    7951   JP3942600002

YAMAHA CORPORATION

(7951)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/24 12:47:48 am EDT
5140.00 JPY   -1.72%
YAMAHA : Products Designed by ECAL/University of Art and Design Lausanne in Collaboration with Yamaha to be Exhibited at Milan Design Week 2022
PU
05/12Yamaha Records 40% Rise in FY22 Attributable Profit on Global Economic Recovery
MT
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Yamaha Corporation - Special Call
CI
Yamaha : Products Designed by ECAL/University of Art and Design Lausanne in Collaboration with Yamaha to be Exhibited at Milan Design Week 2022

05/24/2022 | 12:08am EDT
May 24, 2022

Products Designed by ECAL/University of Art and Design Lausanne in Collaboration with Yamaha to be Exhibited at Milan Design Week 2022

Exhibit to Include Six Products Designed to "Reinvent the Music Player"

Yamaha Corporation announces that it has collaborated with the world-renowned ECAL/University of Art and Design Lausanne and will present the results together with ECAL at Milan Design Week 2022, the world's biggest annual design gathering, to be held June 7-12 in Milan, Italy. Titled "Yamaha Sound Machines," the collaborative exhibit will feature six product prototypes that aim to reimagine the music player and its accessories.

The way that we listen to and enjoy music has evolved over time, with more diversity now than ever before. The COVID-19 pandemic has also drastically altered our values and lifestyles, and the rate at which things change is expected to accelerate even further. With this in mind, the Yamaha Design Laboratory conducted a workshop in collaboration with ECAL Master Product Design students to consider how music listening might evolve in coming generations. Under the guidance of Yamaha designers and ECAL Professor Camille Blin, students at the university tackled the issue and finalized a total of six product prototypes.

Most people today listen to music on their smartphones, controlling every aspect of the experience using the screen of the device. This project was a clear departure from such an approach, implementing designs that focus on physical and emotive qualities of objects. Considering new technologies and trends such as AI, live-streamed performances, and ASMR, the students produced six new music player and accessory devices that are not only physically attractive, but also propose a novel music listening experience.

Exhibit Details
Title Yamaha Sound Machines
Period 7-11 June 2022, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. (CEST)
12 June 2022, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Press preview is on 6 June from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Venue: ECAL Exhibit Booth
Milan, Italy
(Spazio Orso 16, Via dell'Orso 16, 20121 Milano, Italy)
  • * Exhibit item details, photos, and more to be added subsequently on Yamaha Design Official Website.
Latest News Releases

Disclaimer

Yamaha Corporation published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 04:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 400 B 3 129 M 3 129 M
Net income 2022 37 217 M 291 M 291 M
Net cash 2022 129 B 1 013 M 1 013 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 1,31%
Capitalization 897 B 7 023 M 7 023 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 20 021
Free-Float 86,9%
Managers and Directors
Takuya Nakata Executive President & Representative Director
Shigeki Fujii Manager-Advanced Systems Development Center
Taro Tokuhiro Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Tsunemitsu Torie Manager-Business Administration
Taku Fukui Independent Outside Director
