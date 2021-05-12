Yamaha : Analyst and Investor Briefing on FY2021.3
Analyst and Investor Briefing on FY2021.3
(Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021)
May 11, 2021
Yamaha Corporation
FY2021.3 Full Year Highlights
Overview
Performance in FY2021.3
Revenue and profit both declined despite exceeding the previous forecast. This was mainly attributed to lower demand and supply shortages due to the impact of COVID-19
Revenue declined, with the recovery trend in revenue led by China unable to make up for the lower revenue in 1H
Core operating profit saw success mainly due to cost reductions
Recording ¥2.3 billion loss from suspension of operations, and ¥3.6 billion in impairment loss for fixed assets on directly managed retail shops, music schools, etc. in Japan due to the impact of COVID-19
Outlook
Full Year Forecasts for FY2022.3
Although the uncertainty of the business environments remains high, revenue is forecast to increase based on anticipation of a recovery in market conditions