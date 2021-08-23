Log in
YAMATANE CORPORATION

Yamatane : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

08/23/2021 | 01:04am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

August 6, 2021

Company name:

Yamatane Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

9305

URL:

http://www.yamatane.co.jp

Representative:

Motohiro Yamazaki, Representative Director, President

Contact:

Ichiro Tasaki, General Manager, Accounting & Finance Department, Administration

Division

Phone:

+81-3-3820-1111

Scheduled date for filing quarterly securities report: August 13, 2021

Scheduled date for commencing dividend payments: -

Preparation of supplementary briefing materials for quarterly financial results: None

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: None

(Amounts of less than one million yen are truncated.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(% indicates year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2021

11,559

-

682

(6.3)

679

(8.0)

325

(17.8)

June 30, 2020

12,907

(7.7)

727

(23.3)

738

(21.6)

396

(20.3)

Note: Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥149 million [ (56.8)%]

Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥346 million [ (27.9)%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2021

31.53

-

June 30, 2020

38.37

-

Note: The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. has been adopted from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. As a result, net sales reflect the adoption of the accounting standard, etc., and the year-on-year percentage change is not presented.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

June 30, 2021

124,026

42,512

32.1

3,859.27

March 31, 2021

123,279

42,923

32.7

3,900.13

Reference: Equity: As of June 30, 2021: ¥39,842 million

As of March 31, 2021: ¥40,264 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

-

0.00

-

52.00

52.00

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

-

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2022

25.00

-

30.00

55.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revision to the most recently announced forecast of dividends: None

3. Consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(% indicates year-on-year change)

Profit

Basic earnings

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

First half

Million yen

-

% Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

23,300

1,170

-

1,000

-

620

-

60.05

Full year

48,100

-

3,000

-

2,710

-

1,650

-

159.82

Note: Revision to the most recently announced forecast of financial results: None

The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. has been adopted from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. As a result, the forecast of financial results reflects the adoption of the accounting standard, etc., and year-on-year percentage changes are not presented.

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in a change in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
    (Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements" on page 9 of the Japanese version of the attached materials.
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to application of revised accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatements: None
  5. Number of common shares issued
    1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

As of June 30, 2021: 11,344,181 shares

As of March 31, 2021: 11,344,181 shares

    1. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period: As of June 30, 2021: 1,020,395 shares
      As of March 31, 2021: 1,020,355 shares
    2. Average number of common shares during the period: Three months ended June 30, 2021: 10,323,791 shares Three months ended June 30, 2020: 10,324,124 shares
  • These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation on appropriate use of financial results forecasts and other matters of note
    • Financial results forecasts and other forward-looking statements provided in these materials are based on information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the date of publication of this document, and are not intended to provide any assurance that they will be accomplished in the future. Actual financial results and other aspects of business performance may differ significantly from these forecasts owing to various factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" on page 3 of the Japanese version of the attached materials for conditions forming the basis for financial results forecasts, notes regarding the use of financial results forecasts, and other information.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

First quarter under review

(As of March 31, 2021)

(As of June 30, 2021)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

16,529

14,240

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

5,668

-

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and

-

5,605

contract assets

Inventories

1,587

2,185

Other

4,020

3,882

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(0)

(0)

Total current assets

27,804

25,913

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

16,938

16,726

Land

50,405

50,405

Construction in progress

6,290

9,545

Other, net

7,071

6,983

Total property, plant and equipment

80,706

83,661

Intangible assets

984

977

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

12,231

11,909

Other

1,419

1,421

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(96)

(68)

Total investments and other assets

13,554

13,263

Total non-current assets

95,245

97,901

Deferred assets

228

210

Total assets

123,279

124,026

1

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

First quarter under review

(As of March 31, 2021)

(As of June 30, 2021)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade accounts payable

2,916

2,881

Short-term borrowings

4,406

5,770

Current portion of long-term borrowings

5,154

4,478

Current portion of bonds payable

4,186

4,186

Other

4,696

3,403

Total current liabilities

21,359

20,719

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

24,232

24,232

Long-term borrowings

20,850

22,869

Provision for environmental measures

2

2

Retirement benefit liability

1,676

1,600

Asset retirement obligations

2,325

2,329

Other

9,908

9,760

Total non-current liabilities

58,996

60,794

Total liabilities

80,355

81,514

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

10,555

10,555

Capital surplus

3,747

3,747

Retained earnings

21,341

21,130

Treasury shares

(2,233)

(2,233)

Total shareholders' equity

33,411

33,200

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

4,003

3,791

securities

Revaluation reserve for land

2,872

2,872

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(24)

(22)

Total accumulated other comprehensive

6,852

6,641

income

Non-controlling interests

2,659

2,669

Total net assets

42,923

42,512

Total liabilities and net assets

123,279

124,026

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yamatane Corporation published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 05:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
