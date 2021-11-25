Yamaha : Single-page view (9.41MB/155Pages)

The Yamaha Group publishes integrated reports to communicate its approach toward medium- to long-term value creation to its shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders. Since issuing our first integrated report in 2018, we have continued to incorporate the feedback received from readers each year in order to improve our reports and thereby better facilitate understanding regarding the Group's various initiatives.
The global COVID-19 pandemic has brought massive changes to society, the economy, and people's lifestyles. In this unprecedented environment, we sought to propose more enriching lifestyles to people around the world through our business activities and to improve corporate value by fulfilling our social responsibilities. This integrated report is designed to help readers understand these efforts.
Annual Report 2021 was prepared while referencing the Integrated Reporting Framework of the Value Reporting Foundation (formerly the International Integrated Reporting Council) and the Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company-Investor Dialogues for Collaborative Value Creation: ESG Integration, Non-Financial Information Disclosure, and Intangible Assets into Investment released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Summarizing the policies we adopt on a Groupwide basis, this report was created thanks to the cooperation of each division of the Company. As such, I believe the creation process and the content of this report to be appropriate.
Going forward, we will utilize our integrated reports as engagement tools as we pursue con- structive dialogue with our stakeholders. It is our hope that these reports help our stakeholders feel confident about our efforts to realize a sustainable society and elicit their understanding and support of our long-term corporate value creation.
September 2021
Takuya Nakata
Director, President and Representative Executive Officer
YAMAHA PHILOSOPHY
The Yamaha Philosophy expresses the core framework of the Yamaha Group's management and consists of
four elements: the Corporate Philosophy, Customer Experience, Yamaha Quality (criteria for quality),
and Yamaha Way (mindset and manners).
We utilize the Yamaha Philosophy as a foundation to draw from, try to think from the customer's viewpoint, and consistently provide high-quality products and services that exceed the expectations of our customers, and to create excitement and cultural inspiration together with people around the world.
PROMISES TO STAKEHOLDERS
The entire Yamaha Group shares promises to our stakeholders-customers, shareholders, the people who work with Yamaha, and society-working to improve the satisfaction of
each stakeholder and making effective use of our management resources to achieve sustainable
growth in order to maximize its corporate value.
Customer-Oriented and Quality-Conscious Management
Yamaha fully satisfies its customers by offering quality products and
services that incorporate new and traditional technologies
as well as refined creativity and artistry.
Transparent and Sound Management
Yamaha delivers proper returns to shareholders by ensuring a solid business performance
and achieves lasting development through transparent and sound management.
Valuing People
Yamaha strives to be an organization where each person's individuality and creativity
are respected and all can demonstrate their full potential through their work.
Harmony with Society
Yamaha is a good corporate citizen that contributes to the development of society, culture,
and the economy by observing laws, demonstrating high ethical standards,
and endeavoring to protect the environment.
BRAND PROMISE
A feeling of enthusiastic excitement lives in sound and music,
through playing or simply listening. We at Yamaha want to inspire peoples' passion
and help them make a step forward to express their individuality, emotion and creativity.
Make Waves
Just a few notes or a simple melody can send out ripples that trigger an emotional bond with another person.
Sound and music have a transformational impact on individuals and the world around us.
The "Make Waves" concept focuses on our passions and what matters most to people, namely,
expressing themselves and making an impact, to progress personally
as a listener and player, and to come together with others.
Yamaha is committed to empowering people to "Make Waves" with their sound and music.
Key Points of Annual Report 2021
Annual Report 2021 provides details on Yamaha's progress during the second year of its Make Waves 1.0 medium-term management plan. It also offers information on concrete initiatives for creating social value while leveraging the accumulated strengths and technologies of the Yamaha Group and identifying business risks and opportunities based on the perspective of medium- to long-term growth. We encourage readers to focus on the following key points to help deepen their understanding of the content of this report.
POINT 1
Creation of New Value through
Sound and Music
POINT 2
Progress in the Second Year
of Make Waves 1.0
and Initiatives in the Final Year
POINT 3
Enhancement of Sustainability
Management
Fully leveraging the technologies and sensibilities centered on sound and music that Yamaha has continued to cultivate since its founding, we aspire to cater to new demand and to help resolve the social issues arising in the contemporary business environment and to create new value that enriches people's lives.
Management Vision and Value Creation Story (Pages 10-11), Special Feature: Enactment of Yamaha's Value Creation Story (Pages 12-15), Strategies by Business and Function (Pages 58-75)
The changes to social structures triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic have been accelerating the digitization trend as well as the diversification of values. In the final year of the Make Waves
1.0 medium-term management plan, we will continue to move forward with key strategies of the plan as we prepare for the next plan on our quest to achieve our management vision of "Becoming an Indispensable, Brilliantly Individual Company."
Message from the President (Pages 20-27), Make Waves 1.0 Medium-Term Management Plan (Pages 28-37), Corporate Strategies (Pages 38-57)
Having established the Sustainability Committee in January 2021, the Yamaha Group is advancing discussions on the direction of its sustainability activities and monitoring the status of these activities. Through this approach, we will accelerate climate change response, human rights, diversity and inclusion, and a wide range of other initiatives aimed at contributing to the realization of a sustainable society.
Sustainability Management (Pages 42-49)
Disclosure Structure
Website
Objective
Annual Report 2021
Gaining information on Yamaha and its product and services
Learning about Yamaha's value creation activities
of Yamaha's management, business, and function strategies
Information in this report covers 65 companies (as of March 31, 2021): Yamaha Corporation, its 60 consolidated subsidiaries, and its 4 affiliates. In cases where it is necessary to specify the scope of reporting, this report lists the applicable institution individually.
Reporting Period
This report primarily covers fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021). However, certain sections of this report include information from April 1, 2021, and onward.
Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements such as data and forecasts included in this report are based on assumptions and information available at the time of publication and are subject to change due to various factors. These statements are not guarantees that Yamaha will achieve its targets and forecasts or realize its anticipated future business results. In addition, the content of this report may be changed without prior notice. Accordingly, Yamaha cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which are valid only as of the date thereof,
and undertakes no obligation for any negative impact caused by the use of this report.
Names, including those of products and services, used in this report are trademarks or registered trademarks of Yamaha Corporation or of the respective rights holders.
