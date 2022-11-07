Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Yamana Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YRI   CA98462Y1007

YAMANA GOLD INC.

(YRI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
6.590 CAD    0.00%
07:43aGold Fields Won't Change Yamana Gold Takeover Terms
DJ
07:30aTSX futures rise as commodities trim losses, global stocks rally
RE
06:58aYamana Brief: Gold Fields Said Earlier Monday Its Board has Convened to consider the Joint Offer of Pan American Silver and Agnico Eagle Mines to Buy all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Yamana
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold Fields Won't Change Yamana Gold Takeover Terms

11/07/2022 | 07:43am EST
By Ian Walker


Gold Fields Ltd. said Monday that it won't be changing the terms of its $6.7 billion all-stock takeover for Yamana Gold Inc.

On Friday Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Pan American Silver Corp. made an offer to buy Yamana Gold in a cash and stock deal.

"The board continues to believe that the Gold Fields transaction remains strategically and financially superior to the joint offer," Gold Fields said Monday, adding that it won't offer to change the terms of the transaction.

On May 31 Gold Field agreed to buy Yamana Gold in a deal that gave Yamana Gold shareholders 39% of the enlarged group. Under that deal, accepting Yamana Gold shareholders would get 0.6 of a Gold Fields share for each share held.

On Friday Pan American and Agnico offered to buy each Yamana share for around $1.04 in cash, 0.1598 of a Pan American share and 0.0376 of an Agnico Eagle share in a deal valued at $5.02 a Yamana share.

"As previously advised, Gold Fields will continue to work toward completion of the transaction on its current terms for the benefit of the shareholders of both companies in accordance with the arrangement agreement," Gold Fields said Monday.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 0742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED 5.67% 43.41 Delayed Quote.-18.31%
GOLD 0.17% 1675.2 Delayed Quote.-8.15%
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED 11.23% 154.05 End-of-day quote.-11.54%
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP. 0.00% 20.1 Delayed Quote.-36.31%
PLATINUM 1.37% 961.9 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.29% 979.0176 Real-time Quote.-8.31%
SILVER 0.69% 20.641 Delayed Quote.-10.48%
YAMANA GOLD INC. 0.00% 6.59 Delayed Quote.23.87%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 797 M - -
Net income 2022 218 M - -
Net Debt 2022 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 4 686 M 4 686 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 5 091
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart YAMANA GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Yamana Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMANA GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4,88 $
Average target price 6,03 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Racine President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason LeBlanc Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Peter J. Marrone Executive Chairman
Yohann Bouchard Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John A. Begeman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAMANA GOLD INC.23.87%4 686
NEWMONT CORPORATION-33.91%32 535
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-20.46%24 934
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-18.31%19 747
POLYUS-35.94%18 237
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-14.76%15 473