Financial Results for FY2023
May 14, 2024
Contents
【1】 FY2023 Results
【2】 FY2024 Forecast
【3】 Initiatives to Increase Corporate Value
- Strengthening Production Bases for Growth
- Introduction of New Factories
- Approach to Sustainability
- Strengthening the Corporate Governance System
- Efforts to Implement Management Conscious of Cost of Capital and Stock Price
- Progress Status of Medium-Term Management Plan
7. Shareholder Returns
Abbreviations Used in This Presentation
Business Segment
Abbreviation
Test Solution Business
TS Business
Connector Solution Business
CS Business
Optical-Related Business
OPT Business
【1】 FY2023 Results
Results
Profit was negatively impacted despite ongoing cost containment efforts implemented in response to cost growth caused by soaring raw material and energy prices and a temporary increase in overhead expenses related to the launching of new plants in Japan and the Philippines.
FY2022
FY2023
YoY
YoY
（Billions of JPY）
Full-year
Forecast
Full-year
increase
increase
results
(as of
results
(amount)
(％)
Nov.7,2023)
Net sales
46.9
38.4
36.4
(10.5)
-22.5%
Operating income
9.1
2.9
2.9
(6.2)
-67.9%
Ordinary income
9.4
2.8
2.9
(6.5)
-69.2%
Net profit
7.2
2.0
2.0
(5.1)
-71.4%
EPS（JPY）
346.08
97.50
100.43
(245.65)
----
BPS（JPY）
1770.47
----
1862.43
91.96
----
【1】 FY2023 Results
Results by Business
FY2022
FY2023
YoY
YoY
（Billions of JPY）
Full-year
Forecast
Full-year
increase
increase
results
(as of
results
(amount)
(％)
Nov.7,2023)
TS
Sales
24.2
17.1
15.8
(8.3)
-34.6%
Business
Operating income
7.0
1.7
1.8
(5.2)
-74.0%
CS
Sales
21.0
20.0
19.2
(1.8)
-8.8%
Business
Operating income
1.6
1.0
0.9
(0.7)
-43.0%
OPT
Sales
1.7
1.3
1.3
(0.3)
-20.4%
Business
Operating income
0.1
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.2)
----
Others
Operating income
0.2
0.2
0.1
(0.0)
----
（consolidated adjustment）
Total
Sales
46.9
38.4
36.4
(10.5)
-22.5%
Operating income
9.1
2.9
2.9
(6.2)
-67.9%
【1】 FY2023 Results
TS Business Results
- With regard to the test socket product category, performance from our mainstay products with smartphone-related applications incurred impact from sluggish conditions, especially in the Chinese market, while results also took a hit from circumstances in the PC market, which slowed down due to the absence of previously observed COVID-19-related demand.
- In the sockets for logic semiconductors category, performance from products with automotive applications remained strong, but sales generated through products with applications in other fields declined.
- Despite a slight resumption of investment related to DRAM during 2H, performance from memory semiconductor products was lackluster overall due to ongoing sluggishness in sales generated through memory semiconductor products with NAND-related applications.
- Expenses increased due to soaring costs for raw materials and energy, as well as outlays associated with new plant startups. However, we made productivity and quality improvements to keep the impact to a
minimum.
Sales by Product Type as Percentages of Average
Quarterly Sales Reported in FY2018
Net sales
Operating income
【1】 FY2023 Results
CS Business Results
CS
YoY increase
YoY increase
Business
（Billions of JPY）
(%)
Sales
(1.8)
-8.8%
Operating income
(0.7)
-43.0%
- Products for the automotive market performed well, partly due to increased production volumes among major customers and positive impact from new product shipments.
- Products for the FA/industrial market were affected by inventory adjustments performed by customers in Europe, which is a key market.
- Products for the telecom/datacom market remained strong in Europe due to increased demand for high-speed,large-capacity transmission amid the continued impact of economic friction between the US and China, but were affected by protracted inventory adjustments among North American customers.
- Expenses increased due to soaring costs for raw materials and energy, as well as outlays associated with new plant startups. However, we made productivity and quality improvements to keep the impact to a minimum.
Net sales
Operating income
【1】 FY2023 Results
Forex Impact on Results
Forex rate
FY2022
FY2023
YoY change
USD (JPY)
135.47
144.64
＋ 9.17
EUR (JPY)
140.97
156.81
＋15.84
YoY Forex Impact
Net sales
JPY 2.4 billion
Operating income
JPY 0.7 billion
Forex sensitivity
Impact on
Impact on
operating
(JPY1/year)
net sales
income
USD
JPY 0.13 billion
JPY 0.06 billion
EUR
JPY 0.07 billion
JPY 0.01 billion
【1】 FY2023 Results
Cash Flows
（Billions of JPY）
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
YoY increase
(amount)
Cash flows from operating activities
7.6
10.8
3.2
(7.6)
Cash flows from investing activities
(2.2)
(4.8)
(4.2)
0.6
Free cash flows
5.3
5.9
(0.9)
(6.9)
Cash flows from financing activities
(1.7)
(3.3)
(3.4)
(0.0)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
13.5
16.7
13.0
(3.6)
15
10
5
Cash flows from
operating activities Cash flows from
investing activities Cash flows from
0
financing activities
(5)
Free cash flows
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
【1】 FY2023 Results
Balance Sheet
Billions of JPY
End of
End of
Increase /
Notes
Mar. 2022
Mar. 2024
decrease
Total current
Cash and deposits: JPY4.12bn decrease
32.6
29.7
(2.9)
(Decrease in sales, expenditures for the construction of a new
assets
building at our Sakura Factory and a new factory in the
Philippines)
Total Non-current
17.6
21.3
3.6
Buildings and structures: JPY2.79bn increase due to the
assets
construction of production factories
Total assets
50.3
51.0
0.6
Total current
10.4
9.2
(1.1)
Income taxes payable: JPY580mn decrease
liabilities
Provision for bonuses: JPY730mn decrease
Total non-current
2.9
3.5
0.6
liabilities
Total liabilities
13.3
12.7
(0.5)
Total net assets
37.0
38.2
1.2
Total liabilities and
50.3
51.0
0.6
net assets
【1】 FY2023 Results
Capex and Depreciation
Capital Investment
7
6
(Billions of JPY)
FY projection
6.0
5
4
3
2
1
0
4.5
2.7
5.5
4.6
2.8
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
result
result
Q3 result
