  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    7272   JP3942800008

YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7272)
  Report
Yamaha Motor : to suspend production at two Indian plants due to COVID-19

05/10/2021 | 12:36pm BST
Yamaha motor logo is seen in Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Yamaha Motor Co said on Monday it will temporarily suspend its motorcycle production at two plants in India to protect employees from a surge in coronavirus infections.

The plants in Surajpur, Uttar Pradesh and Chennai in Tamil Nadu state will halt production between May 15 and 31, a spokesman for the Japanese company said.

A decision on whether the plants will resume production in June onwards will be made after assessing the situation, he said. He did not say whether cases of COVID-19 had been reported at either of the plants.

Many Indian states have imposed strict lockdowns over the past month as COVID-19 infection rates soared.

The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to fully lock down the world's second-most populous country.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki, Writing by Eimi Yamamitsu, Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 697 B 15 604 M 11 070 M
Net income 2021 80 025 M 736 M 522 M
Net Debt 2021 200 B 1 843 M 1 307 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 985 B 9 071 M 6 422 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 52 437
Free-Float 82,6%
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2 698,46 JPY
Last Close Price 2 817,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target -4,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yoshihiro Hidaka Executive President & Representative Director
Tatsumi Okawa Director, GM-Finance, Planning, Head-IT & Digital
Hiroyuki Yanagi Chairman
Katsuhito Yamaji Director, Head-Production & Production Technology
Takuya Nakata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.33.89%9 071
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%15 274
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED-4.47%9 018
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-8.14%7 790
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.35.45%7 618
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.0.50%5 901