Yamaha : Reports Second Quarter (Six Months) Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023 and Full Year Outlook
Yamaha Reports Second Quarter (Six Months) Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023 and Full Year Outlook [IFRS]
Sales 2023
458 B
3 094 M
3 094 M
Net income 2023
40 332 M
272 M
272 M
Net cash 2023
146 B
988 M
988 M
P/E ratio 2023
24,2x
Yield 2023
1,27%
Capitalization
968 B
6 537 M
6 537 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,79x
EV / Sales 2024
1,66x
Nbr of Employees
19 895
Free-Float
87,0%
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
5 640,00 JPY
Average target price
6 287,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target
11,5%
