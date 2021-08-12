Log in
    9064   JP3940000007

YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9064)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 08/11
3175 JPY   +0.63%
PRESENTATION[PDF : 1.14mb]
PU
SUPPLEMENTARY MATERIALS[PDF : 710kb]
PU
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2022[PDF : 135kb]
PU
Supplementary Materials[PDF:710KB]

08/12/2021 | 08:42am EDT
YAMATO GROUP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY

for the First Three Months of Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2022

Supplemental Materials

YAMATO HOLDINGS

August 13, 2021

Contents

Results

１．

Performance

２．

Segment Information

３．

Delivery Volume

４．

Increases and Decreases in Operating Expenses

５．

Employee Breakdown

６．

Increases and Decreases in Consolidated Balance Sheet

７．

Capital Expenditure and Depreciation

８．

Domestic Network

Forecasts

Performance

１．

２．

Operating Revenues of Segment

１０

３．

Operating Profit of Segment

１１

４．

Delivery Volume

１２

５． Increases and Decreases in Operating Expenses

１３

６．

Employee Breakdown

１４

７．

Capital Expenditure and Depreciation

１５

Results １．Performance

(Millions of Yen)

【1Q 2021/3】

【1Q 2022/3】

Amount

（％）

Amount

（％）

Change

Amount

（％）

Operating Revenues

392,015

100.0

419,841

100.0

+27,825

+7.1

Operating Expenses

382,062

97.5

407,107

97.0

+25,044

+6.6

Operating Profit

9,953

2.5

12,734

3.0

+2,780

+27.9

Non-operating Income

1,117

0.3

3,955

0.9

+2,837

+254.1

Non-operating Expenses

537

0.1

439

0.1

(98)

(18.3)

Ordinary Profit

10,532

2.7

16,249

3.9

+5,716

+54.3

Extraordinary Income

39

0.0

53

0.0

+14

+35.8

Extraordinary Loss

1,349

0.3

72

0.0

(1,276)

(94.6)

Profit Before Income Taxes

9,222

2.4

16,230

3.9

+7,007

+76.0

Income Taxes

5,740

1.5

4,462

1.1

(1,277)

(22.3)

Profit

3,482

0.9

11,767

2.8

+8,285

+237.9

Profit Attributable to

29

0.0

61

0.0

+32

+112.7

Non-controlling Interests

Profit Attributable to

3,453

0.9

11,705

2.8

+8,252

+239.0

Owners of Parent

‐1‐

Results ２．Segment Information

【1Q 2022/3】

(Millions of Yen)

Retail

Corporate Business

Other

Total

Reconciliation

Consolidated

Business Unit

Unit

Operating Revenues

Unaffiliated Customers

207,002

190,355

22,483

419,841

419,841

Inter-segment

62,397

8,381

30,740

101,519

(101,519)

Total

269,400

198,736

53,224

521,361

(101,519)

419,841

Operating Expenses

268,407

190,610

48,526

507,544

(100,437)

407,107

Operating Profit

992

8,126

4,697

13,816

(1,082)

12,734

Profit Rate (％)

0.4

4.1

8.8

2.7

3.0

【1Q 2021/3】

(Millions of Yen)

Retail

Corporate Business

Other

Total

Reconciliation

Consolidated

Business Unit

Unit

Operating Revenues

200,277

173,081

18,655

392,015

392,015

Unaffiliated Customers

Inter-segment

78,455

5,652

27,627

111,735

(111,735)

Total

278,733

178,734

46,283

503,751

(111,735)

392,015

Operating Expenses

271,104

176,736

45,939

493,780

(111,718)

382,062

Operating Profit

7,628

1,998

343

9,970

(17)

9,953

Profit Rate (％)

2.7

1.1

0.7

2.0

2.5

【Change】

(Millions of Yen)

Retail

Corporate Business

Other

Total

Reconciliation

Consolidated

Business Unit

Unit

Operating Revenues

+6,724

+17,273

+3,827

+27,825

+27,825

Unaffiliated Customers

Inter-segment

(16,057)

+2,728

+3,113

(10,215)

+10,215

Total

(9,332)

+20,001

+6,941

+17,609

+10,215

+27,825

Operating Expenses

(2,696)

+13,873

+2,586

+13,763

+11,281

+25,044

Operating Profit

(6,635)

+6,127

+4,354

+3,845

(1,065)

+2,780

(％)

Operating Revenues

(3.3)

+11.2

+15.0

+3.5

+7.1

Operating Expenses

(1.0)

+7.8

+5.6

+2.8

+6.6

Operating Profit

(87.0)

+306.6

+38.6

+27.9

＜Note＞

The amounts of previous year (FY 2021/3) are reclassified to the reportable segments for this year(FY 2022/3).The same applies after this page.

‐2‐

Results ３．Delivery Volume

① Parcel Delivery

【1Q 2021/3】

【1Q 2022/3】

Change

Amount

(％)

Parcel Delivery

Total (Thousands)

491,212

539,516

+48,304

+9.8

（Total of ４ items）

Unit-price (Yen)

629

600

(29)

TA-Q-BIN・

Total (Thousands)

428,032

444,328

+16,295

+3.8

TA-Q-BIN Compact・

Unit-price (Yen)

692

687

(5)

EAZY

Nekopos

Total (Thousands)

63,179

95,188

+32,009

+50.7

Unit-price (Yen)

201

191

(10)

【Reference】 Detail of Parcel Delivery

【1Q 2021/3】

【1Q 2022/3】

Change

Amount

(％)

Parcel Delivery

Total (Thousands)

491,212

539,516

+48,304

+9.8

(Total of 4 items)

Retail Business Unit

256,388

286,037

+29,649

+11.6

TA-Q-BIN・TA-Q-BIN Compact

Total (Thousands)

212,713

220,408

+7,694

+3.6

Nekopos

Total (Thousands)

43,674

65,629

+21,955

+50.3

Corporate Business Unit

234,823

253,479

+18,655

+7.9

TA-Q-BIN・TA-Q-BIN Compact・EAZY

Total (Thousands)

215,318

223,920

+8,601

+4.0

EAZY

Total (Thousands)

900

114,160

+113,260

Nekopos

Total (Thousands)

19,504

29,559

+10,054

+51.5

② Kuroneko DM-Bin

【1Q 2021/3】

【1Q 2022/3】

Change

Amount

(％)

Kuroneko DM-Bin

Total (Thousands)

194,028

212,885

+18,857

+9.7

Unit-price (Yen)

67

67

0

‐３‐

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 12:41:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
