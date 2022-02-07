Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yamaha Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7951   JP3942600002

YAMAHA CORPORATION

(7951)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yamaha : Reports Third Quarter (Nine Months) Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022 and Full Year Outlook

02/07/2022 | 02:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

© Publicnow 2022
All news about YAMAHA CORPORATION
02:18aYAMAHA : Reports Third Quarter (Nine Months) Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022..
PU
02:08aYAMAHA : Performance Outline (PDF 177 KB)
PU
2021YAMAHA : Music School Established in Riyadh as First Officially Authorized Music Education..
PU
2021YAMAHA : Introducing Japanese Instrumental Music Education to Egypt
PU
2021YAMAHA : Recognized with Prestigious "A" Score for Climate Change by CDP
PU
2021YAMAHA : Presents International Highlight Concert 2021 Online Premiere
PU
2021YAMAHA : Notice Concerning the Cancellation of Treasury Stock
PU
2021Ⅰ. VALUE CREATION BY YAMAHA (P : 2.05MB/14Pages)
PU
2021YAMAHA : PDF (362KB/8Pages)
PU
2021YAMAHA : PDF (2.60MB/ 38Pages)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 403 B 3 499 M 3 499 M
Net income 2022 38 880 M 337 M 337 M
Net cash 2022 136 B 1 180 M 1 180 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 1,30%
Capitalization 883 B 7 665 M 7 665 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 20 021
Free-Float -
Chart YAMAHA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5 280,00 JPY
Average target price 6 512,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takuya Nakata Executive President & Representative Director
Shigeki Fujii Manager-Advanced Systems Development Center
Taro Tokuhiro Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Tsunemitsu Torie Manager-Business Administration
Taku Fukui Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAMAHA CORPORATION-6.88%7 665
SHIMANO INC.-14.94%20 648
POOL CORPORATION-20.74%17 984
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-31.21%8 123
POLARIS INC.4.77%6 988
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-10.44%6 955