Yamaha : Analyst and Investor Briefing on FY2021.3

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 370 B 3 397 M 3 397 M Net income 2021 24 650 M 227 M 227 M Net cash 2021 80 533 M 740 M 740 M P/E ratio 2021 42,5x Yield 2021 1,12% Capitalization 1 039 B 9 578 M 9 548 M EV / Sales 2021 2,59x EV / Sales 2022 2,27x Nbr of Employees 20 203 Free-Float 86,0% Chart YAMAHA CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends YAMAHA CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 10 Average target price 6 355,56 JPY Last Close Price 5 910,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 28,6% Spread / Average Target 7,54% Spread / Lowest Target -10,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Takuya Nakata Executive President & Representative Director Shigeki Fujii Executive Officer, GM-Technology & IMC Business Taro Tokuhiro Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations Tsunemitsu Torie Manager-Business Administration Yoshimi Nakajima Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) YAMAHA CORPORATION -1.98% 9 578 PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. -40.01% 27 148 SHIMANO INC. 4.44% 21 288 POOL CORPORATION 17.82% 17 612 BRUNSWICK CORPORATION 46.42% 8 704 POLARIS INC. 48.30% 8 654