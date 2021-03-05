Log in
YAMAICHI ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.

(6941)
Yamaichi Electronics : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

03/05/2021 | 01:23pm EST
ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESELANGUAGE DOCUMENT.

This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for Convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.

4. Other

  • (1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during Current Quarter Consolidated Period

    (Changes in Specified Subsidiaries with Change in Scope of Consolidation): No

  • (2) Adoption of special accounting treatments for quarterly consolidated financial statements: No

  • (3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

    • 1) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards etc.: No

    • 2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1): No

    • 3) Changes in accounting estimates: No

    • 4) Restatements: No

(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stock)

  • 1) Number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares) at term end:

    December 31, 2020

    March 31, 2020

    23,329,775 shares 23,329,775 shares

  • 2) Number of treasury shares at term end:December 31, 2020

    March 31, 2020

    1,919,490 shares 1,919,449 shares

  • 3) Average number of outstanding shares (during the third quarter ended December 31):December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

21,410,322 shares 21,613,540 shares

This summary of quarterly consolidated financial results falls outside the scope of quarterly review procedures to be performed by certified public accountants or an audit firm.

Explanation of the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other related items

All forecasts in this presentation are based on information currently available to the management and on assumptions judged to be reasonable. The Company's actual results may differ substantially from such statements due to various risks and uncertainties.

2

5. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Explanation for Business Performance

The Japanese economy in the third quarter of the current consolidated cumulative period showed signs of recovery due to preventive measures against spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the recovered economic activities overseas. However, due to the re-spread of infection starting in December, the government declared a state of emergency and the current condition remains severe. Looking at overseas economies, while Chinese economy showed remarkable and rapid recovery, the US and European markets have been sluggish due to restricted economic activities. Therefore, it is expected that the global market will remain uncertain.

Under these circumstances, our business performance in the third quarter of the current consolidated cumulative period marked net sales of 20,794 million yen (an increase of 1.7% year on year), operating profit of 2,652 million yen (an increase of 3.7% year on year), ordinary profit of 2,590 million yen (an increase of 2.2% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 1,944 million yen (a decrease of 9.4% year on year).

Our business performance on a segment-by-segment basis is shown below.

[Test Solutions Business]

In addition to the strong sales of products used for smartphones, the sales of sockets for PC, server and sockets for memory have been firm. Furthermore, demand for sockets for vehicle has gradually recovered from the third quarter, resulting in strong trend in this business segment.

As a result, our business performance resulted in net sales of 10,121 million yen (an increase of 11.2% year on year), and operating profit was 2,165 million yen (an increase of 66.1% year on year).

[Connector Solutions Business]

Our sales of products for communications equipment were also affected by our primary customers' inventory adjustments and production adjustments due to the effects of US-China trade friction. Furthermore, in addition to our primary customers' inventory and production adjustments continuing in the European market, our sales of products for on-vehicle equipment were affected by the suspension of operations of major customers due to the spread of COVID-19.

In the third quarter, our sales of products for on-vehicle equipment and industrial equipment turned recovering; however, our sales of products for communication equipment remained severe due to the US-China trade friction.

As a result, our business performance resulted in net sales of 9,425 million yen (a decrease of 9.9% year on year), and operating profit was 418 million yen (a decrease of 67.7% year on year).

[Optics-related Business]

Our sales of optics-related products, including filter products for medical equipment and industrial equipment, has been strong; moreover, items including filter products for smart phones showed a strong trend.

As a result, our business performance resulted in net sales of 1,246 million yen (an increase of 39.2% year on year), and operating profit was 95 million yen (operating loss of 1 million yen in the same period of the previous year).

(2) Explanation of Financial Conditions (Assets)

Our current assets at the end of the third quarter of the consolidated cumulative period were 19,319 million yen, an increase of 365 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase in merchandise and finished goods by 473 million yen due to added inventory in preparation for impact on production activities by the spread of COVID-19, despite a decrease in cash and deposits by 223 million yen due to dividends of surplus. Our non-current assets amounted to 14,430 million yen, an increase of 1,491 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to the recording of machinery, equipment and vehicles of 279 million yen due to the installation of solar power generation and power storage equipment for ESG and BCP at Sakura Factory and the recording of a right-of-use asset of 987 million yen under the land and building lease agreement for the factory relocation of Yamaichi Electronics Deutschland Manufacturing GmbH, a manufacturing subsidiary.

As a result, our total assets amounted to 33,749 million yen, an increase of 1,856 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(Liabilities)

Our current liabilities at the end of the third quarter of the consolidated cumulative period were 6,682 million yen, a decrease of 14 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease of 219 million yen in notes and accounts payable, regardless of an increase of 160 million yen in short-term borrowings. Our non-current liabilities amounted to 2,568 million yen, an increase of 725 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, due to the recording of lease obligations for the land and building lease agreement for the factory relocation of Yamaichi Electronics Deutschland Manufacturing GmbH, a manufacturing subsidiary.

As a result, our total liabilities amounted to 9,250 million yen, an increase of 711 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(Net Assets)

Our total net assets at the end of the third quarter of the consolidated cumulative period were 24,499 million yen, an increase of 1,144 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to the recorded profit attributable to owners of parent of 1,944 million yen, regardless of dividends of surplus of 813 million yen.

As a result, the equity ratio was 71.7% (72.3% at the end of the previous fiscal year).

(3) Explanation about Future Forecast Information, including Consolidated Earnings Forecast

Regarding the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2021, we revised the forecast of consolidated operating results announced on November 6, 2020.

Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year Ending March 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Net profit per share

Previous forecast (A)

Millions of yen 27,000

Millions of yen 3,000

Millions of yen 2,850

Millions of yen 2,150

Yen 100.42

Revised forecast (B)

27,400

3,100

3,000

2,200

102.75

Change (B-A)

400

100

150

50

Change rate (%)

1.5

3.3

5.3

2.3

(Reference)

Actual results for the previous fiscal year (ending March 2020)

27,008

3,064

3,080

2,653

123.06

(Note) All forecasts in this presentation are based on information available to the management and expectations as of the date of this presentation. The Company's actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various risks and uncertainties

(4) Risk information on COVID-19 infection

Our group continues to improve the working system and environment that enable telecommuting as a measure to prevent the spread of the infection. However, if the infection further spreads and continues remaining, it may force us to suspend the operation of our plants and restrict our business activities, which may impact the business performance and the financial condition of our group.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2020

Amount

Amount

(ASSETS)

Current assets

Cash and deposits

Notes and accounts receivable

Electronically recorded monetary claims

Merchandise and finished goods

Work in process

Raw materials and supplies

Other

Allowance for doubtful accounts

Total current assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

Tools, furniture and fixtures

Land

Lease assets

Right-of-use assets

Construction in progress

Total property, plant and equipment

Intangible fixed assets

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

Deferred tax assets

Net defined benefit asset

Other

Allowance for doubtful accounts

Total investments and other assets

Total non-current assets

Total assets

9,259,338

4,438,009

471,967

1,447,299

234,176

1,897,760

1,223,904

18,195

9,035,599

4,440,001

301,137

1,921,265

235,527

1,869,176

1,539,216

22,655

18,954,261

19,319,268

2,699,499

1,613,276

1,507,243

3,377,943

14,178

1,814,957

354,992

2,557,076

2,008,724

1,691,730

3,401,880

30,839

2,855,901

393,294

11,382,091

12,939,448

132,331

219,242

213,111

683,513

309,038

0

135,255

232,318

135,116

658,111

330,159

0

1,424,905

1,355,705

12,939,328

14,430,409

31,893,590

33,749,678

As of March 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2020

Amount

Amount

(LIABILITIES)

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable

Short-term borrowing

Lease obligations

Income taxes payable

Provision for bonuses

Provision for directors' bonuses

Other

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

Lease obligations

Provision for director's retirement benefits

Provision for loss on litigation

Retirement benefit liability

Asset retirement obligations

Differed tax liabilities

Other

Total non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

(NET ASSETS)

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity

Amount of other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustments

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Total amount of other comprehensive income

Subscription rights to shares

Non-controlling interests

Total net assets

Total liabilities and net assets

1,484,585

2,723,550

306,732

393,549

393,567

1,394,893

1,264,634

2,884,010

425,811

264,615

257,210

42,500

1,543,618

6,696,879

6,682,401

250,000 1,161,792

67,853

33,400 20,988

308,451

15,000

2,075,457

72,053

88,865

28,214

21,350

3,529

263,752

1,842,486

2,568,223

8,539,365

9,250,624

10,084,103 1,775,084 14,360,379 2,183,721

10,084,103 1,775,084 15,491,455 2,183,785

24,035,845

25,166,858

6,355 825,391 160,789

6,984 845,137 134,533

979,825

972,686

181,487 116,717

184,520 120,360

23,354,225

24,499,053

31,893,590

33,749,678

Consolidated Statements of Income

3Q period of previous year (From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

3Q period of current year (From April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

Amount

Amount

Net sales

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Operating profit

Non-operating income

Interest income

Dividend income

Share of profit of entities accounted for using

equity Method

Gain on sales of scraps

Subsidy income

Insurance claim income

Other

Total non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

Foreign exchange losses

Factory relocation expenses

Other

Total non-operating expenses

Ordinary profit

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

Gain on sales of investment securities

Total extraordinary income

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disaster

Provision for loss on litigation

Total extraordinary losses

Profit before income taxes

Current income taxes

Deferred income taxes

Income taxes

Profit

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

20,454,080 13,166,544

20,794,093 13,609,408

7,287,536

7,184,685

4,729,779

4,532,572

2,557,756

2,652,112

8,691 6,666 1,900 13,563 2,077 49,091 21,244

4,742 4,529 12,551 14,068 20,687 1,938 23,301

103,234

81,819

50,852 36,868

39,142

24,219 55,772 55,071 8,220

126,864

143,284

2,534,126

2,590,647

2,873 123,183

1,076

126,057

1,076

19,769

85,659

19,769

85,659

2,640,414

2,506,065

468,889 22,978

486,016 72,834

491,867

558,850

2,148,546

1,947,215

2,440

2,546

2,146,105

1,944,668

3Q period of previous year

(From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

3Q period of current year

(From April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

Amount

Amount

Profit

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustments

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

(Attribute to)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of Parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

2,148,546

104,992 99,642

11,521

5,631

1,947,215

628 18,204

26,256

444

198,744

8,236

1,949,801

1,955,451

1,943,909

5,891

1,951,808

3,643

9

Disclaimer

YAMAICHI Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 18:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
