Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7272   JP3942800008

YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7272)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yamaha Motor : Earnings Continue to Rise in Second Quarter

08/05/2021 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

— Strong growth in net sales of major product categories —

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7272) announces its consolidated business results for the first half of fiscal 2021.

Net sales for the consolidated accounting period for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 were 920.1 billion yen (an increase of 234.6 billion yen or 34.2% compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year) and operating income was 109.2 billion yen (an increase of 90.1 billion yen or 471.9%). Ordinary income was 115.1 billion yen (an increase of 94.3 billion yen or 454.8%) and net income for the period attributable to owners of parent was 93.1 billion yen (compared to a quarterly net loss of 2.8 billion yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

For net sales, the worldwide spread of COVID-19 infections since March last year led to lower unit sales and production numbers, but the impacts have diminished over this first half of the fiscal year and demand has recovered in all business segments, resulting in higher sales overall.

Operating income increased significantly not only due to the rise in net sales but also from higher purchase prices, cutting fixed costs by using digital technologies for remote access and the like, a decrease in the allowance for doubtful accounts, and other factors, serving to absorb the effects of soaring logistics and raw material costs.

For the first half-year consolidated accounting period, the U.S. dollar traded at 108 yen (unchanged from the same period of the previous fiscal year) and the euro at 130 yen (a depreciation of 11 yen).

https://global.yamaha-motor.com/news/2021/0805/corporate1.html

https://global.yamaha-motor.com/news/2021/0805/corporate2.html


© Business Wire 2021
All news about YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
04:13aYAMAHA MOTOR : Earnings Continue to Rise in Second Quarter
BU
07/22YAMAHA MOTOR : to Establish Environmental Technology Investment Fund
BU
07/19YAMAHA MOTOR : Reviews Environmental Plan 2050 Targets
BU
07/16Indonesia motorbike sales up 155% in June
RE
06/29YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/28Japanese shares drop as cyclicals drag, virus worries increase
RE
06/10Nomura Downgrades Yamaha Motor to Neutral From Buy, Keeps Price Target at 3,5..
MT
05/14YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD. : 1st quarter results
CO
05/10YAMAHA MOTOR : to suspend production at two Indian plants due to COVID-19
RE
04/13FACTBOX : Grab, Southeast Asia's biggest startup, set for bumper U.S. listing
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 770 B 16 135 M 16 135 M
Net income 2021 101 B 922 M 922 M
Net Debt 2021 205 B 1 866 M 1 866 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,51x
Yield 2021 3,32%
Capitalization 961 B 8 773 M 8 762 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 52 437
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2 750,00 JPY
Average target price 3 166,15 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshihiro Hidaka Executive President & Representative Director
Tatsumi Okawa Director, GM-Finance, Planning, Head-IT & Digital
Hiroyuki Yanagi Chairman
Katsuhito Yamaji Director, Head-Production & Production Technology
Takuya Nakata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.30.70%8 773
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%14 944
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED4.46%9 738
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-9.78%7 553
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.8.72%5 993
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.-10.24%5 264