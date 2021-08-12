Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022[PDF:135KB]

Atsushi Kashimoto, Managing Executive Officer, Responsible for Finance and Investor Relations
Scheduled date of the submission of quarterly securities report:
August 13, 2021
Scheduled date of the commencement of dividend payment:
-
Preparation of supplementary materials on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(Amounts less than 1 million yen are discarded.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 (cumulative: from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
For the three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2021
419,841
7.1
12,734
27.9
16,249
54.3
11,705
239.0
June 30, 2020
392,015
2.7
9,953
-
10,532
-
3,453
-
(Note) Comprehensive income:
For the three months ended June 30, 2021:
For the three months ended June 30, 2020:
17,439 million yen (276.8 %)
4,627 million yen (- %)
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings
per share
For the three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2021
31.55
-
June 30, 2020
9.04
-
(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant revised ASBJ regulations from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022, and figures in the consolidated operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, are those after applying the accounting standard and relevant revised ASBJ regulations.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2021
1,119,518
586,940
51.7
March 31, 2021
1,089,991
584,287
52.9
(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2021: 579,094 million yen As of March 31, 2021: 576,367 million yen
(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant revised ASBJ regulations from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022, and figures in the consolidated financial position as of June 30, 2021, are those after applying the accounting standard and relevant revised ASBJ regulations.
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2021
-
16.00
-
30.00
46.00
Fiscal 2022
-
Fiscal 2022 (Forecast)
23.00
-
23.00
46.00
(Note) Revisions to the forecasts most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for fiscal year 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)
Profit attributable to
Basic
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Half year
840,000
4.2
28,000
4.0
31,000
11.0
11,000
(22.5)
29.65
Full year
1,765,000
4.1
95,000
3.1
98,000
4.2
54,000
(4.8)
145.54
(Note) Revisions to the forecasts most recently announced: Yes
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Application of specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes due to revision to accounting standards, etc.: Yes
b. Changes other than a:
Yes
c. Changes in accounting estimates:
Yes
d. Restatement:
None
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Number of issued shares as of the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2021:
388,575,592 shares
As of March 31, 2021:
388,575,592 shares
Number of treasury shares as of the end of the period
As of June 30, 2021:
17,550,686 Shares
As of March 31, 2021:
17,550,515 shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
For the three months ended June 30, 2021:
371,024,970 Shares
For the three months ended June 30, 2020:
381,972,729 shares
*Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
*Proper use of earnings forecasts and other noteworthy events
Descriptions of the above financial projections and other data are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company considers to be reasonable. Actual financial results may differ significantly from the projections for various reasons.
The Company plans to post supplementary materials on quarterly financial results on the Company's website promptly after the announcement of the quarterly financial results.
