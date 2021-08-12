Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022[PDF:135KB]

1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 (cumulative: from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share For the three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2021 31.55 - June 30, 2020 9.04 -

(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant revised ASBJ regulations from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022, and figures in the consolidated operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, are those after applying the accounting standard and relevant revised ASBJ regulations.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % June 30, 2021 1,119,518 586,940 51.7 March 31, 2021 1,089,991 584,287 52.9

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2021: 579,094 million yen As of March 31, 2021: 576,367 million yen

