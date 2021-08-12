Log in
    9064   JP3940000007

YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9064)
  Report
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022[PDF:135KB]

08/12/2021 | 02:51am EDT
Translation

August 12, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Company name:

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

9064

URL:

https://www.yamato-hd.co.jp/

Representative:

Yutaka Nagao, President

Contact:

Atsushi Kashimoto, Managing Executive Officer, Responsible for Finance and Investor Relations

Tel: +81-3-3541-4141 (from overseas)

Scheduled date of the submission of quarterly securities report:

August 13, 2021

Scheduled date of the commencement of dividend payment:

-

Preparation of supplementary materials on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(Amounts less than 1 million yen are discarded.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 (cumulative: from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

For the three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2021

419,841

7.1

12,734

27.9

16,249

54.3

11,705

239.0

June 30, 2020

392,015

2.7

9,953

-

10,532

-

3,453

-

(Note) Comprehensive income:

For the three months ended June 30, 2021:

For the three months ended June 30, 2020:

17,439 million yen (276.8 %)

4,627 million yen (- %)

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings

per share

For the three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2021

31.55

-

June 30, 2020

9.04

-

(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant revised ASBJ regulations from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022, and figures in the consolidated operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, are those after applying the accounting standard and relevant revised ASBJ regulations.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2021

1,119,518

586,940

51.7

March 31, 2021

1,089,991

584,287

52.9

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2021: 579,094 million yen As of March 31, 2021: 576,367 million yen

(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant revised ASBJ regulations from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022, and figures in the consolidated financial position as of June 30, 2021, are those after applying the accounting standard and relevant revised ASBJ regulations.

- 1 -

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal 2021

-

16.00

-

30.00

46.00

Fiscal 2022

-

Fiscal 2022 (Forecast)

23.00

-

23.00

46.00

(Note) Revisions to the forecasts most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for fiscal year 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)

Profit attributable to

Basic

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Half year

840,000

4.2

28,000

4.0

31,000

11.0

11,000

(22.5)

29.65

Full year

1,765,000

4.1

95,000

3.1

98,000

4.2

54,000

(4.8)

145.54

(Note) Revisions to the forecasts most recently announced: Yes

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
  1. Changes due to revision to accounting standards, etc.: Yes

b. Changes other than a:

Yes

c. Changes in accounting estimates:

Yes

d. Restatement:

None

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

  1. Number of issued shares as of the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2021:

388,575,592 shares

As of March 31, 2021:

388,575,592 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares as of the end of the period

As of June 30, 2021:

17,550,686 Shares

As of March 31, 2021:

17,550,515 shares

  1. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

For the three months ended June 30, 2021:

371,024,970 Shares

For the three months ended June 30, 2020:

381,972,729 shares

*Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

*Proper use of earnings forecasts and other noteworthy events

  • Descriptions of the above financial projections and other data are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company considers to be reasonable. Actual financial results may differ significantly from the projections for various reasons.
  • The Company plans to post supplementary materials on quarterly financial results on the Company's website promptly after the announcement of the quarterly financial results.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 06:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
