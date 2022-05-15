Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7272   JP3942800008

YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7272)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/15 11:50:42 pm EDT
2566.00 JPY   -8.36%
05/15Japan's Nikkei gives up early gains on China slowdown worries
RE
04/28Yamaha Motor Ventures Leads $7.5 million Series A Funding Round for AgTech Startup Verge Ag
BU
04/03“Roots. -- A Journey to Kochi in Shikoku on Four Yamaha Motorcycles” Published in Web 55mph
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Nikkei gives up early gains on China slowdown worries

05/15/2022 | 11:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average shed most of its early gains on Monday as data showing a sharper-than-expected slowdown at factories in major trade partner China offset the boost from a tech-driven rally on Wall Street on Friday.

The Nikkei entered the midday break up 0.24% at 26,492.29 after earlier rising as much as 1.55% to a one-week high of 26,836.96.

Despite the small gain, there were more than twice as many losers as winners among the index's 225 component stocks.

The broader Topix slipped 0.14% to 1,861.64 after opening the day about 1% higher.

China's industrial production unexpectedly fell 2.9% last month, while retail sales shrank a bigger-than-forecast 11.1% amid stringent coronavirus curbs on activity.

The deepening slowdown overshadowed strong gains in U.S. stocks on Friday, led by the Nasdaq's 3.7% advance. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index jumped 5% on the day.

"The risks from China's slowdown are one of the main reasons for the poor sentiment in equity markets," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management in Tokyo.

"At the same time, we may be close to the peak in terms of China concerns," with the government now starting to ease COVID-19 restrictions, he said.

Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses such as shopping malls and hair salons from Monday, following weeks of strict lockdowns.

On the Nikkei, tech was the best performing sector, up 0.74%, while basic materials led the losers with a drop of 1.10%, followed by a 1.05% slide for utilities.

Earnings results also divided the market, with Friday marking the climax of the reporting season. For instance, precision parts maker NTN Corp was the biggest percentage gainer with a 12.15% surge compared with Dowa Holdings' 13.26% tumble.

Automakers were also split, with Mazda rallying a further 5.06% following gains on Friday after its earnings.

But Honda slumped 4.25% on a disappointing earnings forecast given after Friday's close. Motorcycle-maker Yamaha sank 9.32%, having reported underwhelming results after the bell on Friday. (Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -12.97% 4430 Delayed Quote.5.27%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -4.13% 3182 Delayed Quote.2.79%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 5.06% 1058 Delayed Quote.13.90%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.40% 2.51 Delayed Quote.-22.84%
NIKKEI 225 2.64% 26427.65 Real-time Quote.-8.21%
NTN CORPORATION 12.62% 241 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.56% 3917 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
TOPIX INDEX 0.17% 1867.03 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD. -8.32% 2566 Delayed Quote.1.49%
All news about YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
05/15Japan's Nikkei gives up early gains on China slowdown worries
RE
04/28Yamaha Motor Ventures Leads $7.5 million Series A Funding Round for AgTech Startup Verg..
BU
04/03“Roots. -- A Journey to Kochi in Shikoku on Four Yamaha Motorcycles” Publis..
BU
04/01Australian Shares Post Small Loss Amid Decline in Business Confidence
MT
03/31Gachaco will provide sharing service of standardized swappable batteries for electric m..
AQ
03/29Nikkei 225 Renews Rally, Up 1.1% on Softer Yen, Oil Prices
MT
03/29Japanese shares track Wall Street gains; autos and shippers shine
RE
03/23Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 11,000,000 shares, representing ..
CI
03/23Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
03/07Japan transport ministry raids Hino Motors after false emissions data, shares tumble
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 040 B 15 788 M 15 788 M
Net income 2022 134 B 1 038 M 1 038 M
Net Debt 2022 152 B 1 177 M 1 177 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,22x
Yield 2022 4,15%
Capitalization 968 B 7 494 M 7 494 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 51 249
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2 800,00 JPY
Average target price 3 375,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshihiro Hidaka General Manager-Planning & Finance
Takuya Nakata Independent Outside Director
Takehiro Kamigama Independent Outside Director
Yuko Tashiro Independent Outside Director
Tetsuji Ohashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.49%7 494
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED12.09%13 606
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED-5.94%8 599
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-0.51%6 317
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-6.00%5 688
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.-23.29%4 256