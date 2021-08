Presentation[PDF:1.14MB]

1.Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022 (Overview)

Based on the Medium-term Management Plan

"One YAMATO 2023", adapt to changes in lifestyles and

distribution structure.

Promote comprehensive value provision, catering to the needs of customers and society, in preparation for a transformation of the supply chain.

Achieved growth in both revenue and profit in our consolidated results for the 1st Quarter of fiscal year ending March 2022

Operating revenue: 419.8 billion yen (+27.8 bn yen, YoY+7.1%) Operating profit: 12.7 billion yen (+2.7 bn yen, YoY+27.9%) Ordinary Profit: 16.2 billion yen (+5.7 bn yen, YoY+54.3%) Profit attributable to owners of parent:11.7billion yen (+8.2bn yen, YoY+239.0%)

