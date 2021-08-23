Yamatane : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
08/23/2021
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Motohiro Yamazaki, Representative Director, President
Contact:
Ichiro Tasaki, General Manager, Accounting & Finance Department, Administration
Division
Phone:
+81-3-3820-1111
Scheduled date for filing quarterly securities report: August 13, 2021
Scheduled date for commencing dividend payments: -
Preparation of supplementary briefing materials for quarterly financial results: None
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: None
(Amounts of less than one million yen are truncated.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(% indicates year-on-year change)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2021
11,559
-
682
(6.3)
679
(8.0)
325
(17.8)
June 30, 2020
12,907
(7.7)
727
(23.3)
738
(21.6)
396
(20.3)
Note: Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥149 million [ (56.8)%]
Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥346 million [ (27.9)%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2021
31.53
-
June 30, 2020
38.37
-
Note: The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. has been adopted from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. As a result, net sales reflect the adoption of the accounting standard, etc., and the year-on-year percentage change is not presented.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
June 30, 2021
124,026
42,512
32.1
3,859.27
March 31, 2021
123,279
42,923
32.7
3,900.13
Reference: Equity: As of June 30, 2021: ¥39,842 million
As of March 31, 2021: ¥40,264 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
0.00
-
52.00
52.00
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
-
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2022
25.00
-
30.00
55.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revision to the most recently announced forecast of dividends: None
3. Consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(% indicates year-on-year change)
Profit
Basic earnings
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
First half
Million yen
-
% Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
23,300
1,170
-
1,000
-
620
-
60.05
Full year
48,100
-
3,000
-
2,710
-
1,650
-
159.82
Note: Revision to the most recently announced forecast of financial results: None
The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. has been adopted from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. As a result, the forecast of financial results reflects the adoption of the accounting standard, etc., and year-on-year percentage changes are not presented.
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in a change in the scope of consolidation): None
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements" on page 9 of the Japanese version of the attached materials.
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to application of revised accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatements: None
Number of common shares issued
Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
As of June 30, 2021: 11,344,181 shares
As of March 31, 2021: 11,344,181 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period: As of June 30, 2021: 1,020,395 shares
As of March 31, 2021: 1,020,355 shares
Average number of common shares during the period: Three months ended June 30, 2021: 10,323,791 shares Three months ended June 30, 2020: 10,324,124 shares
These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
Explanation on appropriate use of financial results forecasts and other matters of note
Financial results forecasts and other forward-looking statements provided in these materials are based on information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the date of publication of this document, and are not intended to provide any assurance that they will be accomplished in the future. Actual financial results and other aspects of business performance may differ significantly from these forecasts owing to various factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" on page 3 of the Japanese version of the attached materials for conditions forming the basis for financial results forecasts, notes regarding the use of financial results forecasts, and other information.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Million yen)
Previous fiscal year
First quarter under review
(As of March 31, 2021)
(As of June 30, 2021)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
16,529
14,240
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
5,668
-
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and
-
5,605
contract assets
Inventories
1,587
2,185
Other
4,020
3,882
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(0)
(0)
Total current assets
27,804
25,913
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
16,938
16,726
Land
50,405
50,405
Construction in progress
6,290
9,545
Other, net
7,071
6,983
Total property, plant and equipment
80,706
83,661
Intangible assets
984
977
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
12,231
11,909
Other
1,419
1,421
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(96)
(68)
Total investments and other assets
13,554
13,263
Total non-current assets
95,245
97,901
Deferred assets
228
210
Total assets
123,279
124,026
1
(Million yen)
Previous fiscal year
First quarter under review
(As of March 31, 2021)
(As of June 30, 2021)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
2,916
2,881
Short-term borrowings
4,406
5,770
Current portion of long-term borrowings
5,154
4,478
Current portion of bonds payable
4,186
4,186
Other
4,696
3,403
Total current liabilities
21,359
20,719
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
24,232
24,232
Long-term borrowings
20,850
22,869
Provision for environmental measures
2
2
Retirement benefit liability
1,676
1,600
Asset retirement obligations
2,325
2,329
Other
9,908
9,760
Total non-current liabilities
58,996
60,794
Total liabilities
80,355
81,514
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
10,555
10,555
Capital surplus
3,747
3,747
Retained earnings
21,341
21,130
Treasury shares
(2,233)
(2,233)
Total shareholders' equity
33,411
33,200
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
4,003
3,791
securities
Revaluation reserve for land
2,872
2,872
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(24)
(22)
Total accumulated other comprehensive
6,852
6,641
income
Non-controlling interests
2,659
2,669
Total net assets
42,923
42,512
Total liabilities and net assets
123,279
124,026
2
