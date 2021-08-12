Supplementary Materials[PDF:710KB]
YAMATO GROUP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY
for the First Three Months of Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2022
Supplemental Materials
YAMATO HOLDINGS
August 13, 2021
Contents
R
esults
１．
Performance
１
２．
Segment Information
２
３．
Delivery Volume
３
４．
Increases and Decreases in Operating Expenses
４
５．
Employee Breakdown
５
６．
Increases and Decreases in Consolidated Balance Sheet
６
７．
Capital Expenditure and Depreciation
７
８．
Domestic Network
８
Forecasts
Performance
９
１．
２．
Operating Revenues of Segment
１０
３．
Operating Profit of Segment
１１
４．
Delivery Volume
１２
５． Increases and Decreases in Operating Expenses
１３
６．
Employee Breakdown
１４
７．
Capital Expenditure and Depreciation
１５
Results １．Performance
(Millions of Yen)
【1Q 2021/3】
【1Q 2022/3】
Amount
（％）
Amount
（％）
Change
Amount
（％）
Operating Revenues
392,015
100.0
419,841
100.0
+27,825
+7.1
Operating Expenses
382,062
97.5
407,107
97.0
+25,044
+6.6
Operating Profit
9,953
2.5
12,734
3.0
+2,780
+27.9
Non-operating Income
1,117
0.3
3,955
0.9
+2,837
+254.1
Non-operating Expenses
537
0.1
439
0.1
(98)
(18.3)
Ordinary Profit
10,532
2.7
16,249
3.9
+5,716
+54.3
Extraordinary Income
39
0.0
53
0.0
+14
+35.8
Extraordinary Loss
1,349
0.3
72
0.0
(1,276)
(94.6)
Profit Before Income Taxes
9,222
2.4
16,230
3.9
+7,007
+76.0
Income Taxes
5,740
1.5
4,462
1.1
(1,277)
(22.3)
Profit
3,482
0.9
11,767
2.8
+8,285
+237.9
Profit Attributable to
29
0.0
61
0.0
+32
+112.7
Non-controlling Interests
Profit Attributable to
3,453
0.9
11,705
2.8
+8,252
+239.0
Owners of Parent
‐1‐
Results ２．Segment Information
【1Q 2022/3】
(Millions of Yen)
Retail
Corporate Business
Other
Total
Reconciliation
Consolidated
Business Unit
Unit
Operating Revenues
Unaffiliated Customers
207,002
190,355
22,483
419,841
－
419,841
Inter-segment
62,397
8,381
30,740
101,519
(101,519)
－
Total
269,400
198,736
53,224
521,361
(101,519)
419,841
Operating Expenses
268,407
190,610
48,526
507,544
(100,437)
407,107
Operating Profit
992
8,126
4,697
13,816
(1,082)
12,734
Profit Rate (％)
0.4
4.1
8.8
2.7
－
3.0
【1Q 2021/3】
(Millions of Yen)
Retail
Corporate Business
Other
Total
Reconciliation
Consolidated
Business Unit
Unit
Operating Revenues
200,277
173,081
18,655
392,015
－
392,015
Unaffiliated Customers
Inter-segment
78,455
5,652
27,627
111,735
(111,735)
－
Total
278,733
178,734
46,283
503,751
(111,735)
392,015
Operating Expenses
271,104
176,736
45,939
493,780
(111,718)
382,062
Operating Profit
7,628
1,998
343
9,970
(17)
9,953
Profit Rate (％)
2.7
1.1
0.7
2.0
－
2.5
【Change】
(Millions of Yen)
Retail
Corporate Business
Other
Total
Reconciliation
Consolidated
Business Unit
Unit
Operating Revenues
+6,724
+17,273
+3,827
+27,825
－
+27,825
Unaffiliated Customers
Inter-segment
(16,057)
+2,728
+3,113
(10,215)
+10,215
－
Total
(9,332)
+20,001
+6,941
+17,609
+10,215
+27,825
Operating Expenses
(2,696)
+13,873
+2,586
+13,763
+11,281
+25,044
Operating Profit
(6,635)
+6,127
+4,354
+3,845
(1,065)
+2,780
(％)
Operating Revenues
(3.3)
+11.2
+15.0
+3.5
ー
+7.1
Operating Expenses
(1.0)
+7.8
+5.6
+2.8
ー
+6.6
Operating Profit
(87.0)
+306.6
－
+38.6
ー
+27.9
＜Note＞
The amounts of previous year (FY 2021/3) are reclassified to the reportable segments for this year(FY 2022/3).The same applies after this page.
‐2‐
Results ３．Delivery Volume
① Parcel Delivery
【1Q 2021/3】
【1Q 2022/3】
Change
Amount
(％)
Parcel Delivery
Total (Thousands)
491,212
539,516
+48,304
+9.8
（Total of ４ items）
Unit-price (Yen)
629
600
(29)
TA-Q-BIN・
Total (Thousands)
428,032
444,328
+16,295
+3.8
TA-Q-BIN Compact・
Unit-price (Yen)
692
687
(5)
EAZY
Nekopos
Total (Thousands)
63,179
95,188
+32,009
+50.7
Unit-price (Yen)
201
191
(10)
【Reference】 Detail of Parcel Delivery
【1Q 2021/3】
【1Q 2022/3】
Change
Amount
(％)
Parcel Delivery
Total (Thousands)
491,212
539,516
+48,304
+9.8
(Total of 4 items)
Retail Business Unit
256,388
286,037
+29,649
+11.6
TA-Q-BIN・TA-Q-BIN Compact
Total (Thousands)
212,713
220,408
+7,694
+3.6
Nekopos
Total (Thousands)
43,674
65,629
+21,955
+50.3
Corporate Business Unit
234,823
253,479
+18,655
+7.9
TA-Q-BIN・TA-Q-BIN Compact・EAZY
Total (Thousands)
215,318
223,920
+8,601
+4.0
EAZY
Total (Thousands)
900
114,160
+113,260
ー
Nekopos
Total (Thousands)
19,504
29,559
+10,054
+51.5
② Kuroneko DM-Bin
【1Q 2021/3】
【1Q 2022/3】
Change
Amount
(％)
Kuroneko DM-Bin
Total (Thousands)
194,028
212,885
+18,857
+9.7
Unit-price (Yen)
67
67
0
‐３‐
