Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yamaha Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7951   JP3942600002

YAMAHA CORPORATION

(7951)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yamaha : Analyst and Investor Briefing on FY2021.3

05/12/2021 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Analyst and Investor Briefing on FY2021.3

(Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021)

May 11, 2021

SCHOOL PROJECT

Yamaha Corporation

FY2021.3 Full Year Highlights

Overview

Performance in FY2021.3

  • Revenue and profit both declined despite exceeding the previous forecast. This was mainly attributed to lower demand and supply shortages due to the impact of COVID-19
  • Revenue declined, with the recovery trend in revenue led by China unable to make up for the lower revenue in 1H
  • Core operating profit saw success mainly due to cost reductions
  • Recording ¥2.3 billion loss from suspension of operations, and ¥3.6 billion in impairment loss for fixed assets on directly managed retail shops, music schools, etc. in Japan due to the impact of COVID-19

Outlook

Full Year Forecasts for FY2022.3

  • Although the uncertainty of the business environments remains high, revenue is forecast to increase based on anticipation of a recovery in market conditions
  • Core operating profit ¥47.0 billion (+15%), core operating ratio 11.8% (+0.9p)

Figures in parentheses are year-on-year comparisons

1

1. Performance Summary

FY2021.3

FY2022.3

Full Year Performance

Full Year Outlook

FY2021.3 Summary

(billions of yen)

FY2020.3

FY2021.3

Change (YoY)

Revenue

414.2

372.6

-41.6

*2

-10.0%

Core Operating Profit

46.4

40.7

-5.6

-12.2%

(Core Operating Profit Ratio)

(11.2%)

(10.9%)

Net Profit*1

34.6

26.6

-8.0

-23.1%

*2 -9.5%

Exchange Rate (yen)

(Excluding the impact

of exchange rate)

Revenue

US$

109

106

(Average rate during

EUR

121

124

the period)

Profit

US$

109

106

(Settlement rate)

EUR

122

121

*1 Net profit is presented as profit attributable to owners of the parent on the consolidated financial statements.

3

FY2021.3

FY2022.3

Full Year Performance

Full Year Outlook

Core Operating Profit Analysis

Versus previous year

(billions of yen)

Impact of

Labor cost

Decrease in

IMC*1

sales and

46.4

exchange rate

at overseas

production, and

business

-0.6

factories

model mix etc.

Cost reduction

and Others

40.7

-1.6

SG&A

1.2

1.3

-23.3

17.3

FY2020.3FY2021.3

Versus previous projections

IMC*1

business

40.7

Sales increase and

35.0

Impact of

SG&A

and Others

exchange rate

model mix etc.

4.2

0.2

0.8

0.5

FY2021.3FY2021.3 (previous

projections)

*1 Industrial Machinery and Components

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yamaha Corporation published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 09:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YAMAHA CORPORATION
05:32aYAMAHA  : Analyst and Investor Briefing on FY2021.3
PU
05/11Japanese shares fall on weak Wall Street finish, BOJ's absence
RE
05/10YAMAHA  : Reports Financial Results for FY2021.3 and Outlook for Performance in ..
PU
05/10YAMAHA  : Notice of Management Changes
PU
05/10YAMAHA  : Competition law infringements in Europe
PU
04/21YAMAHA  : University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute Selects Yamaha UC Con..
AQ
04/07YAMAHA  : UC Expands ADECIA Family With Tabletop Microphone Option; The Easy-to-..
AQ
04/07YAMAHA  : Expands ADECIA Family With Tabletop Microphone Option
BU
03/30YAMAHA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/10Nikkei 225 Flat on Global Interest Rate Outlook, Wall Street Cues
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 370 B 3 397 M 3 397 M
Net income 2021 24 650 M 227 M 227 M
Net cash 2021 80 533 M 740 M 740 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,5x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 1 039 B 9 578 M 9 548 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 20 203
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart YAMAHA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6 355,56 JPY
Last Close Price 5 910,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takuya Nakata Executive President & Representative Director
Shigeki Fujii Executive Officer, GM-Technology & IMC Business
Taro Tokuhiro Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Tsunemitsu Torie Manager-Business Administration
Yoshimi Nakajima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMAHA CORPORATION-1.98%9 578
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-40.01%27 148
SHIMANO INC.4.44%21 288
POOL CORPORATION17.82%17 612
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION46.42%8 704
POLARIS INC.48.30%8 654