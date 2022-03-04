Log in
    YRI   CA98462Y1007

YAMANA GOLD INC.

(YRI)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03/22 01:11:43 pm
6.55 CAD   +0.31%
Yamana Gold : Corporate Summary - March 2022

03/04/2022 | 12:56pm EST
CORPORATE SUMMARY

MARCH 2022

TSX: YRI | NYSE: AUY | LSE: AUY

CAUTIONARY NOTE

REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This presentation contains or incorporates by reference "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to information with respect to the Company's strategy, plans, and future financial or operating performance, climate change action strategy and targets, guidance on expected production, costs and capital spending, funding of growth objectives, future dividend payments and strategies, future use of the NCIB to purchase common shares, continued advancements at Jacobina (including the ongoing Phase 2 and potential Phase 3 expansions and the expected timing thereof), Canadian Malartic (including the development of the Odyssey project), Cerro Moro, El Peñón, Minera Florida and Minera Agua Rica Alumbrera (MARA), the advancement of development projects including the Wasamac project's development and funding thereof, the 10-year production overview, the global economic impact of COVID-19 and its effect on the Company and market conditions, future share price performance, future gold, silver and copper price performance, valuations, plans and objectives for future exploration and expected timing for the release of exploration updates, the generative exploration program and objectives thereof, future feasibility and pre-feasibility studies and the expected timing thereof, and the potential for future growth to mineral resources and mineral reserves. Forward-looking statements are characterized by words such as "plan," "expect", "budget", "target", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the impact of general domestic and foreign business, economic and political conditions, global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future conditions, fluctuating metal prices (such as gold, copper, silver and zinc), currency exchange rates (such as the Brazilian real, the Chilean peso, the Argentine peso, and the Canadian dollar versus the United States dollar), interest rates, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in the Company's hedging program, changes in accounting policies, changes in Mineral Reserves (as defined herein) and Mineral Resources (as defined herein), and risks related to acquisitions and/or dispositions, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, changes in project development, construction, production and commissioning time frames, risks associated with infectious diseases, including COVID-19, nature and climatic condition risks, risks related to joint venture operations, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, potential impairment charges, higher prices for fuel, steel, power, labour and other consumables contributing to higher costs and general risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, unexpected changes in mine life, final pricing for concentrate sales, unanticipated results of future studies, seasonality and unanticipated weather changes, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting timelines, environmental and government regulation and the risk of government expropriation or nationalization of mining operations, risks related to relying on local advisors and consultants in foreign jurisdictions, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims, limitations on insurance coverage, timing and possible outcome of pending and outstanding litigation and labour disputes, risks related to enforcing legal rights in foreign jurisdictions, vulnerability of information systems and risks related to global financial conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to herein and in the Company's Annual Information Form filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com, and the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's expected financial and operational performance and results as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented in the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Non-GAAP Measures:

The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial performance measures, which the Company believes that together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial performance measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The non-GAAP financial performance measures included in this presentation include: Net free cash flow, free cash flow before dividends and debt repayments, cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold, all-in sustaining costs (AISC) per gold equivalent ounce sold. Please refer to section 12 of the Company's year-end 2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis and associated press release filed on SEDAR which includes a detailed discussion of the usefulness of the non-GAAP measures. The Company believes that in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, the Company and certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the Company's performance. In particular, management uses these measures for internal valuation for the period and to assist with planning and forecasting of future operations.

Qualified Persons

Scientific and technical information contained in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Sébastien Bernier (Senior Director, Geology and Mineral Resources). Sébastien Bernier P.Geo is an employee of Yamana Gold Inc. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects Data verification related to certain scientific and technical information disclosed herein in connection with Yamana's material properties can be found in the Company's technical reports entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, El Peñón Gold-Silver Mine, Antofagasta Region, Chile" and dated effective December 31, 2020, "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Jacobina Gold Mine, Bahia State, Brazil" and dated effective December 31, 2019, and "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Canadian Malartic Mine, Quebec, Canada" and dated effective December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website. The information presented herein was approved by management of Yamana Gold on March 4, 2022.

All amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

This presentation includes market and industry data which was obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this presentation, or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.

2

PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW(1)

We are a precious metals company primarily focused on gold but

with exposure to green metals including silver and copper

Revenue by Metal(1,2)

12%

NORTH SOUTH

AMERICA AMERICA

Jacobina Belt

Abitibi-Témiscamingue

88%

Atacama-

Silver Gold

Alhué

Districts

MARA (56.25%)

Suyai

Production Platform of +1M Gold Equivalent

Ounces(3)

at Low All-in Sustaining Costs(4)

Deseado Massif

Operation

Projects

1.

See Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information.

3

2.

Based on 2021A sales

  1. Gold equivalent ounces ("GEO") assumes gold plus silver at a ratio of 72.00:1 for 2021.
  2. A non GAAP financial performance measure. Please refer to section 12 of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the associated press release, as filed on SEDAR and EDGAR

DOMINANT GOLD PRODUCER

REASONS TO INVEST(1)

High Quality Diversified Portfolio with Long Life Assets

Americas Focused and Operating in Mining Friendly Jurisdictions with a Focus on Four Principal Regions as Part of our Regional Significance Strategy

Large and Increasing Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources

Significant, Measured, Responsible Growth

Robust Capital Allocation Policy and Capital Discipline

A Commitment to High Quality ESG Management

True Value Proposition

1. See Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information.

4

ESG PERFORMANCE

OVERVIEW(1)

Health and Safety

Governance

Environment

Social

Tailings

Focus on leading

Board oversight of ESG

All sites have climate

Social License to Operate

Direct reporting on tailings

indicators

topics

change, water and

Index indicates solid

management to CEO, Executive

biodiversity risk

trust and

Chairman and Board

assessments and action

acceptance from our host

plans

communities

In 2021, completed foundational work on a Climate Action Strategy and established a GHG abatement target consistent with a 1.5ºC science-based temperature scenario

Top rated mining company by Corporate Knights 2021 ranking of Canada's 50 best corporate citizens Corporate ESG performance ranked in top 10% of peers by ISS (2019)

Included in Jantzi Social Index for 10 consecutive years

Best in class amongst peers in ESG scorecards of reporting investment banks

1.

Material issues report does not include the Canadian Malartic mine which as a separate company, to which we maintain a 50% ownership in, Canadian Malartic prepares a standalone annual sustainability report,

5

available at www.canadianmalartic.com.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yamana Gold Inc. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 17:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
