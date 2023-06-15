Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yamaha Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7951   JP3942600002

YAMAHA CORPORATION

(7951)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-15 am EDT
5834.00 JPY   +0.59%
04:02aYamaha Video Sound Bar Certified for Microsoft Teams
BU
06/05Mitsubishi Motors to Unveil an All-New Compact SUV in Indonesia in August - Equipped with a New Automotive Sound System as a Collaboration with Yamaha
AQ
06/02Yamaha Pays 3.4 Billion Yen for Repurchase of Shares in May
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yamaha Video Sound Bar Certified for Microsoft Teams

06/15/2023 | 04:02am EDT
Yamaha Corporation announces today its CS-800 Video Sound Bar has been Certified for Microsoft Teams. An all-in-one system, the CS-800 integrates the microphone, speaker, and camera, required for remote conference into one device, providing for a seamless and simple conferencing experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615838617/en/

Yamaha Video Sound Bar CS-800 (Photo: Business Wire)

Yamaha Video Sound Bar CS-800 (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to continue to add to our portfolio of products certified to work seamlessly with Microsoft Teams,” said Thomas Hemery, Yamaha General Manager of Global Marketing and Sales, Professional Solutions Division. “The unique technologies of the CS-800 offer seamless, uninterrupted collaboration through high-quality audio and video for both in-person and remote participants to deliver the best Microsoft Teams experience, wherever you work.”

"A reliable and seamless collaboration experience is crucial for users in today’s meeting environment.” said Albert Kooiman, Senior Director, Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft Corp. “Yamaha has a storied history of providing audio excellence, and being Certified for Microsoft Teams, the CS-800 brings another level of reliability and collaboration to the Teams experience.”

SoundCap Eye™ technology takes information from the multi-dimensional beamforming microphone array and highly accurate positioning information from the video to focus audio capture on the participants in the meeting. Combined with audio volume controls, this technology makes the CS-800 the ideal solution for focus rooms and small meeting rooms.

The CS-800 Video Sound Bar features a 4K AI-enabled video camera supporting auto-framing, allowing for three modes: speaker tracking, individual tracking, or group modes. Audio and video information are used to determine the section of the space or meeting room where relevant participants are located and to direct the focus to that area.

When using the CS-800 with a PC (not within Teams), users can easily launch video calls through a simple USB connection. Whether used in a BYOD environment or with installed equipment, the product supports auto wake-up when someone enters the meeting space and provides onscreen guidance regarding how to start the meeting. Additionally, the technology enables companies to add customized images and provide corporate messaging.

Installation methods include tabletop, wall, and display mounting using optional mounting accessories. Other products Certified for Microsoft Teams from Yamaha Business Solution products include the ADECIA Ceiling Solution and ADECIA Tabletop Solution.
https://uc.yamaha.com/products/microphone-systems/adecia-ceiling/
https://uc.yamaha.com/products/microphone-systems/adecia-tabletop/

About Yamaha Corporation

Since its founding in 1887, the Yamaha Corporation (TOKYO:7951) has developed its business activities focusing on musical instruments, audio products, Yamaha music schools, semiconductors, and other products and services related to sound and music. With its unique expertise and sensibilities, gained from our devotion to sound and music, Yamaha is committed to creating excitement and cultural inspiration together with people around the world. With 17 years of history in the Japan market, Yamaha’s dedicated unified communications department focuses on solutions that enhance communication and help organizations reach their business goals.

Product and company names and logos that appear in this news release are trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 454 B 3 255 M 3 255 M
Net income 2023 38 580 M 277 M 277 M
Net cash 2023 117 B 839 M 839 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,0x
Yield 2023 1,19%
Capitalization 981 B 7 042 M 7 042 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
EV / Sales 2024 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 19 895
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart YAMAHA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5 800,00 JPY
Average target price 6 255,56 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takuya Nakata Executive President & Representative Director
Shigeki Fujii Executive Officer & General Manager-IMC Business
Taro Tokuhiro Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Tsunemitsu Torie Manager-Business Administration
Taku Fukui Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAMAHA CORPORATION17.89%7 042
SHIMANO INC.13.38%15 390
POOL CORPORATION11.44%13 485
POLARIS INC.19.67%6 878
BRP INC.4.14%6 318
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION23.54%6 105
