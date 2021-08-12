Presentation[PDF:1.14MB]

Organically combine the TA-Q-BIN / middle mile network and the facility network. Provide value throughout the entire supply chain of corporate clients
Create time for Sales Drivers (SD), and strengthen sales / pick-up operations to small-lot corporate clients
Steady increase in no. of pick-ups and active small-lot clients, leading to growth in handled volume and revenue of the Retail Business Unit
Promoted solution provision through collaboration between Retail and Corporate Business Unit, as well as logistics optimization of corporate clients through account management
Promote visualization of sales status, and further collaboration between Retail and Corporate Business Unit
Made progress in trade and logistics-related solution provision, in response to the expansion of e-commerce in all industries, leading to revenue growth of the Corporate Division
Through the optimization of the entire supply chain, made progress in sales activities to support corporate clients in solving their management challenges
The challenge is to further grow revenues. Will accelerate the providing of solutions, by establishing a structure that can offer one-stop services to BtoB transportation needs, through adding larger sizes to, and establishing the middle mile center
Design and operate logistics projects that are not limited/bound by the TA-Q-BIN framework
Manage sophisticated logistics projects as One YAMATO, such as vaccine logistics and logistics for the Tokyo 2020 Games
