Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9064   JP3940000007

YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9064)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 08/11
3175 JPY   +0.63%
08:42aPRESENTATION[PDF : 1.14mb]
PU
08:42aSUPPLEMENTARY MATERIALS[PDF : 710kb]
PU
02:51aCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2022[PDF : 135kb]
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Presentation[PDF:1.14MB]

08/12/2021 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yamato Group

Overview of Consolidated Results

＜1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2022＞

August 13, 2021

Copyright© YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

1．Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022 (Overview)

Based on the Medium-term Management Plan

"One YAMATO 2023", adapt to changes in lifestyles and

distribution structure.

Promote comprehensive value provision, catering to the needs of customers and society, in preparation for a transformation of the supply chain.

Achieved growth in both revenue and profit in our consolidated results for the 1st Quarter of fiscal year ending March 2022

Operating revenue：

419.8 billion yen (＋27.8 bn yen, YoY＋7.1％)

Operating profit：

12.7 billion yen (＋2.7 bn yen,

YoY＋27.9％）

Ordinary Profit：

16.2 billion yen (＋5.7 bn yen,

YoY＋54.3％)

Profit attributable to owners of parent：11.7billion yen (＋8.2bn yen,

YoY＋239.0％）

1

Copyright© YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

2．Strengthen Corporate Logistics Business

Organically combine the TA-Q-BIN / middle mile network and the facility network. Provide value throughout the entire supply chain of corporate clients

  • Create time for Sales Drivers (SD), and strengthen sales / pick-up operations to small-lot corporate clients
    • Steady increase in no. of pick-ups and active small-lot clients, leading to growth in handled volume and revenue of the Retail Business Unit
  • Promoted solution provision through collaboration between Retail and Corporate Business Unit, as well as logistics optimization of corporate clients through account management
    • Promote visualization of sales status, and further collaboration between Retail and Corporate Business Unit
    • Made progress in trade and logistics-related solution provision, in response to the expansion of e-commerce in all industries, leading to revenue growth of the Corporate Division
    • Through the optimization of the entire supply chain, made progress in sales activities to support corporate clients in solving their management challenges

The challenge is to further grow revenues. Will accelerate the providing of solutions, by establishing a structure that can offer one-stop services to BtoB transportation needs, through adding larger sizes to, and establishing the middle mile center

  • Design and operate logistics projects that are not limited/bound by the TA-Q-BIN framework
    • Manage sophisticated logistics projects as One YAMATO, such as vaccine logistics and logistics for the Tokyo 2020 Games

Copyright© YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

No. of pick-ups per SD per shift* ・

No. of active small-lot clients

2.0

Year-on-year growth rate of

active small-lot clients (%)

0.0

Year-on-year change in no. of

pick-ups per SD per shift (no.

-2.0

of pick-ups)

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q

*No. of active small-lot clients: No. of small-lot corporate clients that actually sent parcels

Delivery volume expectation per shift of Middle Mile

CenterMMC

Approx. 10 times compared to 1st Quarter

〈Outline of MMC〉

※Assumed at the end of 4th Quarter

・No. of facilities : Approx.150

・No. of drivers：Approx. 1,700

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2022/3

2

3．Creating an EC ecosystem

Creating an "EC ecosystem", through account management to major EC operators, improving convenience for EC users, and by collaborating with EC delivery partners to establish efficient operations

Promote account management to major EC operators

EAZY volume ・ No. of registered EAZY CREW

（1,000 parcels）

（No. of people）

⇒ Expansion of handled volume in EAZY and TA-Q-BIN

120,000

20,000

100,000

⇒ Revenue growth through value provision to upstream areas of EC

15,000

80,000

⇒ Began providing "Fulfilment Services" to stores, and usage is

60,000

10,000

expanding

40,000

5,000

20,000

  • Promote establishment of EC-focused operations, to expand capacity and lower cost of sales
    • Expansion of EAZY CREW, and further use of tools to support operations
    • Commencement of operations of EC sorting center

（3 in Kanto, 1 in Kansai）

Reviewing based on customer needs and parcel composition by region, to achieve optimal allocation of EAZY CREW and the TA-Q-BIN network

  • Improving convenience of receiving EC parcels
    • Expansion of touch pointsPUDO, Click & Collect)

Copyright© YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

0

0

1Q

2Q

4Q

３Q

１Q

No. of people

No. of EAZY parcels

（No. of

No. of PUDO, Click & Collect stores &

lockers/

Kuroneko Members (KM)

stores）

（1,000 people）

8,000

55,000

7,000

50,000

6,000

45,000

5,000

40,000

4,000

35,000

3,000

30,000

1Q

2Q

３Q

4Q

1Q

PUDO

Offering Click & Collect

KM members

3

4．Consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2022

Fiscal Year ended

Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022

Forecast Change

YoY Change

(Billions of Yen)

March 31, 2021

April 2021

New

Actual

Forecast

Forecast

Amount

[%]

Amount

[%]

Operating revenue

1,695.8

1,775.0

1,765.0

(10.0)

(0.6)

＋69.1

＋4.1

Operating profit

92.1

95.0

95.0

0.0

0.0

＋2.8

＋3.1

[Profit margin]

5.4%

5.4%

5.4%

-

-

-

-

Ordinary profit

94.0

95.0

98.0

＋3.0

＋3.2

＋3.9

＋4.2

[Profit margin]

5.5%

5.4%

5.6%

-

-

-

-

Profit attributable to

56.7

53.0

54.0

＋1.0

＋1.9

(2.7)

(4.8)

owners of Parent

[Profit margin]

3.3%

3.0%

3.1%

-

-

-

-

Dividends

2nd quarter

16

23

23

0

-

＋7

-

Fiscal year-end

30

23

23

0

-

(7)

-

（Yen）

Total

46

46

46

0

-

0

-

4

Copyright© YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 12:41:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
08:42aPRESENTATION[PDF : 1.14mb]
PU
08:42aSUPPLEMENTARY MATERIALS[PDF : 710kb]
PU
02:51aCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR T : 135kb]
PU
08/02An unknown buyer agreed to acquire 51% stake in Yamato Home Convenience Co., ..
CI
07/28YAMATO HOLDINGS INVESTS IN ISTORE IS : 225.1kb]
PU
07/26YAMATO : invests in Singaporean e-commerce solution provider
AQ
07/07NIKKEI 225 : Declines 1% on Pandemic Outlook, Stronger Yen
MT
06/11Nomura Adjusts Yamato Holdings' Price Target to 3,900 Yen From 3800 Yen, Keep..
MT
06/09Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. acquired Hadras Co., Ltd.
CI
05/30YAMATO : Corporate Governance Report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 774 B 16 058 M 16 058 M
Net income 2022 56 502 M 512 M 512 M
Net cash 2022 128 B 1 156 M 1 156 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 1 178 B 10 663 M 10 666 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 223 191
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3 175,00 JPY
Average target price 3 570,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yutaka Nagao Executive President & Representative Director
Kenichi Shibasaki Representative Director, EVP & Head-IR Strategy
Masaki Yamauchi Chairman
Toshitaka Hagiwara Independent Outside Director
Masakatsu Mori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.68%10 663
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC14.25%167 589
DEUTSCHE POST AG41.75%82 873
FEDEX CORPORATION6.41%73 860
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.28.59%20 954
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.7.75%17 422