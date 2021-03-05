Yamaichi Electronics : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
03/05/2021 | 01:23pm EST
ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE－LANGUAGE DOCUMENT.
This is a translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for Convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.
4. Other
(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during Current Quarter Consolidated Period
(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries with Change in Scope of Consolidation): No
(2) Adoption of special accounting treatments for quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
1) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards etc.: No
2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1): No
3) Changes in accounting estimates: No
4) Restatements: No
(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
1) Number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares) at term end:
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
23,329,775 shares 23,329,775 shares
2) Number of treasury shares at term end:December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
1,919,490 shares 1,919,449 shares
3) Average number of outstanding shares (during the third quarter ended December 31):December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
21,410,322 shares 21,613,540 shares
＊This summary of quarterly consolidated financial results falls outside the scope of quarterly review procedures to be performed by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
＊Explanation of the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other related items
All forecasts in this presentation are based on information currently available to the management and on assumptions judged to be reasonable. The Company's actual results may differ substantially from such statements due to various risks and uncertainties.
－2－
5. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results
(1) Explanation for Business Performance
The Japanese economy in the third quarter of the current consolidated cumulative period showed signs of recovery due to preventive measures against spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the recovered economic activities overseas. However, due to the re-spread of infection starting in December, the government declared a state of emergency and the current condition remains severe. Looking at overseas economies, while Chinese economy showed remarkable and rapid recovery, the US and European markets have been sluggish due to restricted economic activities. Therefore, it is expected that the global market will remain uncertain.
Under these circumstances, our business performance in the third quarter of the current consolidated cumulative period marked net sales of 20,794 million yen (an increase of 1.7% year on year), operating profit of 2,652 million yen (an increase of 3.7% year on year), ordinary profit of 2,590 million yen (an increase of 2.2% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 1,944 million yen (a decrease of 9.4% year on year).
Our business performance on a segment-by-segment basis is shown below.
[Test Solutions Business]
In addition to the strong sales of products used for smartphones, the sales of sockets for PC, server and sockets for memory have been firm. Furthermore, demand for sockets for vehicle has gradually recovered from the third quarter, resulting in strong trend in this business segment.
As a result, our business performance resulted in net sales of 10,121 million yen (an increase of 11.2% year on year), and operating profit was 2,165 million yen (an increase of 66.1% year on year).
[Connector Solutions Business]
Our sales of products for communications equipment were also affected by our primary customers' inventory adjustments and production adjustments due to the effects of US-China trade friction. Furthermore, in addition to our primary customers' inventory and production adjustments continuing in the European market, our sales of products for on-vehicle equipment were affected by the suspension of operations of major customers due to the spread of COVID-19.
In the third quarter, our sales of products for on-vehicle equipment and industrial equipment turned recovering; however, our sales of products for communication equipment remained severe due to the US-China trade friction.
As a result, our business performance resulted in net sales of 9,425 million yen (a decrease of 9.9% year on year), and operating profit was 418 million yen (a decrease of 67.7% year on year).
[Optics-related Business]
Our sales of optics-related products, including filter products for medical equipment and industrial equipment, has been strong; moreover, items including filter products for smart phones showed a strong trend.
As a result, our business performance resulted in net sales of 1,246 million yen (an increase of 39.2% year on year), and operating profit was 95 million yen (operating loss of 1 million yen in the same period of the previous year).
(2) Explanation of Financial Conditions (Assets)
Our current assets at the end of the third quarter of the consolidated cumulative period were 19,319 million yen, an increase of 365 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase in merchandise and finished goods by 473 million yen due to added inventory in preparation for impact on production activities by the spread of COVID-19, despite a decrease in cash and deposits by 223 million yen due to dividends of surplus. Our non-current assets amounted to 14,430 million yen, an increase of 1,491 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to the recording of machinery, equipment and vehicles of 279 million yen due to the installation of solar power generation and power storage equipment for ESG and BCP at Sakura Factory and the recording of a right-of-use asset of 987 million yen under the land and building lease agreement for the factory relocation of Yamaichi Electronics Deutschland Manufacturing GmbH, a manufacturing subsidiary.
As a result, our total assets amounted to 33,749 million yen, an increase of 1,856 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
(Liabilities)
Our current liabilities at the end of the third quarter of the consolidated cumulative period were 6,682 million yen, a decrease of 14 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease of 219 million yen in notes and accounts payable, regardless of an increase of 160 million yen in short-term borrowings. Our non-current liabilities amounted to 2,568 million yen, an increase of 725 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, due to the recording of lease obligations for the land and building lease agreement for the factory relocation of Yamaichi Electronics Deutschland Manufacturing GmbH, a manufacturing subsidiary.
As a result, our total liabilities amounted to 9,250 million yen, an increase of 711 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
(Net Assets)
Our total net assets at the end of the third quarter of the consolidated cumulative period were 24,499 million yen, an increase of 1,144 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to the recorded profit attributable to owners of parent of 1,944 million yen, regardless of dividends of surplus of 813 million yen.
As a result, the equity ratio was 71.7% (72.3% at the end of the previous fiscal year).
(3) Explanation about Future Forecast Information, including Consolidated Earnings Forecast
Regarding the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2021, we revised the forecast of consolidated operating results announced on November 6, 2020.
Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year Ending March 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Net profit per share
Previous forecast (A)
Millions of yen27,000
Millions of yen3,000
Millions of yen2,850
Millions of yen2,150
Yen100.42
Revised forecast (B)
27,400
3,100
3,000
2,200
102.75
Change (B-A)
400
100
150
50
Change rate (%)
1.5
3.3
5.3
2.3
(Reference)
Actual results for the previous fiscal year (ending March 2020)
27,008
3,064
3,080
2,653
123.06
(Note) All forecasts in this presentation are based on information available to the management and expectations as of the date of this presentation. The Company's actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various risks and uncertainties
(4) Risk information on COVID-19 infection
Our group continues to improve the working system and environment that enable telecommuting as a measure to prevent the spread of the infection. However, if the infection further spreads and continues remaining, it may force us to suspend the operation of our plants and restrict our business activities, which may impact the business performance and the financial condition of our group.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of December 31, 2020
Amount
Amount
(ASSETS)
Current assets
Cash and deposits
Notes and accounts receivable
Electronically recorded monetary claims
Merchandise and finished goods
Work in process
Raw materials and supplies
Other
Allowance for doubtful accounts
Total current assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
Tools, furniture and fixtures
Land
Lease assets
Right-of-use assets
Construction in progress
Total property, plant and equipment
Intangible fixed assets
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
Deferred tax assets
Net defined benefit asset
Other
Allowance for doubtful accounts
Total investments and other assets
Total non-current assets
Total assets
9,259,338
4,438,009
471,967
1,447,299
234,176
1,897,760
1,223,904
△18,195
9,035,599
4,440,001
301,137
1,921,265
235,527
1,869,176
1,539,216
△22,655
18,954,261
19,319,268
2,699,499
1,613,276
1,507,243
3,377,943
14,178
1,814,957
354,992
2,557,076
2,008,724
1,691,730
3,401,880
30,839
2,855,901
393,294
11,382,091
12,939,448
132,331
219,242
213,111
683,513
309,038
△0
135,255
232,318
135,116
658,111
330,159
△0
1,424,905
1,355,705
12,939,328
14,430,409
31,893,590
33,749,678
As of March 31, 2020
As of December 31, 2020
Amount
Amount
(LIABILITIES)
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable
Short-term borrowing
Lease obligations
Income taxes payable
Provision for bonuses
Provision for directors' bonuses
Other
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
Lease obligations
Provision for director's retirement benefits
Provision for loss on litigation
Retirement benefit liability
Asset retirement obligations
Differed tax liabilities
Other
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
(NET ASSETS)
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity
Amount of other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Foreign currency translation adjustments
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Total amount of other comprehensive income
Subscription rights to shares
Non-controlling interests
Total net assets
Total liabilities and net assets
1,484,585
2,723,550
306,732
393,549
393,567
―
1,394,893
1,264,634
2,884,010
425,811
264,615
257,210
42,500
1,543,618
6,696,879
6,682,401
250,000 1,161,792
67,853
―
33,400 20,988
―
308,451
15,000
2,075,457
72,053
88,865
28,214
21,350
3,529
263,752
1,842,486
2,568,223
8,539,365
9,250,624
10,084,103 1,775,084 14,360,379△2,183,721
10,084,103 1,775,084 15,491,455△2,183,785
24,035,845
25,166,858
6,355△825,391△160,789
6,984△845,137△134,533
△979,825
△972,686
181,487 116,717
184,520 120,360
23,354,225
24,499,053
31,893,590
33,749,678
Consolidated Statements of Income
3Q period of previous year(From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
3Q period of current year(From April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
Amount
Amount
Net sales
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Operating profit
Non-operating income
Interest income
Dividend income
Share of profit of entities accounted for using
equity Method
Gain on sales of scraps
Subsidy income
Insurance claim income
Other
Total non-operating income
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
Foreign exchange losses
Factory relocation expenses
Other
Total non-operating expenses
Ordinary profit
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
Gain on sales of investment securities
Total extraordinary income
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disaster
Provision for loss on litigation
Total extraordinary losses
Profit before income taxes
Current income taxes
Deferred income taxes
Income taxes
Profit
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
Profit attributable to owners of parent
20,454,080 13,166,544
20,794,093 13,609,408
7,287,536
7,184,685
4,729,779
4,532,572
2,557,756
2,652,112
8,691 6,666 1,900 13,563 2,077 49,091 21,244
4,742 4,529 12,551 14,068 20,687 1,938 23,301
103,234
81,819
50,852 36,868
―
39,142
24,219 55,772 55,071 8,220
126,864
143,284
2,534,126
2,590,647
2,873 123,183
1,076
―
126,057
1,076
19,769
―
―
85,659
19,769
85,659
2,640,414
2,506,065
468,889 22,978
486,016 72,834
491,867
558,850
2,148,546
1,947,215
2,440
2,546
2,146,105
1,944,668
3Q period of previous year
(From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
3Q period of current year
(From April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
Amount
Amount
Profit
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Foreign currency translation adjustments
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
(Attribute to)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of Parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
YAMAICHI Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 18:22:04 UTC.