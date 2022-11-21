Yamana Provides Notice of Record and Meeting Dates for the Proposed Transaction With Agnico and Pan American Silver and Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI, NYSE: AUY, LSE: AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed the required notice setting the record and meeting dates in respect of the special meeting of shareholders to consider the previously announced proposed transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”) with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Pan American Silver Corp. (“Pan American Silver”). The record date, which is the date of record for determination of shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the special meeting of shareholders, is set as December 14, 2022 and the special meeting of shareholders will be convened on January 31, 2023. Yamana has been advised that a Pan American Silver shareholder meeting is scheduled for the same day as the Company’s special meeting of shareholders.



Further details relating to the Proposed Transaction and the Yamana and Pan American Silver shareholder meetings will be contained in the respective management information circulars of Yamana and Pan American Silver.

Yamana is also pleased to declare a fourth quarter dividend of $0.03 per share (annual $0.12 per share). Shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022, will be entitled to receive payment of this normal course dividend on January 13, 2023. The dividend is an “eligible dividend” for Canadian tax purposes.

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

