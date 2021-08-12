Presentation[PDF:1.14MB]

1．Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022 (Overview)

Based on the Medium-term Management Plan

"One YAMATO 2023", adapt to changes in lifestyles and

distribution structure.

Promote comprehensive value provision, catering to the needs of customers and society, in preparation for a transformation of the supply chain.

Achieved growth in both revenue and profit in our consolidated results for the 1st Quarter of fiscal year ending March 2022

Operating revenue： 419.8 billion yen (＋27.8 bn yen, YoY＋7.1％) Operating profit： 12.7 billion yen (＋2.7 bn yen, YoY＋27.9％） Ordinary Profit： 16.2 billion yen (＋5.7 bn yen, YoY＋54.3％) Profit attributable to owners of parent：11.7billion yen (＋8.2bn yen, YoY＋239.0％）

1