1．Q1 FY2024 Results

Business Highlight

Winner of the Nokia Diamond Awards 2024 Innovation Award

We have received the Nokia Diamond Awards 2024 Innovation Award from Nokia Corporation (headquarters: Finland).

The Nokia Diamond Awards are an annual program that recognizes suppliers of Nokia Corporation who have provided excellent products and services. This year, we received the Innovation Award, which is given to companies that have contributed to

Nokia's strategy by leveraging superior ideas and inventions.

The CN168S/P/G-292 connector that received the 2024 Innovation Award realizes high-speed optical transmission of 1.2 terabits/second. In addition, compared to conventional 800 gigabit/second optical transmission systems, it has a reach of over 2000 km, which is three times longer, and consumes 60% less power.

As data center interconnections increase around the world, we have been recognized for providing highly reliable, advanced solutions that enable higher capacity and speed in communications infrastructure.

A video regarding this award can be viewed on the Nokia Corporation website (link below). * The segment during which our company is introduced spans from 1:17 to 2:43