Supplementary Materials[PDF:710KB]

YAMATO GROUP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY for the First Three Months of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 Supplemental Materials YAMATO HOLDINGS August 13, 2021

Contents Results １． Performance １ ２． Segment Information ２ ３． Delivery Volume ３ ４． Increases and Decreases in Operating Expenses ４ ５． Employee Breakdown ５ ６． Increases and Decreases in Consolidated Balance Sheet ６ ７． Capital Expenditure and Depreciation ７ ８． Domestic Network ８ Forecasts Performance ９ １． ２． Operating Revenues of Segment １０ ３． Operating Profit of Segment １１ ４． Delivery Volume １２ ５． Increases and Decreases in Operating Expenses １３ ６． Employee Breakdown １４ ７． Capital Expenditure and Depreciation １５

Results １．Performance (Millions of Yen) 【1Q 2021/3】 【1Q 2022/3】 Amount （％） Amount （％） Change Amount （％） Operating Revenues 392,015 100.0 419,841 100.0 +27,825 +7.1 Operating Expenses 382,062 97.5 407,107 97.0 +25,044 +6.6 Operating Profit 9,953 2.5 12,734 3.0 +2,780 +27.9 Non-operating Income 1,117 0.3 3,955 0.9 +2,837 +254.1 Non-operating Expenses 537 0.1 439 0.1 (98) (18.3) Ordinary Profit 10,532 2.7 16,249 3.9 +5,716 +54.3 Extraordinary Income 39 0.0 53 0.0 +14 +35.8 Extraordinary Loss 1,349 0.3 72 0.0 (1,276) (94.6) Profit Before Income Taxes 9,222 2.4 16,230 3.9 +7,007 +76.0 Income Taxes 5,740 1.5 4,462 1.1 (1,277) (22.3) Profit 3,482 0.9 11,767 2.8 +8,285 +237.9 Profit Attributable to 29 0.0 61 0.0 +32 +112.7 Non-controlling Interests Profit Attributable to 3,453 0.9 11,705 2.8 +8,252 +239.0 Owners of Parent ‐1‐

Results ２．Segment Information 【1Q 2022/3】 (Millions of Yen) Retail Corporate Business Other Total Reconciliation Consolidated Business Unit Unit Operating Revenues Unaffiliated Customers 207,002 190,355 22,483 419,841 － 419,841 Inter-segment 62,397 8,381 30,740 101,519 (101,519) － Total 269,400 198,736 53,224 521,361 (101,519) 419,841 Operating Expenses 268,407 190,610 48,526 507,544 (100,437) 407,107 Operating Profit 992 8,126 4,697 13,816 (1,082) 12,734 Profit Rate (％) 0.4 4.1 8.8 2.7 － 3.0 【1Q 2021/3】 (Millions of Yen) Retail Corporate Business Other Total Reconciliation Consolidated Business Unit Unit Operating Revenues 200,277 173,081 18,655 392,015 － 392,015 Unaffiliated Customers Inter-segment 78,455 5,652 27,627 111,735 (111,735) － Total 278,733 178,734 46,283 503,751 (111,735) 392,015 Operating Expenses 271,104 176,736 45,939 493,780 (111,718) 382,062 Operating Profit 7,628 1,998 343 9,970 (17) 9,953 Profit Rate (％) 2.7 1.1 0.7 2.0 － 2.5 【Change】 (Millions of Yen) Retail Corporate Business Other Total Reconciliation Consolidated Business Unit Unit Operating Revenues +6,724 +17,273 +3,827 +27,825 － +27,825 Unaffiliated Customers Inter-segment (16,057) +2,728 +3,113 (10,215) +10,215 － Total (9,332) +20,001 +6,941 +17,609 +10,215 +27,825 Operating Expenses (2,696) +13,873 +2,586 +13,763 +11,281 +25,044 Operating Profit (6,635) +6,127 +4,354 +3,845 (1,065) +2,780 (％) Operating Revenues (3.3) +11.2 +15.0 +3.5 ー +7.1 Operating Expenses (1.0) +7.8 +5.6 +2.8 ー +6.6 Operating Profit (87.0) +306.6 － +38.6 ー +27.9 ＜Note＞ The amounts of previous year (FY 2021/3) are reclassified to the reportable segments for this year(FY 2022/3).The same applies after this page. ‐2‐

Results ３．Delivery Volume ① Parcel Delivery 【1Q 2021/3】 【1Q 2022/3】 Change Amount (％) Parcel Delivery Total (Thousands) 491,212 539,516 +48,304 +9.8 （Total of ４ items） Unit-price (Yen) 629 600 (29) TA-Q-BIN・ Total (Thousands) 428,032 444,328 +16,295 +3.8 TA-Q-BIN Compact・ Unit-price (Yen) 692 687 (5) EAZY Nekopos Total (Thousands) 63,179 95,188 +32,009 +50.7 Unit-price (Yen) 201 191 (10) 【Reference】 Detail of Parcel Delivery 【1Q 2021/3】 【1Q 2022/3】 Change Amount (％) Parcel Delivery Total (Thousands) 491,212 539,516 +48,304 +9.8 (Total of 4 items) Retail Business Unit 256,388 286,037 +29,649 +11.6 TA-Q-BIN・TA-Q-BIN Compact Total (Thousands) 212,713 220,408 +7,694 +3.6 Nekopos Total (Thousands) 43,674 65,629 +21,955 +50.3 Corporate Business Unit 234,823 253,479 +18,655 +7.9 TA-Q-BIN・TA-Q-BIN Compact・EAZY Total (Thousands) 215,318 223,920 +8,601 +4.0 EAZY Total (Thousands) 900 114,160 +113,260 ー Nekopos Total (Thousands) 19,504 29,559 +10,054 +51.5 ② Kuroneko DM-Bin 【1Q 2021/3】 【1Q 2022/3】 Change Amount (％) Kuroneko DM-Bin Total (Thousands) 194,028 212,885 +18,857 +9.7 Unit-price (Yen) 67 67 0 ‐３‐

