Q&A[PDF:602KB]

Conducted on Aug. 9, 2022

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.

Main Questions and Answers

Meeting for the Financial Results for the First Quarter of

the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Q１ Please explain the details and objectives of the structural reforms in the Medium-term management plan "One YAMATO 2023", as well as the timeline for achieving the results.

large-scalelast-mile facilities designated for EC (EC delivery centers), thereby directly connecting the EC sorting center to the last-mile, and simplifying the operational process to achieve higher efficiency. The positive impact of this initiative will be realized step by step from the second half of this fiscal year, and we are expecting a 24 billion yen cost reduction effect in the fiscal year ending March 2024. Moreover, in the TA-Q-BIN network after separating EC, corporate and temperature controlled deliveries, we will consolidate and enlarge the current small-scale and dispersed last-mile facilities, and will make the entire network more efficient by integrating them with the terminal functions. We plan to continue this initiative even after the period of the current Medium-term management plan, but as of the fiscal year ending March 2024, we are expecting 8 billion yen of cost reduction effect.

Q２ Please summarize the financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.