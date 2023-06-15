Yamaha Video Sound Bar Certified for Microsoft Teams

Yamaha Corporation announces today its CS-800 Video Sound Bar has been Certified for Microsoft Teams. An all-in-one system, the CS-800 integrates the microphone, speaker, and camera, required for remote conference into one device, providing for a seamless and simple conferencing experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615838617/en/

Yamaha Video Sound Bar CS-800 (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to continue to add to our portfolio of products certified to work seamlessly with Microsoft Teams,” said Thomas Hemery, Yamaha General Manager of Global Marketing and Sales, Professional Solutions Division. “The unique technologies of the CS-800 offer seamless, uninterrupted collaboration through high-quality audio and video for both in-person and remote participants to deliver the best Microsoft Teams experience, wherever you work.”

"A reliable and seamless collaboration experience is crucial for users in today’s meeting environment.” said Albert Kooiman, Senior Director, Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft Corp. “Yamaha has a storied history of providing audio excellence, and being Certified for Microsoft Teams, the CS-800 brings another level of reliability and collaboration to the Teams experience.”

SoundCap Eye™ technology takes information from the multi-dimensional beamforming microphone array and highly accurate positioning information from the video to focus audio capture on the participants in the meeting. Combined with audio volume controls, this technology makes the CS-800 the ideal solution for focus rooms and small meeting rooms.

The CS-800 Video Sound Bar features a 4K AI-enabled video camera supporting auto-framing, allowing for three modes: speaker tracking, individual tracking, or group modes. Audio and video information are used to determine the section of the space or meeting room where relevant participants are located and to direct the focus to that area.

When using the CS-800 with a PC (not within Teams), users can easily launch video calls through a simple USB connection. Whether used in a BYOD environment or with installed equipment, the product supports auto wake-up when someone enters the meeting space and provides onscreen guidance regarding how to start the meeting. Additionally, the technology enables companies to add customized images and provide corporate messaging.

Installation methods include tabletop, wall, and display mounting using optional mounting accessories. Other products Certified for Microsoft Teams from Yamaha Business Solution products include the ADECIA Ceiling Solution and ADECIA Tabletop Solution.

https://uc.yamaha.com/products/microphone-systems/adecia-ceiling/

https://uc.yamaha.com/products/microphone-systems/adecia-tabletop/

About Yamaha Corporation

Since its founding in 1887, the Yamaha Corporation (TOKYO:7951) has developed its business activities focusing on musical instruments, audio products, Yamaha music schools, semiconductors, and other products and services related to sound and music. With its unique expertise and sensibilities, gained from our devotion to sound and music, Yamaha is committed to creating excitement and cultural inspiration together with people around the world. With 17 years of history in the Japan market, Yamaha’s dedicated unified communications department focuses on solutions that enhance communication and help organizations reach their business goals.

Product and company names and logos that appear in this news release are trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615838617/en/