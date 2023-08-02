August 2, 2023
Yamaha Reports First Quarter Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2024 and Full Year Outlook [IFRS]
Flash Report Consolidated Basis (IFRS) Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023－June 30, 2023) [PDF 516KB]
Yamaha Reports First Quarter Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2024 and Full Year Outlook [IFRS] [PDF 293KB]
Latest News Releases
July 20, 2023Notice of Unauthorized Access to Yamaha's U.S. Subsidiary (Second Report)
June 20, 2023Commemorating the 10th Anniversary of its Release with a Remake of the Male Trio
Voicebank: VOCALOID™6 Voicebank ZOLA Project
June 20, 2023Yamaha Motor and Yamaha to Jointly Exhibit at Two of Europe's Largest Tech Events
─ Will display experiential installation that reproduces the Kando pursued by both Yamahas through science and art ─
