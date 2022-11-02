Yamaha : Reports Second Quarter (Six Months) Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023 and Full Year Outlook

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 458 B 3 094 M 3 094 M Net income 2023 40 332 M 272 M 272 M Net cash 2023 146 B 988 M 988 M P/E ratio 2023 24,2x Yield 2023 1,27% Capitalization 968 B 6 537 M 6 537 M EV / Sales 2023 1,79x EV / Sales 2024 1,66x Nbr of Employees 19 895 Free-Float 87,0% Chart YAMAHA CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends YAMAHA CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 8 Last Close Price 5 640,00 JPY Average target price 6 287,50 JPY Spread / Average Target 11,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Takuya Nakata Executive President & Representative Director Shigeki Fujii Executive Officer & General Manager-IMC Business Taro Tokuhiro Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations Tsunemitsu Torie Manager-Business Administration Taku Fukui Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) YAMAHA CORPORATION -0.88% 6 537 SHIMANO INC. -24.74% 14 191 POOL CORPORATION -46.25% 11 939 POLARIS INC. -5.18% 6 040 BRUNSWICK CORPORATION -29.84% 5 363 BRP INC. -17.79% 5 260