Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. Securities code: 6941 Date of sending by postal mail: June 11, 2024 Start date of measures for electronic provision: June 5, 2024 To our shareholders: Junichi Kameya President YAMAICHI ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 2-16-2, Minamikamata, Ota-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN NOTICE OF THE 69TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS We are pleased to inform you of the 69th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of YAMAICHI ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. (the "Company"), which will be held as described below. When convening the Meeting, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (items for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and posts this information on each of the following websites. Please access either of the websites by using the Internet address shown below to review the information. The Company's website: https://www.yamaichi.co.jp/ir/meeting/ (in Japanese) (Please visit the website above and select "2024 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" to review the information.) Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese) (Access the TSE website by using the Internet address shown above, enter "YAMAICHI ELECTRONICS" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "6941" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].") If you are unable to attend the Meeting, you can exercise your voting rights by mail or via the Internet. We request that you follow the instructions laid out below and exercise your voting rights on or before 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (JST) after considering the following Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST) Venue: Fourth floor, Convention Hall, Ota City Industrial Plaza (PiO) 1-20-20, Minamikamata, Ota-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN

(Please refer to the venue map attached to this document.) Purposes:

Items to be reported: Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 69th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), as well as the results of audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 69th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) 1 -

Items to be resolved: Proposal 1: Appropriation of surplus Proposal 2: Election of eight (8) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) Proposal 3: Election of three (3) Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members Proposal 4: Election of one (1) substitute Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Instructions on Exercising Voting Rights

Please refer to "Information on Exercise the Voting Rights" on page 3 (in Japanese only). Matters decided upon convocation If no indication of approval or disapproval is made for each proposal on the returned voting form, it will be treated as an indication of approval. If you exercise your voting rights both in writing (by mail) and via the Internet, etc., the exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc. will be treated as a valid exercise of voting rights. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, etc., the last vote will be treated as a valid exercise of voting rights. If attending the Meeting in person, please present the voting form at the reception desk.

If revisions to the items subject to measures for electronic provision arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the items before and after the revisions will be posted on each of the aforementioned websites.

For the Meeting, we have delivered paper-based documents stating the items subject to measures for electronic provision to all shareholders, regardless of whether or not they have requested them.

We also ask that you please bring this notice with you as reference material for the Meeting.

paper-based documents stating the items subject to measures for electronic provision to all shareholders, regardless of whether or not they have requested them. We also ask that you please bring this notice with you as reference material for the Meeting. Among the items subject to measures for electronic provision, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and Article

of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the following items are not provided in the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements

Therefore, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements are only some of the documents that have been audited by the Accounting Auditor when papering the accounting audit report and by the Audit and Supervisory Committee when papering the audit report. - 2 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposal 1: Appropriation of surplus The Company's basic policy for profit distribution is to raise corporate value in the medium to long term and to maintain stable dividends and return profits appropriately to shareholders while also strengthening our financial structure and business foundation. In light of a comprehensive assessment of earnings in this fiscal year, future business trends and the financial foundation, we propose to pay a year-end dividend for this year of 13 yen per share as follows. Including the interim dividend of 18 yen per share, the annual dividend per share will be 31 yen per share. Type of dividend property Cash Allocation of dividend property and total amount thereof 13 yen per common share of the Company Total amount of dividends: 265,763,901 yen Effective date of distribution of dividends of surplus June 27, 2024 - 3 -

Proposal 2: Election of eight (8) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) Since the terms of office of all eight Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; applicable to the rest of this proposal) expire at the conclusion of the Meeting, we propose the election of eight Directors including three Outside Directors. Regarding this proposal, the Audit and Supervisory Committee did not find any matters requiring special mention. The candidates for Directors are as follows. No. Name Position in the Company 1 Yoshitaka Ota Chairman Reelection 2 Junichi Kameya President Reelection 3 Takeshi Tsuchiya Director Reelection 4 Kazuhiro Matsuda Director Reelection 5 Nobuhiro Kishimura Director Reelection Reelection 6 Tomohiro Murata Director Outside Independent Reelection 7 Yoichiro Sakuma Director Outside Independent Reelection 8 Toshihisa Yoda Director Outside Independent Reelection: Candidate for Director to be reelected Outside: Candidate for Outside Director Independent: Independent officer as defined by the securities exchange Notes: 1. There is no special interest between each candidate and the Company. Tomohiro Murata, Yoichiro Sakuma and Toshihisa Yoda are candidates for Outside Directors. The Company has registered Tomohiro Murata, Yoichiro Sakuma and Toshihisa Yoda as independent officers as stipulated in Article 436-2 of the Securities Listing Regulations of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. If they are elected and appointed as Directors, the Company will continue to register them as independent officers. Based on the provisions in Article 427, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, the Company has concluded agreements with Tomohiro Murata, Yoichiro Sakuma and Toshihisa Yoda that limit the liability for damages specified in Article 423, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act to the minimum amount stipulated in Article 425, Paragraph (1) of that Act. If they are elected and appointed as Directors, the Company plans to continue these agreements. The Company has entered into an officer liability insurance policy with an insurance company in accordance with the provisions of Article 430-3, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act. This insurance policy covers legal damages and litigation costs in the event of claim for damages caused by acts (or omissions) performed by the insured, including Directors, based on their position in the Company (except where the insured has illegally obtained a benefit or advantage, or has committed a criminal act, fraudulent act, deceitful act, or has acted knowingly in violation of any laws or regulations, including laws and regulations specific to Directors). If a candidate is elected and assumes office as a Director, the candidate shall then become an insured person under this insurance policy. The insurance policy is scheduled to be renewed with the same contents at the next renewal period. - 4 -

Name Number of the No. Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company Company's shares (Date of birth) owned May 2002 Joined the Company Apr. 2004 Senior Executive Officer and Senior General Manager of Manufacturing Div. Yoshitaka Ota Oct. 2005 Manager of Sakura Factory Apr. 2007 General Manager of Corporate Planning Dept. (October 10, 1948) June 2008 Director Reelection June 2009 Executive Vice-president, Pricon Tenure as Director Microelectronics, Inc. 137,400 June 2010 Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the 11 years Company (full-time) 1 Attendance at Board of June 2013 President Directors meetings June 2021 Chairman (of the Board of Directors) and 12/12 Representative Director June 2022 Chairman (present position) In charge of Optical-related Business (present position) Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director Yoshitaka Ota possesses wide-ranging knowledge and experience in the Company's overall operations from his experience in each division, and given his achievements as Chairman and as President, we have nominated him again as a candidate for Director. Apr. 1987 Joined the Company Oct. 2007 President, Yamaichi Electronics Shenzhen Co., Junichi Kameya Ltd. Apr. 2012 Executive Officer and Senior General Manager (June 29, 1964) of Manufacturing Div., General Manager of Reelection Manufacturing Control Dept. of the Company Tenure as Director Apr. 2013 Senior General Manager of CS Business Div. 67,300 June 2013 Director and Senior Executive Officer 11 years June 2019 Managing Executive Officer 2 Attendance at Board of June 2021 President (present position) Directors meetings In charge of CS Business Div. (present 12/12 position), Business Audit Dept. (present position) and Quality Assurance Dept. (present position) Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director Junichi Kameya possesses wide-ranging knowledge and experience in the Company's overall operations from his experience in each division, and given his achievements as President, we have nominated him again as a candidate for Director. - 5 -

Name Number of the No. Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company Company's shares (Date of birth) owned Apr. 1984 Joined the Company Feb. 2004 Executive Officer Apr. 2006 President, Yamaichi Electronics Shenzhen Co., Takeshi Tsuchiya Ltd. (June 1, 1961) Apr. 2008 Executive Officer and Senior General Manager Reelection of TS Business Div. of the Company Tenure as Director June 2013 Director (present position) and Senior 52,000 Executive Officer 11 years June 2016 In charge of Optical-related Business 3 Attendance at Board of June 2018 Managing Executive Officer (present position) Directors meetings In charge of Engineering Administration 12/12 Department June 2019 In charge of Manufacturing Division Apr. 2020 Senior General Manager of Manufacturing Div. (present position) Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director Takeshi Tsuchiya possesses extensive knowledge and experience in the Company's operations, particularly in the sales division and the manufacturing division, and also has experience in corporate management at a subsidiary. Given his achievements as Director, we have nominated him again as a candidate for Director. Dec. 1988 Joined the Company Apr. 2009 General Manager of Overseas Sales Dept., Kazuhiro Matsuda Sales Headquarters, Business Control (April 11, 1964) Headquarters Reelection Apr. 2014 President, Yamaichi Electronics USA, Inc. Tenure as Director Apr. 2015 Executive Officer of the Company 29,800 June 2017 Director (present position) and Senior 7 years Executive Officer (present position) Senior 4 Attendance at Board of General Manager of Administration Div. Directors meetings (present position) 12/12 June 2021 General Manager of Corporate Administration Dept. (present position) Jan. 2022 General Manager of Information Systems Dept. Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director Kazuhiro Matsuda possesses extensive knowledge and experience in the Company's operations, particularly in the administration division and the overseas sales division, and also has experience in corporate management at a subsidiary. Given his achievements as Director, we have nominated him again as a candidate for Director. - 6 -

Name Number of the No. Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company Company's shares (Date of birth) owned Nov. 1988 Joined the Company Feb. 2004 General Manager of Sales Dept. II Apr. 2008 General Manager of West Japan Sales Dept., General Manager of TS Planning and Special Items Dept. Apr. 2011 General Manager of TS Business Promotion Nobuhiro Kishimura Dept. (September 24, 1964) Apr. 2013 General Manager of TS Business Promotion Gr. Reelection General Manager of TS Sales Dept. Tenure as Director June 2013 Acting Senior General Manager of TS Business 28,100 Div. 6 years Apr. 2014 Executive Officer 5 Attendance at Board of June 2018 Director (present position) and Senior Directors meetings Executive Officer (present position) 12/12 In charge of Optical-related Business, Manufacturing Division June 2019 Senior General Manager of TS Business Div. (present position) In charge of Engineering Administration Department (present position) Apr. 2022 General Manager of TS Overseas Sales Dept. Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director Nobuhiro Kishimura possesses extensive knowledge and experience in the Company's operations, particularly in the sales division and manufacturing division, and also has experience in business operation as an Executive Officer. Given his achievements as Director, we have nominated him again as a candidate for Director. Apr. 1991 Joined Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. Tomohiro Murata July 1994 Joined Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd. Sept. 1996 Joined Morgan Stanley Japan Limited (June 17, 1968) Feb. 2009 Joined Frontier Management Inc. Managing Reelection Director Outside June 2015 Outside Director of the Company (present Independent position) - Tenure as Outside Director June 2018 Managing Director, Frontier Management Inc. (present position) 6 9 years June 2021 External Director, Hakuto Co., Ltd. (present Attendance at Board of position) Directors meetings (Significant concurrent positions outside the Company) 12/12 Managing Director, Frontier Management Inc. External Director, Hakuto Co., Ltd. Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and overview of expected role Tomohiro Murata has extensive experience as a management consultant and possesses wide-ranging knowledge. We expect him to provide objective and unbiased advice on management, and we have nominated him again as a candidate for Outside Director. - 7 -

Name Number of the No. Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company Company's shares (Date of birth) owned Apr. 1980 Joined Nitto Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. (currently Nitto Denko Corporation) Yoichiro Sakuma June 2006 Vice President, Nitto Denko Corporation June 2010 Director, Vice President (September 4, 1955) June 2013 Director, Executive Vice President Reelection Jan. 2018 Advisor, Refine Holdings Co., Ltd. (present Outside position) Independent June 2018 Outside Director of the Company (present 1,300 Tenure as Outside Director position) Outside Director, Nitta Gelatin Inc. 7 6 years Oct. 2018 Outside Director, Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. Attendance at Board of Feb. 2019 Director, Refine Americas Inc. (present Directors meetings position) 12/12 (Significant concurrent positions outside the Company) Advisor, Refine Holdings Co., Ltd. Director, Refine Americas Inc. Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and overview of expected role Yoichiro Sakuma has extensive experience over many years as a corporate executive and possesses wide-ranging knowledge. We expect him to provide objective and unbiased advice on management, and we have nominated him again as a candidate for Outside Director. Toshihisa Yoda Apr. 1982 Joined Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd. Apr. 2007 Corporate Officer (January 3, 1958) June 2011 Director and Senior Corporate Officer Reelection June 2014 Director and Executive Managing Corporate Outside Officer Independent June 2018 Advisor - Tenure as Outside Director June 2020 Outside Director of the Company (present position) 8 4 years June 2023 Outside Director, ALMEX TECHNOLOGIES Attendance at Board of Inc. (present position) Directors meetings (Significant concurrent positions outside the Company) 12/12 Outside Director, ALMEX TECHNOLOGIES Inc. Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and overview of expected role Toshihisa Yoda has extensive experience over many years as a corporate executive and possesses wide-ranging knowledge of semiconductor-related business, which is a specialty of the Company's businesses. We expect him to provide objective and unbiased advice on management, and we have nominated him again as a candidate for Outside Director. - 8 -

Proposal 3: Election of three (3) Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members Since the terms of office of all three Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members expire at the conclusion of the Meeting, we propose the election of three Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members including two Outside Directors. The Audit and Supervisory Committee has already given its consent to this proposal. The candidates for Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members are as follows. No. Name Position in the Company 1 Koichiro Yanagisawa Director, Full-time Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Reelection Reelection 2 Shinobu Okamoto Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Outside Independent Reelection 3 Takako Murase Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Outside Independent Reelection: Candidate for Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member to be reelected Outside: Candidate for Outside Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Independent: Independent officer as defined by the securities exchange Notes: 1. There is no special interest between each candidate and the Company. Shinobu Okamoto and Takako Murase are candidates for Outside Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members. The Company has registered Shinobu Okamoto and Takako Murase as independent officers as stipulated in Article 436-2 of the Securities Listing Regulations of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. If their elections are approved, the Company will continue to register them as independent officers. Based on the provisions in Article 427, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, the Company has concluded agreements with Koichiro Yanagisawa, Shinobu Okamoto and Takako Murase that limit the liability for damages specified in Article 423, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act to the minimum amount stipulated in Article 425, Paragraph (1) of that Act. If their elections are approved, the Company plans to continue these agreements. The Company has entered into an officer liability insurance policy with an insurance company in accordance with the provisions of Article 430-3, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act. This insurance policy covers legal damages and litigation costs in the event of claim for damages caused by acts (or omissions) performed by the insured, including Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members, based on their position in the Company (except where the insured has illegally obtained a benefit or advantage, or has committed a criminal act, fraudulent act, deceitful act, or has acted knowingly in violation of any laws or regulations, including laws and regulations specific to Directors). If a candidate is elected and assumes office as a Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member, the candidate shall then become an insured person under this insurance policy. The insurance policy is scheduled to be renewed with the same contents at the next renewal period. - 9 -