to profit calculation. 2H Currency Exchange Rates US$=140JPY EUR=140JPY *4, 5, 7䚷ROE and ROA are calculated on an annually adjusted basis.

*6䚷ROIC = core operating profit after income taxes / (equity attributable to owners of parent + interest -bearing debt)

*8䚷Number of employees = Number of full-time staff at end of the period

*9 The Change indicates actual year-on-year changes discounting impact of exchange rates and figures in parenthesis show actual year-on-year change excluding the sales of OEM products.