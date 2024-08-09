Financial Results
for Q1 FY2024
August 6, 2024
Contents
1．Q1 FY2024 Results
2．FY2024 Forecast
3．Dividends
Abbreviations Used in This Presentation
Business segment
Abbreviation
Test Solution Business
TS Business
Connector Solution Business
CS Business
Optical-Related Business
OPT Business
1．Q1 FY2024 Results
Results
Powered by favorable conditions in the semiconductor market, we achieved our highest quarterly net sales and profits ever.
Q1 FY2023
Q1 FY2024
YoY
YoY
（Billions of JPY）
change
change
results
results
(amount)
(％)
Net sales
8.8
15.1
6.3
+71.5％
Operating income
0.5
4.1
3.5
+599.0%
Ordinary income
0.6
4.4
3.8
＋592.0％
Net profit
0.3
3.1
2.8
＋816.8％
EPS（JPY）
16.76
155.66
138.90
----
BPS（JPY）
1769.62
2047.13
277.51
----
1．Q1 FY2024 Results
Results by Business
Q1 FY2023
Q1 FY2024
YoY
YoY
（Billions of JPY）
change
change
results
results
(amount)
(％)
TS
Sales
3.4
9.8
6.3
+183.7％
Business
Operating income
0.1
4.0
3.9
＋3265.6％
CS
Sales
4.9
4.9
0.0
＋1.1％
Business
Operating income
0.2
0.1
(0.0)
-36.3%
OPT
Sales
0.3
0.2
(0.1)
-36.1%
Business
Operating income
0.0
(0.0)
(0.0)
---
Others
Operating income
0.1
0.0
(0.1)
-87.8%
（consolidated adjustment）
Total
Sales
8.8
15.1
6.3
＋71.5％
Operating income
0.5
4.1
3.5
＋599.0％
1．Q1 FY2024 Results
TS Business Results
TS
YoY change
YoY change
Business
（Billions of JPY）
(%)
Sales
6.3
＋183.7％
Operating income
3.9
＋3265.6％
- Performance from our core test sockets for smartphones was strong.
- Logic semiconductor sockets designed for automotive applications performed well, but performance from those designed for use with PCs and servers remained level YoY.
- Performance from memory semiconductor sockets for use with DRAM chips was strong thanks to a resurgence in DRAM-related investment, but growth in sockets for use with NAND flash memory chips was limited.
- Expenses increased due to soaring costs for raw materials and energy, as well as outlays associated with new plant startups. However, we made productivity and quality improvements to keep the impact to a minimum.
1．Q1 FY2024 Results
CS Business Results
CS
YoY change
YoY change
Business
（Billions of JPY）
(%)
Sales
0.0
＋1.1％
Operating income
(0.0)
-36.3%
- Performance from products for in-vehicle equipment was solid thanks in part to positive impact from new product shipments.
- Performance from industrial equipment products incurred impact from inventory adjustments implemented by customers in Europe, which is a key market for these products.
- Despite ongoing economic friction between the US and China, inventory adjustments implemented by major customers concluded, and we observed particularly favorable performance from products used in communication equipment for data centers.
- Expenses increased due to soaring costs for raw materials and energy, as well as outlays associated with new plant startups. However, we made productivity and quality improvements to keep the impact to a minimum.
1．Q1 FY2024 Results
Forex Impact on Results
Forex rate
Q1 FY2023
Q1 FY2024
YoY change
USD (JPY)
137.36
155.88
＋18.52
EUR (JPY)
149.47
167.88
＋18.41
YoY forex impact
Net sales
JPY 1.66 billion
Operating income
JPY 0.98 billion
Forex
Impact on
Impact on
sensitivity
operating
net sales
(JPY1/year)
income
USD
JPY 0.20 billion
JPY 0.13 billion
EUR
JPY 0.07 billion
JPY 0.005 billion
1．Q1 FY2024 Results
Capex and Depreciation
1．Q1 FY2024 Results
Shareholder Returns
- FY2024 Purchase of Treasury Shares
Board of Directors' resolution
Purchase of treasury shares
(based on agreements in place as
of July 31, 2024)
Maximum number
Maximum
Acquisition period
Number of
Resolution date
of shares to be
shares
Purchase price
purchase price
(based on date of agreement)
acquired
acquired
May 14, 2024
500,000 JPY 1,000,000,000
June 1, 2024 through December 31,
90,400
JPY 289,104,000
2024
1．Q1 FY2024 Results
Business Highlight
- Winner of the Nokia Diamond Awards 2024 Innovation Award
We have received the Nokia Diamond Awards 2024 Innovation Award from Nokia Corporation (headquarters: Finland).
The Nokia Diamond Awards are an annual program that recognizes suppliers of Nokia Corporation who have provided excellent products and services. This year, we received the Innovation Award, which is given to companies that have contributed to
Nokia's strategy by leveraging superior ideas and inventions.
The CN168S/P/G-292 connector that received the 2024 Innovation Award realizes high-speed optical transmission of 1.2 terabits/second. In addition, compared to conventional 800 gigabit/second optical transmission systems, it has a reach of over 2000 km, which is three times longer, and consumes 60% less power.
As data center interconnections increase around the world, we have been recognized for providing highly reliable, advanced solutions that enable higher capacity and speed in communications infrastructure.
A video regarding this award can be viewed on the Nokia Corporation website (link below). * The segment during which our company is introduced spans from 1:17 to 2:43
https://www.nokia.com/diamond-awards/
