  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Yamana Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YRI   CA98462Y1007

YAMANA GOLD INC.

(YRI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
6.750 CAD    0.00%
S.Africa's Gold Fields rises after Yamana promises to pay $300 million break fee
RE
05:02aS.Africa's Gold Fields rises after Yamana promises to pay $300 million break fee
RE
03:32aYamana Gold to Pay $300 Million Termination Fee for Dropped Gold Fields Deal; Agnico-Pan American Offer Takes Effect
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Africa's Gold Fields rises after Yamana promises to pay $300 million break fee

11/09/2022 | 05:02am EST
South Africa's Gold Fields bets on solar to cut costs and carbon

(Reuters) -Gold fields shares rose 12% on Wednesday after Yamana Gold said it will pay a $300 million break fee after the South African miner terminated its bid to acquire the Canadian company.

Gold Fields' share price rose to its highest level since end-May when, following news of the planned acquisition of Yamana, Gold Fields shares plunged.

Gold Fields terminated its deal to acquire Yamana on Tuesday, after the Canadian miner backed a rival $4.8 billion takeover bid from Agnico Eagle and Pan American Silver Corp.

On Wednesday, Yamana announced it would pay Gold Fields the $300 million as part of the two firms' May 31 agreement.

Pan American will pay $150 million cash of the termination fee, Yamana said.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya, Editing by Louise Heavens, Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 797 M - -
Net income 2022 218 M - -
Net Debt 2022 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 4 837 M 4 837 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 5 091
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends YAMANA GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5,03 $
Average target price 6,11 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Racine President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason LeBlanc Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Peter J. Marrone Executive Chairman
Yohann Bouchard Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John A. Begeman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAMANA GOLD INC.23.68%4 837
NEWMONT CORPORATION-33.38%34 726
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.34%27 561
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-18.93%20 752
POLYUS-35.94%18 594
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-11.42%16 205