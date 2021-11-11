Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE－LANGUAGE DOCUMENT.

This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Explanation for Business Performance

During the second quarter of the current consolidated cumulative period, the global economy showed signs of recovery with the gradual resumption of economic activities in the United States and Europe, where novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations comparatively progressed. However, the future remains uncertain. This uncertainty is due to the re-emergence of infection caused by corona mutant strains in countries, including developed countries, a global shortage of semiconductors, the slowdown of the Chinese economy, and the rise in prices of goods and energy caused by soaring crude oil prices.

Under these circumstances, the Yamaichi Electronics Group's new three-yearmedium-term business plan (from the fiscal year ending March 2021 to the fiscal year ending March 2023), which began in fiscal 2020, will continue to address the basic policies of the previous medium-term business plan. We aim to grow into a corporate group that can provide products and services that satisfy our customers. We are working to achieve our management goal by creating products that will create the future under our global collaboration. We will continue to promote growth strategy and structural reform.

As a result, our business performance in the second quarter of the current consolidated cumulative period marked net sales of 18,562 million yen (an increase of 32.0% year on year), operating profit of 3,677 million yen (an increase of 74.0% year on year), ordinary profit of 3,761 million yen (an increase of 84.0% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 2,979 million yen (an increase of 82.8% year on year).

Our business performance on a segment-by-segment basis is shown below.

[Test Solutions Business]

Our sales of products for smartphones were strong. In addition, the sales of automotive products, PC and server products, and burn-in socket products for memory devices were strong. Furthermore, we reinforced our in-house production of parts and reviewed our production system to make improvements in productivity and production quality.

As a result, our business performance resulted in net sales of 9,586 million yen (an increase of 35.4% year on year), and the operating profit was 3,012 million yen (an increase of 75.7% year on year).

[Connector Solutions Business]

Our sales of products for automotive and industrial equipment were strong due to demand recovery. However, the product sales for telecommunications equipment remained difficult because major customers' inventory and production adjustments due to the US-China trade friction continued. Furthermore, the cost of raw materials and corona-related expenses increased. However, the impact was kept to a minimum by improvements in productivity and production quality.

As a result, our business performance resulted in net sales of 8,180 million yen (an increase of 33.2% year on year), and the operating profit was 643 million yen (an increase of 79.5% year on year).