  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yamaha Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7951   JP3942600002

YAMAHA CORPORATION

(7951)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-02 am EDT
5600.00 JPY   -0.71%
02:50aYamaha : Performance Outline
PU
02:40aYamaha : Reports Second Quarter (Six Months) Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023 and Full Year Outlook
PU
10/18Japanese stocks rebound as U.S. futures rise
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yamaha : Reports Second Quarter (Six Months) Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023 and Full Year Outlook

11/02/2022 | 02:40am EDT
Financials
Sales 2023 458 B 3 094 M 3 094 M
Net income 2023 40 332 M 272 M 272 M
Net cash 2023 146 B 988 M 988 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,2x
Yield 2023 1,27%
Capitalization 968 B 6 537 M 6 537 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
EV / Sales 2024 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 19 895
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart YAMAHA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5 640,00 JPY
Average target price 6 287,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takuya Nakata Executive President & Representative Director
Shigeki Fujii Executive Officer & General Manager-IMC Business
Taro Tokuhiro Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Tsunemitsu Torie Manager-Business Administration
Taku Fukui Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAMAHA CORPORATION-0.88%6 537
SHIMANO INC.-24.74%14 191
POOL CORPORATION-46.25%11 939
POLARIS INC.-5.18%6 040
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-29.84%5 363
BRP INC.-17.79%5 260