  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7272   JP3942800008

YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7272)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-11 am EDT
3385.00 JPY   +1.80%
Yamaha Motor Adopts Newly Developed Eco-Friendly Recycled Polypropylene as a Raw Material
BU
08:11aYamaha Motor Adopts Newly Developed Eco-Friendly Recycled Polypropylene as a Raw Material - Efforts to employ more carbon-neutral raw materials beginning with ASEAN market commuter models
AQ
04/03Tranche Update on Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 13, 2023.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yamaha Motor Adopts Newly Developed Eco-Friendly Recycled Polypropylene as a Raw Material

04/11/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
- Efforts to employ more carbon-neutral raw materials beginning with ASEAN market commuter models -

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7272) announced today that the Company has succeeded in developing a high-quality and environmentally friendly recycled polypropylene (PP) material which can be used for the main exterior bodywork for motorcycles. The Company will begin using the new raw material with the main 2023 commuter models for ASEAN markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005440/en/

Example application of the eco-friendly recycled polypropylene material with the GEAR125 for the Indonesian market (Graphic: Business Wire)

Example application of the eco-friendly recycled polypropylene material with the GEAR125 for the Indonesian market (Graphic: Business Wire)

This eco-friendly recycled PP material is made only from pre-consumer materials*1 with a traceable manufacturing history and no risk of containing environmentally hazardous substances, such as purging compounds*2 and scraps generated in the production processes of petrochemical and molding manufacturers.

Resin materials are often used for the exterior bodywork of motorcycles, and PP materials account for about half of these parts, making it a major raw material for the Company. Yamaha Motor has been driving the development and the use of recycled PP in its products for some time now, but this newly developed material offers even higher levels of strength and quality looks compared to conventional recycled materials. It can also be used for areas requiring greater aesthetic appeal.

With the use of this eco-friendly recycled PP going forward, the Company plans to raise the usage ratio of such recycled materials in motorcycles and gradually adopting the material in other product categories as well.

In line with the Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050, the Company is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality*3 throughout all of its business activities—including its entire supply chain—by 2050. To realize this, the Company has set a goal of switching to 100% sustainable materials by 2050, and will expand its efforts to adopt green and other recycled materials for its products.

*1 Raw materials supplied for use in recycled materials that have not seen use by consumers
*2 Intermediary materials produced during resin synthesis
*3 Emissions as a direct result of business activities (Scope 1 and 2) and emissions outside of these (Scope 3)


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 450 B 18 321 M 18 321 M
Net income 2023 163 B 1 221 M 1 221 M
Net Debt 2023 289 B 2 164 M 2 164 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,02x
Yield 2023 3,89%
Capitalization 1 145 B 8 559 M 8 559 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 52 554
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3 385,00 JPY
Average target price 3 614,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshihiro Hidaka General Manager-Planning & Finance
Takuya Nakata Independent Outside Director
Takehiro Kamigama Independent Outside Director
Yuko Tashiro Independent Outside Director
Tetsuji Ohashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.10.47%8 408
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED12.32%14 013
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED-8.02%9 904
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.48.55%7 302
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED2.05%6 421
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-10.13%5 993
