Yamaha : Reports Third Quarter (Nine Months) Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022 and Full Year Outlook

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 403 B 3 499 M 3 499 M Net income 2022 38 880 M 337 M 337 M Net cash 2022 136 B 1 180 M 1 180 M P/E ratio 2022 23,8x Yield 2022 1,30% Capitalization 883 B 7 665 M 7 665 M EV / Sales 2022 1,85x EV / Sales 2023 1,71x Nbr of Employees 20 021 Free-Float -

Technical analysis trends YAMAHA CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish

Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 9 Last Close Price 5 280,00 JPY Average target price 6 512,22 JPY Spread / Average Target 23,3%

Managers and Directors Takuya Nakata Executive President & Representative Director Shigeki Fujii Manager-Advanced Systems Development Center Taro Tokuhiro Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations Tsunemitsu Torie Manager-Business Administration Taku Fukui Independent Outside Director

Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) YAMAHA CORPORATION -6.88% 7 665 SHIMANO INC. -14.94% 20 648 POOL CORPORATION -20.74% 17 984 PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. -31.21% 8 123 POLARIS INC. 4.77% 6 988 BRUNSWICK CORPORATION -10.44% 6 955