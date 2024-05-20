YAMAICHI ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuit (IC) sockets and structure components. The Test Solution segment is involved in the provision of burn-in sockets, test sockets, probe pins, probe cards, as well as semiconductor test-related services. The Connector Solution segment is involved in the provision of various connectors and IC sockets for mounting use. The Optical-related segment offers filter products for optical equipment and optical communications. The Electronics Manufacturing Service (EMS) segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of liquid-crystal-related components, as well as the assembling of printed boards for hard disc drives(HDD) and printers.