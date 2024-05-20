Financial Results for FY2023

May 14, 2024

Contents

1 FY2023 Results

2 FY2024 Forecast

3 Initiatives to Increase Corporate Value

  1. Strengthening Production Bases for Growth
  2. Introduction of New Factories
  3. Approach to Sustainability
  4. Strengthening the Corporate Governance System
  5. Efforts to Implement Management Conscious of Cost of Capital and Stock Price
  6. Progress Status of Medium-Term Management Plan

7. Shareholder Returns

Abbreviations Used in This Presentation

Business Segment

Abbreviation

Test Solution Business

TS Business

Connector Solution Business

CS Business

Optical-Related Business

OPT Business

2/26

1 FY2023 Results

Results

Profit was negatively impacted despite ongoing cost containment efforts implemented in response to cost growth caused by soaring raw material and energy prices and a temporary increase in overhead expenses related to the launching of new plants in Japan and the Philippines.

FY2022

FY2023

YoY

YoY

Billions of JPY

Full-year

Forecast

Full-year

increase

increase

results

(as of

results

(amount)

()

Nov.7,2023)

Net sales

46.9

38.4

36.4

(10.5)

-22.5%

Operating income

9.1

2.9

2.9

(6.2)

-67.9%

Ordinary income

9.4

2.8

2.9

(6.5)

-69.2%

Net profit

7.2

2.0

2.0

(5.1)

-71.4%

EPSJPY

346.08

97.50

100.43

(245.65)

----

BPSJPY

1770.47

----

1862.43

91.96

----

3/26

1 FY2023 Results

Results by Business

FY2022

FY2023

YoY

YoY

Billions of JPY

Full-year

Forecast

Full-year

increase

increase

results

(as of

results

(amount)

()

Nov.7,2023)

TS

Sales

24.2

17.1

15.8

(8.3)

-34.6%

Business

Operating income

7.0

1.7

1.8

(5.2)

-74.0%

CS

Sales

21.0

20.0

19.2

(1.8)

-8.8%

Business

Operating income

1.6

1.0

0.9

(0.7)

-43.0%

OPT

Sales

1.7

1.3

1.3

(0.3)

-20.4%

Business

Operating income

0.1

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.2)

----

Others

Operating income

0.2

0.2

0.1

(0.0)

----

consolidated adjustment

Total

Sales

46.9

38.4

36.4

(10.5)

-22.5%

Operating income

9.1

2.9

2.9

(6.2)

-67.9%

4/26

1 FY2023 Results

TS Business Results

  • With regard to the test socket product category, performance from our mainstay products with smartphone-related applications incurred impact from sluggish conditions, especially in the Chinese market, while results also took a hit from circumstances in the PC market, which slowed down due to the absence of previously observed COVID-19-related demand.
  • In the sockets for logic semiconductors category, performance from products with automotive applications remained strong, but sales generated through products with applications in other fields declined.
  • Despite a slight resumption of investment related to DRAM during 2H, performance from memory semiconductor products was lackluster overall due to ongoing sluggishness in sales generated through memory semiconductor products with NAND-related applications.
  • Expenses increased due to soaring costs for raw materials and energy, as well as outlays associated with new plant startups. However, we made productivity and quality improvements to keep the impact to a

minimum.

Sales by Product Type as Percentages of Average

Quarterly Sales Reported in FY2018

Net sales

Operating income

5/26

1 FY2023 Results

CS Business Results

CS

YoY increase

YoY increase

Business

Billions of JPY

(%)

Sales

(1.8)

-8.8%

Operating income

(0.7)

-43.0%

  • Products for the automotive market performed well, partly due to increased production volumes among major customers and positive impact from new product shipments.
  • Products for the FA/industrial market were affected by inventory adjustments performed by customers in Europe, which is a key market.
  • Products for the telecom/datacom market remained strong in Europe due to increased demand for high-speed,large-capacity transmission amid the continued impact of economic friction between the US and China, but were affected by protracted inventory adjustments among North American customers.
  • Expenses increased due to soaring costs for raw materials and energy, as well as outlays associated with new plant startups. However, we made productivity and quality improvements to keep the impact to a minimum.

Net sales

Operating income

6/26

1 FY2023 Results

Forex Impact on Results

Forex rate

FY2022

FY2023

YoY change

USD (JPY)

135.47

144.64

9.17

EUR (JPY)

140.97

156.81

15.84

YoY Forex Impact

Net sales

JPY 2.4 billion

Operating income

JPY 0.7 billion

Forex sensitivity

Impact on

Impact on

operating

(JPY1/year)

net sales

income

USD

JPY 0.13 billion

JPY 0.06 billion

EUR

JPY 0.07 billion

JPY 0.01 billion

7/26

1 FY2023 Results

Cash Flows

Billions of JPY

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

YoY increase

(amount)

Cash flows from operating activities

7.6

10.8

3.2

(7.6)

Cash flows from investing activities

(2.2)

(4.8)

(4.2)

0.6

Free cash flows

5.3

5.9

(0.9)

(6.9)

Cash flows from financing activities

(1.7)

(3.3)

(3.4)

(0.0)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

13.5

16.7

13.0

(3.6)

15

10

5

Cash flows from

operating activities Cash flows from

investing activities Cash flows from

0

financing activities

(5)

Free cash flows

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

8/26

1 FY2023 Results

Balance Sheet

Billions of JPY

End of

End of

Increase /

Notes

Mar. 2022

Mar. 2024

decrease

Total current

Cash and deposits: JPY4.12bn decrease

32.6

29.7

(2.9)

(Decrease in sales, expenditures for the construction of a new

assets

building at our Sakura Factory and a new factory in the

Philippines)

Total Non-current

17.6

21.3

3.6

Buildings and structures: JPY2.79bn increase due to the

assets

construction of production factories

Total assets

50.3

51.0

0.6

Total current

10.4

9.2

(1.1)

Income taxes payable: JPY580mn decrease

liabilities

Provision for bonuses: JPY730mn decrease

Total non-current

2.9

3.5

0.6

liabilities

Total liabilities

13.3

12.7

(0.5)

Total net assets

37.0

38.2

1.2

Total liabilities and

50.3

51.0

0.6

net assets

9/26

1 FY2023 Results

Capex and Depreciation

Capital Investment

7

6

(Billions of JPY)

FY projection

6.0

5

4

3

2

1

0

4.5

2.7

5.5

4.6

2.8

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

result

result

Q3 result

10/26

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

YAMAICHI Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 04:17:10 UTC.