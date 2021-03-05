Yamaichi Electronics : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE－LANGUAGE DOCUMENT. This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for Convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.

4. Other

(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during Current Quarter Consolidated Period (Changes in Specified Subsidiaries with Change in Scope of Consolidation): No

(2) Adoption of special accounting treatments for quarterly consolidated financial statements: No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements 1) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards etc.: No 2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1): No 3) Changes in accounting estimates: No 4) Restatements: No



(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stock)

1) Number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares) at term end: December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 23,329,775 shares 23,329,775 shares

2) Number of treasury shares at term end:December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 1,919,490 shares 1,919,449 shares

3) Average number of outstanding shares (during the third quarter ended December 31):December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

21,410,322 shares 21,613,540 shares

＊ This summary of quarterly consolidated financial results falls outside the scope of quarterly review procedures to be performed by certified public accountants or an audit firm.

＊ Explanation of the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other related items

All forecasts in this presentation are based on information currently available to the management and on assumptions judged to be reasonable. The Company's actual results may differ substantially from such statements due to various risks and uncertainties.

5. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Explanation for Business Performance

The Japanese economy in the third quarter of the current consolidated cumulative period showed signs of recovery due to preventive measures against spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the recovered economic activities overseas. However, due to the re-spread of infection starting in December, the government declared a state of emergency and the current condition remains severe. Looking at overseas economies, while Chinese economy showed remarkable and rapid recovery, the US and European markets have been sluggish due to restricted economic activities. Therefore, it is expected that the global market will remain uncertain.

Under these circumstances, our business performance in the third quarter of the current consolidated cumulative period marked net sales of 20,794 million yen (an increase of 1.7% year on year), operating profit of 2,652 million yen (an increase of 3.7% year on year), ordinary profit of 2,590 million yen (an increase of 2.2% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 1,944 million yen (a decrease of 9.4% year on year).

Our business performance on a segment-by-segment basis is shown below.

[Test Solutions Business]

In addition to the strong sales of products used for smartphones, the sales of sockets for PC, server and sockets for memory have been firm. Furthermore, demand for sockets for vehicle has gradually recovered from the third quarter, resulting in strong trend in this business segment.

As a result, our business performance resulted in net sales of 10,121 million yen (an increase of 11.2% year on year), and operating profit was 2,165 million yen (an increase of 66.1% year on year).

[Connector Solutions Business]

Our sales of products for communications equipment were also affected by our primary customers' inventory adjustments and production adjustments due to the effects of US-China trade friction. Furthermore, in addition to our primary customers' inventory and production adjustments continuing in the European market, our sales of products for on-vehicle equipment were affected by the suspension of operations of major customers due to the spread of COVID-19.

In the third quarter, our sales of products for on-vehicle equipment and industrial equipment turned recovering; however, our sales of products for communication equipment remained severe due to the US-China trade friction.

As a result, our business performance resulted in net sales of 9,425 million yen (a decrease of 9.9% year on year), and operating profit was 418 million yen (a decrease of 67.7% year on year).

[Optics-related Business]

Our sales of optics-related products, including filter products for medical equipment and industrial equipment, has been strong; moreover, items including filter products for smart phones showed a strong trend.

As a result, our business performance resulted in net sales of 1,246 million yen (an increase of 39.2% year on year), and operating profit was 95 million yen (operating loss of 1 million yen in the same period of the previous year).

(2) Explanation of Financial Conditions (Assets)

Our current assets at the end of the third quarter of the consolidated cumulative period were 19,319 million yen, an increase of 365 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase in merchandise and finished goods by 473 million yen due to added inventory in preparation for impact on production activities by the spread of COVID-19, despite a decrease in cash and deposits by 223 million yen due to dividends of surplus. Our non-current assets amounted to 14,430 million yen, an increase of 1,491 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to the recording of machinery, equipment and vehicles of 279 million yen due to the installation of solar power generation and power storage equipment for ESG and BCP at Sakura Factory and the recording of a right-of-use asset of 987 million yen under the land and building lease agreement for the factory relocation of Yamaichi Electronics Deutschland Manufacturing GmbH, a manufacturing subsidiary.

As a result, our total assets amounted to 33,749 million yen, an increase of 1,856 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(Liabilities)

Our current liabilities at the end of the third quarter of the consolidated cumulative period were 6,682 million yen, a decrease of 14 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease of 219 million yen in notes and accounts payable, regardless of an increase of 160 million yen in short-term borrowings. Our non-current liabilities amounted to 2,568 million yen, an increase of 725 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, due to the recording of lease obligations for the land and building lease agreement for the factory relocation of Yamaichi Electronics Deutschland Manufacturing GmbH, a manufacturing subsidiary.

As a result, our total liabilities amounted to 9,250 million yen, an increase of 711 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(Net Assets)

Our total net assets at the end of the third quarter of the consolidated cumulative period were 24,499 million yen, an increase of 1,144 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to the recorded profit attributable to owners of parent of 1,944 million yen, regardless of dividends of surplus of 813 million yen.

As a result, the equity ratio was 71.7% (72.3% at the end of the previous fiscal year).

(3) Explanation about Future Forecast Information, including Consolidated Earnings Forecast

Regarding the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2021, we revised the forecast of consolidated operating results announced on November 6, 2020.

Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year Ending March 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Net profit per share Previous forecast (A) Millions of yen 27,000 Millions of yen 3,000 Millions of yen 2,850 Millions of yen 2,150 Yen 100.42 Revised forecast (B) 27,400 3,100 3,000 2,200 102.75 Change (B-A) 400 100 150 50 Change rate (%) 1.5 3.3 5.3 2.3 (Reference) Actual results for the previous fiscal year (ending March 2020) 27,008 3,064 3,080 2,653 123.06

(Note) All forecasts in this presentation are based on information available to the management and expectations as of the date of this presentation. The Company's actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various risks and uncertainties

(4) Risk information on COVID-19 infection

Our group continues to improve the working system and environment that enable telecommuting as a measure to prevent the spread of the infection. However, if the infection further spreads and continues remaining, it may force us to suspend the operation of our plants and restrict our business activities, which may impact the business performance and the financial condition of our group.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2020 Amount Amount (ASSETS) Current assets Cash and deposits Notes and accounts receivable Electronically recorded monetary claims Merchandise and finished goods Work in process Raw materials and supplies Other Allowance for doubtful accounts Total current assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures Machinery, equipment and vehicles Tools, furniture and fixtures Land Lease assets Right-of-use assets Construction in progress Total property, plant and equipment Intangible fixed assets Investments and other assets Investment securities Deferred tax assets Net defined benefit asset Other Allowance for doubtful accounts Total investments and other assets Total non-current assets Total assets 9,259,338 4,438,009 471,967 1,447,299 234,176 1,897,760 1,223,904 △18,195 9,035,599 4,440,001 301,137 1,921,265 235,527 1,869,176 1,539,216 △22,655 18,954,261 19,319,268 2,699,499 1,613,276 1,507,243 3,377,943 14,178 1,814,957 354,992 2,557,076 2,008,724 1,691,730 3,401,880 30,839 2,855,901 393,294 11,382,091 12,939,448 132,331 219,242 213,111 683,513 309,038 △0 135,255 232,318 135,116 658,111 330,159 △0 1,424,905 1,355,705 12,939,328 14,430,409 31,893,590 33,749,678

As of March 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2020 Amount Amount (LIABILITIES) Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable Short-term borrowing Lease obligations Income taxes payable Provision for bonuses Provision for directors' bonuses Other Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings Lease obligations Provision for director's retirement benefits Provision for loss on litigation Retirement benefit liability Asset retirement obligations Differed tax liabilities Other Total non-current liabilities Total liabilities (NET ASSETS) Shareholders' equity Capital stock Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Amount of other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustments Remeasurements of defined benefit plans Total amount of other comprehensive income Subscription rights to shares Non-controlling interests Total net assets Total liabilities and net assets 1,484,585 2,723,550 306,732 393,549 393,567 ― 1,394,893 1,264,634 2,884,010 425,811 264,615 257,210 42,500 1,543,618 6,696,879 6,682,401 250,000 1,161,792 67,853 ― 33,400 20,988 ― 308,451 15,000 2,075,457 72,053 88,865 28,214 21,350 3,529 263,752 1,842,486 2,568,223 8,539,365 9,250,624 10,084,103 1,775,084 14,360,379 △2,183,721 10,084,103 1,775,084 15,491,455 △2,183,785 24,035,845 25,166,858 6,355 △825,391 △160,789 6,984 △845,137 △134,533 △979,825 △972,686 181,487 116,717 184,520 120,360 23,354,225 24,499,053 31,893,590 33,749,678

Consolidated Statements of Income

3Q period of previous year (From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) 3Q period of current year (From April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) Amount Amount Net sales Cost of sales Gross profit Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating profit Non-operating income Interest income Dividend income Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity Method Gain on sales of scraps Subsidy income Insurance claim income Other Total non-operating income Non-operating expenses Interest expenses Foreign exchange losses Factory relocation expenses Other Total non-operating expenses Ordinary profit Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets Gain on sales of investment securities Total extraordinary income Extraordinary losses Loss on disaster Provision for loss on litigation Total extraordinary losses Profit before income taxes Current income taxes Deferred income taxes Income taxes Profit Profit attributable to non-controlling interests Profit attributable to owners of parent 20,454,080 13,166,544 20,794,093 13,609,408 7,287,536 7,184,685 4,729,779 4,532,572 2,557,756 2,652,112 8,691 6,666 1,900 13,563 2,077 49,091 21,244 4,742 4,529 12,551 14,068 20,687 1,938 23,301 103,234 81,819 50,852 36,868 ― 39,142 24,219 55,772 55,071 8,220 126,864 143,284 2,534,126 2,590,647 2,873 123,183 1,076 ― 126,057 1,076 19,769 ― ― 85,659 19,769 85,659 2,640,414 2,506,065 468,889 22,978 486,016 72,834 491,867 558,850 2,148,546 1,947,215 2,440 2,546 2,146,105 1,944,668

3Q period of previous year (From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) 3Q period of current year (From April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) Amount Amount Profit Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustments Remeasurements of defined benefit plans Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income (Attribute to) Comprehensive income attributable to owners of Parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,148,546 △104,992 △99,642 11,521 △5,631 1,947,215 628 △18,204 26,256 △444 △198,744 8,236 1,949,801 1,955,451 1,943,909 5,891 1,951,808 3,643

