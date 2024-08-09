Financial Results

for Q1 FY2024

August 6, 2024

Contents

1Q1 FY2024 Results

2FY2024 Forecast

3Dividends

Abbreviations Used in This Presentation

 

 

 

 

Business segment

Abbreviation

 

 

 

 

Test Solution Business

TS Business

 

 

 

 

Connector Solution Business

CS Business

 

 

 

 

Optical-Related Business

OPT Business

2/15

 

 

 

 

1Q1 FY2024 Results

Results

Powered by favorable conditions in the semiconductor market, we achieved our highest quarterly net sales and profits ever.

 

Q1 FY2023

Q1 FY2024

YoY

YoY

 

Billions of JPY

change

change

 

results

results

 

 

(amount)

()

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

8.8

15.1

6.3

+71.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

0.5

4.1

3.5

+599.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ordinary income

0.6

4.4

3.8

592.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net profit

0.3

3.1

2.8

816.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EPSJPY

16.76

155.66

138.90

----

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BPSJPY

1769.62

2047.13

277.51

----

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3/15

1Q1 FY2024 Results

Results by Business

 

Q1 FY2023

Q1 FY2024

YoY

YoY

Billions of JPY

change

change

results

results

 

(amount)

()

 

 

 

 

TS

Sales

3.4

9.8

6.3

+183.7

 

 

Business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

0.1

4.0

3.9

3265.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CS

Sales

4.9

4.9

0.0

1.1

 

Business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

0.2

0.1

(0.0)

-36.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPT

Sales

0.3

0.2

(0.1)

-36.1%

 

 

Business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

0.0

(0.0)

(0.0)

---

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Others

Operating income

0.1

0.0

(0.1)

-87.8%

 

 

consolidated adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

Sales

8.8

15.1

6.3

71.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

0.5

4.1

3.5

599.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4/15

1Q1 FY2024 Results

TS Business Results

TS

YoY change

YoY change

Business

Billions of JPY

(%)

Sales

6.3

183.7

Operating income

3.9

3265.6

 

 

 

  • Performance from our core test sockets for smartphones was strong.
  • Logic semiconductor sockets designed for automotive applications performed well, but performance from those designed for use with PCs and servers remained level YoY.
  • Performance from memory semiconductor sockets for use with DRAM chips was strong thanks to a resurgence in DRAM-related investment, but growth in sockets for use with NAND flash memory chips was limited.
  • Expenses increased due to soaring costs for raw materials and energy, as well as outlays associated with new plant startups. However, we made productivity and quality improvements to keep the impact to a minimum.

5/15

1Q1 FY2024 Results

CS Business Results

CS

YoY change

YoY change

Business

Billions of JPY

(%)

Sales

0.0

1.1

Operating income

(0.0)

-36.3%

 

 

 

  • Performance from products for in-vehicle equipment was solid thanks in part to positive impact from new product shipments.
  • Performance from industrial equipment products incurred impact from inventory adjustments implemented by customers in Europe, which is a key market for these products.
  • Despite ongoing economic friction between the US and China, inventory adjustments implemented by major customers concluded, and we observed particularly favorable performance from products used in communication equipment for data centers.
  • Expenses increased due to soaring costs for raw materials and energy, as well as outlays associated with new plant startups. However, we made productivity and quality improvements to keep the impact to a minimum.

6/15

1Q1 FY2024 Results

Forex Impact on Results

Forex rate

Q1 FY2023

Q1 FY2024

YoY change

USD (JPY)

137.36

155.88

18.52

EUR (JPY)

149.47

167.88

18.41

 

YoY forex impact

Net sales

 

JPY 1.66 billion

Operating income

JPY 0.98 billion

 

 

 

 

 

 

Forex

Impact on

 

 

Impact on

 

sensitivity

 

 

operating

 

net sales

 

 

 

(JPY1/year)

 

 

income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

USD

JPY 0.20 billion

 

JPY 0.13 billion

 

 

 

 

 

 

EUR

JPY 0.07 billion

 

JPY 0.005 billion

7/15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Q1 FY2024 Results

Capex and Depreciation

8/15

1Q1 FY2024 Results

Shareholder Returns

  • FY2024 Purchase of Treasury Shares

 

Board of Directors' resolution

Purchase of treasury shares

 

(based on agreements in place as

 

 

 

 

of July 31, 2024)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maximum number

Maximum

Acquisition period

Number of

 

Resolution date

of shares to be

shares

Purchase price

purchase price

(based on date of agreement)

 

acquired

acquired

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

May 14, 2024

500,000 JPY 1,000,000,000

June 1, 2024 through December 31,

90,400

JPY 289,104,000

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9/15

1Q1 FY2024 Results

Business Highlight

  • Winner of the Nokia Diamond Awards 2024 Innovation Award

We have received the Nokia Diamond Awards 2024 Innovation Award from Nokia Corporation (headquarters: Finland).

The Nokia Diamond Awards are an annual program that recognizes suppliers of Nokia Corporation who have provided excellent products and services. This year, we received the Innovation Award, which is given to companies that have contributed to

Nokia's strategy by leveraging superior ideas and inventions.

The CN168S/P/G-292 connector that received the 2024 Innovation Award realizes high-speed optical transmission of 1.2 terabits/second. In addition, compared to conventional 800 gigabit/second optical transmission systems, it has a reach of over 2000 km, which is three times longer, and consumes 60% less power.

As data center interconnections increase around the world, we have been recognized for providing highly reliable, advanced solutions that enable higher capacity and speed in communications infrastructure.

A video regarding this award can be viewed on the Nokia Corporation website (link below). * The segment during which our company is introduced spans from 1:17 to 2:43

https://www.nokia.com/diamond-awards/

10/15

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

YAMAICHI Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2024 01:40:01 UTC.