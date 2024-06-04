Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities code: 6941
Date of sending by postal mail: June 11, 2024
To our shareholders:
Junichi Kameya President
YAMAICHI ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
2-16-2, Minamikamata, Ota-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN
NOTICE OF THE 69TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
We are pleased to inform you of the 69th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of YAMAICHI ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. (the "Company"), which will be held as described below.
When convening the Meeting, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. in electronic format, and posts this information on each of the following websites.
The Company's website: https://www.yamaichi.co.jp/ir/meeting/ (in Japanese)
(Please visit the website above and select "2024 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" to review the information.)
Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
(Access the TSE website by using the Internet address shown above, enter "YAMAICHI ELECTRONICS" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "6941" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")
If you are unable to attend the Meeting, you can exercise your voting rights by mail or via the Internet. We request that you exercise your voting rights on or before 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (JST) after considering the following Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders.
- Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
- Venue: Fourth floor, Convention Hall, Ota City Industrial Plaza (PiO) 1-20-20, Minamikamata, Ota-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN
(Please refer to the venue map attached to this document.)
-
Purposes:
Items to be reported:
- Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 69th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), as well as the results of audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee
- Non-ConsolidatedFinancial Statements for the 69th Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Items to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of surplus
Proposal 2: Election of eight (8) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Proposal 3: Election of three (3) Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
Proposal 4: Election of one (1) substitute Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
-
Instructions on Exercising Voting Rights
Please refer to "Information on Exercise the Voting Rights" on page 3.
- Matters decided upon convocation
- If no indication of approval or disapproval is made for each proposal on the returned voting form, it will be treated as an indication of approval.
- If you exercise your voting rights both in writing (by mail) and via the Internet, etc., the exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc. will be treated as a valid exercise of voting rights.
- If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, etc., the last vote will be treated as a valid exercise of voting rights.
- If attending the Meeting in person, please present the voting form at the reception desk.
- If revisions to the items subject to measures for electronic provision arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the items before and after the revisions will be posted on each of the aforementioned websites.
-
For the Meeting, we have delivered paper-based documents stating the items subject to measures for electronic provision to all shareholders, regardless of whether or not they have requested them.
We also ask that you please bring this notice with you as reference material for the Meeting.
- Among the items subject to measures for electronic provision, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and Article
- of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the following items are not provided in the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders.
- Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
- Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
Therefore, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements are only some of the documents that have been audited by the Accounting Auditor when papering the accounting audit report and by the Audit and Supervisory Committee when papering the audit report.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal 1: Appropriation of surplus
The Company's basic policy for profit distribution is to raise corporate value in the medium to long term and to maintain stable dividends and return profits appropriately to shareholders while also strengthening our financial structure and business foundation.
In light of a comprehensive assessment of earnings in this fiscal year, future business trends and the financial foundation, we propose to pay a year-end dividend for this year of 13 yen per share as follows.
Including the interim dividend of 18 yen per share, the annual dividend per share will be 31 yen per share.
Type of dividend property Cash
Allocation of dividend property and total amount thereof 13 yen per common share of the Company
Total amount of dividends: 265,763,901 yen Effective date of distribution of dividends of surplus June 27, 2024
Proposal 2: Election of eight (8) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Since the terms of office of all eight Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; applicable to the rest of this proposal) expire at the conclusion of the Meeting, we propose the election of eight Directors including three Outside Directors.
Regarding this proposal, the Audit and Supervisory Committee did not find any matters requiring special mention. The candidates for Directors are as follows.
No.
Name
Position in the Company
1
Yoshitaka Ota
Chairman
Reelection
2
Junichi Kameya
President
Reelection
3
Takeshi Tsuchiya
Director
Reelection
4
Kazuhiro Matsuda
Director
Reelection
5
Nobuhiro Kishimura
Director
Reelection
Reelection
6
Tomohiro Murata
Director
Outside
Independent
Reelection
7
Yoichiro Sakuma
Director
Outside
Independent
Reelection
8
Toshihisa Yoda
Director
Outside
Independent
Reelection: Candidate for Director to be reelected
Outside: Candidate for Outside Director
Independent: Independent officer as defined by the securities exchange
Notes: 1. There is no special interest between each candidate and the Company.
- Tomohiro Murata, Yoichiro Sakuma and Toshihisa Yoda are candidates for Outside Directors.
- The Company has registered Tomohiro Murata, Yoichiro Sakuma and Toshihisa Yoda as independent officers as stipulated in Article 436-2 of the Securities Listing Regulations of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. If they are elected and appointed as Directors, the Company will continue to register them as independent officers.
- Based on the provisions in Article 427, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, the Company has concluded agreements with Tomohiro Murata, Yoichiro Sakuma and Toshihisa Yoda that limit the liability for damages specified in Article 423, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act to the minimum amount stipulated in Article 425, Paragraph (1) of that Act. If they are elected and appointed as Directors, the Company plans to continue these agreements.
- The Company has entered into an officer liability insurance policy with an insurance company in accordance with the provisions of Article 430-3, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act. This insurance policy covers legal damages and litigation costs in the event of claim for damages caused by acts (or omissions) performed by the insured, including Directors, based on their position in the Company (except where the insured has illegally obtained a benefit or advantage, or has committed a criminal act, fraudulent act, deceitful act, or has acted knowingly in violation of any laws or regulations, including laws and regulations specific to Directors). If a candidate is elected and assumes office as a Director, the candidate shall then become an insured person under this insurance policy. The insurance policy is scheduled to be renewed with the same contents at the next renewal period.
Name
Number of the
No.
Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company
Company's shares
(Date of birth)
owned
May 2002
Joined the Company
Apr. 2004
Senior Executive Officer and Senior General
Manager of Manufacturing Div.
Yoshitaka Ota
Oct. 2005
Manager of Sakura Factory
Apr. 2007
General Manager of Corporate Planning Dept.
(October 10, 1948)
June 2008
Director
Reelection
June 2009
Executive Vice-president, Pricon
Tenure as Director
Microelectronics, Inc.
137,400
June 2010
Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the
11 years
Company (full-time)
1
Attendance at Board of
June 2013
President
Directors meetings
June 2021
Chairman (of the Board of Directors) and
12/12
Representative Director
June 2022
Chairman (present position)
In charge of Optical-related Business (present
position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Yoshitaka Ota possesses wide-ranging knowledge and experience in the Company's overall operations from his
experience in each division, and given his achievements as Chairman and as President, we have nominated him again as
a candidate for Director.
Apr. 1987
Joined the Company
Oct. 2007
President, Yamaichi Electronics Shenzhen Co.,
Junichi Kameya
Ltd.
Apr. 2012
Executive Officer and Senior General Manager
(June 29, 1964)
of Manufacturing Div., General Manager of
Reelection
Manufacturing Control Dept. of the Company
Tenure as Director
Apr. 2013
Senior General Manager of CS Business Div.
67,300
June 2013
Director and Senior Executive Officer
11 years
June 2019
Managing Executive Officer
2
Attendance at Board of
June 2021
President (present position)
Directors meetings
In charge of CS Business Div. (present
12/12
position), Business Audit Dept. (present
position) and Quality Assurance Dept. (present
position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Junichi Kameya possesses wide-ranging knowledge and experience in the Company's overall operations from his
experience in each division, and given his achievements as President, we have nominated him again as a candidate for
Director.
Name
Number of the
No.
Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company
Company's shares
(Date of birth)
owned
Apr. 1984
Joined the Company
Feb. 2004
Executive Officer
Apr. 2006
President, Yamaichi Electronics Shenzhen Co.,
Takeshi Tsuchiya
Ltd.
(June 1, 1961)
Apr. 2008
Executive Officer and Senior General Manager
Reelection
of TS Business Div. of the Company
Tenure as Director
June 2013
Director (present position) and Senior
52,000
Executive Officer
11 years
June 2016
In charge of Optical-related Business
3
Attendance at Board of
June 2018
Managing Executive Officer (present position)
Directors meetings
In charge of Engineering Administration
12/12
Department
June 2019
In charge of Manufacturing Division
Apr. 2020
Senior General Manager of Manufacturing Div.
(present position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Takeshi Tsuchiya possesses extensive knowledge and experience in the Company's operations, particularly in the sales
division and the manufacturing division, and also has experience in corporate management at a subsidiary. Given his
achievements as Director, we have nominated him again as a candidate for Director.
Dec. 1988
Joined the Company
Apr. 2009
General Manager of Overseas Sales Dept.,
Kazuhiro Matsuda
Sales Headquarters, Business Control
(April 11, 1964)
Headquarters
Reelection
Apr. 2014
President, Yamaichi Electronics USA, Inc.
Tenure as Director
Apr. 2015
Executive Officer of the Company
29,800
June 2017
Director (present position) and Senior
7 years
Executive Officer (present position) Senior
4
Attendance at Board of
General Manager of Administration Div.
Directors meetings
(present position)
12/12
June 2021
General Manager of Corporate Administration
Dept. (present position)
Jan. 2022
General Manager of Information Systems Dept.
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Kazuhiro Matsuda possesses extensive knowledge and experience in the Company's operations, particularly in the
administration division and the overseas sales division, and also has experience in corporate management at a
subsidiary. Given his achievements as Director, we have nominated him again as a candidate for Director.
Name
Number of the
No.
Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company
Company's shares
(Date of birth)
owned
Nov. 1988
Joined the Company
Feb. 2004
General Manager of Sales Dept. II
Apr. 2008
General Manager of West Japan Sales Dept.,
General Manager of TS Planning and Special
Items Dept.
Apr. 2011
General Manager of TS Business Promotion
Nobuhiro Kishimura
Dept.
(September 24, 1964)
Apr. 2013
General Manager of TS Business Promotion Gr.
Reelection
General Manager of TS Sales Dept.
Tenure as Director
June 2013
Acting Senior General Manager of TS Business
28,100
Div.
6 years
Apr. 2014
Executive Officer
5
Attendance at Board of
June 2018
Director (present position) and Senior
Directors meetings
Executive Officer (present position)
12/12
In charge of Optical-related Business,
Manufacturing Division
June 2019
Senior General Manager of TS Business Div.
(present position)
In charge of Engineering Administration
Department (present position)
Apr. 2022
General Manager of TS Overseas Sales Dept.
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Nobuhiro Kishimura possesses extensive knowledge and experience in the Company's operations, particularly in the
sales division and manufacturing division, and also has experience in business operation as an Executive Officer. Given
his achievements as Director, we have nominated him again as a candidate for Director.
Apr. 1991
Joined Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Tomohiro Murata
July 1994
Joined Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd.
Sept. 1996
Joined Morgan Stanley Japan Limited
(June 17, 1968)
Feb. 2009
Joined Frontier Management Inc. Managing
Reelection
Director
Outside
June 2015
Outside Director of the Company (present
Independent
position)
-
Tenure as Outside Director
June 2018
Managing Director, Frontier Management Inc.
(present position)
6
9 years
June 2021
External Director, Hakuto Co., Ltd. (present
Attendance at Board of
position)
Directors meetings
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
12/12
Managing Director, Frontier Management Inc.
External Director, Hakuto Co., Ltd.
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and overview of expected role
Tomohiro Murata has extensive experience as a management consultant and possesses wide-ranging knowledge. We
expect him to provide objective and unbiased advice on management, and we have nominated him again as a candidate
for Outside Director.
Name
Number of the
No.
Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company
Company's shares
(Date of birth)
owned
Apr. 1980
Joined Nitto Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.
(currently Nitto Denko Corporation)
Yoichiro Sakuma
June 2006
Vice President, Nitto Denko Corporation
June 2010
Director, Vice President
(September 4, 1955)
June 2013
Director, Executive Vice President
Reelection
Jan. 2018
Advisor, Refine Holdings Co., Ltd. (present
Outside
position)
Independent
June 2018
Outside Director of the Company (present
1,300
Tenure as Outside Director
position)
Outside Director, Nitta Gelatin Inc.
7
6 years
Oct. 2018
Outside Director, Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.
Attendance at Board of
Feb. 2019
Director, Refine Americas Inc. (present
Directors meetings
position)
12/12
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
Advisor, Refine Holdings Co., Ltd.
Director, Refine Americas Inc.
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and overview of expected role
Yoichiro Sakuma has extensive experience over many years as a corporate executive and possesses wide-ranging
knowledge. We expect him to provide objective and unbiased advice on management, and we have nominated him
again as a candidate for Outside Director.
Toshihisa Yoda
Apr. 1982
Joined Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2007
Corporate Officer
(January 3, 1958)
June 2011
Director and Senior Corporate Officer
Reelection
June 2014
Director and Executive Managing Corporate
Outside
Officer
Independent
June 2018
Advisor
-
Tenure as Outside Director
June 2020
Outside Director of the Company (present
position)
8
4 years
June 2023
Outside Director, ALMEX TECHNOLOGIES
Attendance at Board of
Inc. (present position)
Directors meetings
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
12/12
Outside Director, ALMEX TECHNOLOGIES Inc.
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and overview of expected role
Toshihisa Yoda has extensive experience over many years as a corporate executive and possesses wide-ranging
knowledge of semiconductor-related business, which is a specialty of the Company's businesses. We expect him to
provide objective and unbiased advice on management, and we have nominated him again as a candidate for Outside
Director.
Proposal 3: Election of three (3) Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
Since the terms of office of all three Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members expire at the conclusion of the Meeting, we propose the election of three Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members including two Outside Directors.
The Audit and Supervisory Committee has already given its consent to this proposal.
The candidates for Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members are as follows.
No.
Name
Position in the Company
1
Koichiro Yanagisawa
Director, Full-time Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Reelection
Reelection
2
Shinobu Okamoto
Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Outside
Independent
Reelection
3
Takako Murase
Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Outside
Independent
Reelection: Candidate for Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member to be reelected
Outside: Candidate for Outside Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Independent: Independent officer as defined by the securities exchange
Notes: 1. There is no special interest between each candidate and the Company.
- Shinobu Okamoto and Takako Murase are candidates for Outside Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members.
- The Company has registered Shinobu Okamoto and Takako Murase as independent officers as stipulated in Article 436-2 of the Securities Listing Regulations of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. If their elections are approved, the Company will continue to register them as independent officers.
- Based on the provisions in Article 427, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, the Company has concluded agreements with Koichiro Yanagisawa, Shinobu Okamoto and Takako Murase that limit the liability for damages specified in Article 423, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act to the minimum amount stipulated in Article 425, Paragraph (1) of that Act. If their elections are approved, the Company plans to continue these agreements.
- The Company has entered into an officer liability insurance policy with an insurance company in accordance with the provisions of Article 430-3, Paragraph (1) of the Companies Act. This insurance policy covers legal damages and litigation costs in the event of claim for damages caused by acts (or omissions) performed by the insured, including Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members, based on their position in the Company (except where the insured has illegally obtained a benefit or advantage, or has committed a criminal act, fraudulent act, deceitful act, or has acted knowingly in violation of any laws or regulations, including laws and regulations specific to Directors). If a candidate is elected and assumes office as a Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member, the candidate shall then become an insured person under this insurance policy. The insurance policy is scheduled to be renewed with the same contents at the next renewal period.
Name
Number of the
No.
Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company
Company's shares
(Date of birth)
owned
Koichiro Yanagisawa
Apr. 1981
Joined Pioneer Corporation
(January 18, 1959)
July 1992
Transferred to Q-TEC, Inc., Manager of
Reelection
Accounting Section, General Affairs
Department
Tenure as Director
Apr. 2002
Manager, Business Management Section,
2 years
International Business Division, Pioneer
Tenure as Audit & Supervisory
Corporation
Board Member
Nov. 2010
Joined the Company, Assistant to General
14,000
1 year
Manager of Corporate Planning Dept.
Attendance at Board of
June 2013
General Manager of Corporate Administration
Directors meetings
Dept.
1
12/12
July 2017
Executive Officer and Deputy Senior General
Attendance at Audit and
Manager of Administration Div.
Supervisory Committee
June 2021
Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member
meetings
June 2022
Director who is an Audit and Supervisory
12/12
Committee Member (present position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Koichiro Yanagisawa has extensive knowledge of business operations and corporate management and considerable
expertise in finance and accounting, having served as an Executive Officer of the Company and as Deputy Senior
General Manager of the Administration Division as well as General Manager of Corporate Administration Department.
The Company has judged that he is suitable for the position based on his extensive experience and wide-ranging
knowledge, and has nominated him again as a candidate for Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee
Member.
