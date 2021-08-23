Yamatane : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 [Japanese GAAP] August 6, 2021 Company name: Yamatane Corporation Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 9305 URL: http://www.yamatane.co.jp Representative: Motohiro Yamazaki, Representative Director, President Contact: Ichiro Tasaki, General Manager, Accounting & Finance Department, Administration Division Phone: +81-3-3820-1111

Scheduled date for filing quarterly securities report: August 13, 2021

Scheduled date for commencing dividend payments: -

(Amounts of less than one million yen are truncated.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (% indicates year-on-year change) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 30, 2021 11,559 - 682 (6.3) 679 (8.0) 325 (17.8) June 30, 2020 12,907 (7.7) 727 (23.3) 738 (21.6) 396 (20.3)

Note: Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥149 million [ (56.8)%]

Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥346 million [ (27.9)%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2021 31.53 - June 30, 2020 38.37 -

Note: The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. has been adopted from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. As a result, net sales reflect the adoption of the accounting standard, etc., and the year-on-year percentage change is not presented.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share As of Million yen Million yen % Yen June 30, 2021 124,026 42,512 32.1 3,859.27 March 31, 2021 123,279 42,923 32.7 3,900.13

Reference: Equity: As of June 30, 2021: ¥39,842 million

As of March 31, 2021: ¥40,264 million