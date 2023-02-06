Yamato : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Translation February 6, 2023 Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 Company name: Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 9064 URL: https://www.yamato-hd.co.jp/ Representative: Yutaka Nagao, President Contact: Toshizo Kurisu, Executive Officer and Vice President, Responsible for Finance Tel: +81-3-3541-4141 (from overseas) Scheduled date of the submission of quarterly securities report: February 8, 2023 Scheduled date of the commencement of dividend payment: − Preparation of supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (Amounts less than 1 million yen are discarded) 1. Consolidated financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 (cumulative: from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022) (1) Consolidated operating results (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent For the nine months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % December 31, 2022 1,395,967 1.7 66,400 (16.1) 64,235 (24.6) 39,087 (18.2) December 31, 2021 1,372,386 5.9 79,172 (11.8) 85,183 (6.5) 47,779 (16.0) (Note) Comprehensive income: For the nine months ended December 31, 2022: 41,099 million yen ((16.6)%) For the nine months ended December 31, 2021: 49,283 million yen ((20.7%)) Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share For the nine months ended Yen Yen December 31, 2022 107.83 - December 31, 2021 128.78 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % December 31, 2022 1,160,733 611,581 52.2 March 31, 2022 1,086,854 598,233 54.3 (Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2022: 605,367 million yen As of March 31, 2022: 590,542 million yen 2. Dividends Annual dividends First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal 2022 - 23.00 - 23.00 46.00 Fiscal 2023 - 23.00 - Fiscal 2023 (Forecast) 23.00 46.00 (Note) Revisions to the forecasts most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for fiscal year 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Profit attributable to Basic Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit earnings owners of parent per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 1,809,000 0.9 61,000 (21.0) 58,000 (31.2) 45,000 (19.6) 124.16 (Note) Revisions to the forecasts most recently announced: Yes Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None Application of specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes (Note) For details, please see "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto, (3) Notes to consolidated financial statements (Application of specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements)" of the attached materials to the quarterly financial results report on page 12. (3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement Changes due to revision to accounting standards, etc.: None b. Changes other than a: None c. Changes in accounting estimates: None d. Restatement: None Number of issued shares (common shares)

1. Qualitative Information on Settlement of Accounts for the Nine months Summary of operating results

During the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2023, domestic demand was on a gradual recovery trend, with the normalization of economic activity, despite the lingering impact of COVID-19. On the other hand, inflationary pressure around the world is continuing, driven by the prices of natural resources and energy remaining high as well as the rise in raw material prices, due to the instability in global affairs. There are signs of slowdown in the economies of the U.S. and Europe, which have been continuously raising interest rates, and it remains hard to anticipate a full-fledged economic recovery.

Moreover, COVID-19 has triggered a change in consumption behavior and lifestyles and the expansion of e- commerce in various industries, driven by more people working from home, as well as medical treatment and education taking place online.

Under these circumstances, the Yamato Group focused on providing comprehensive value to address the needs of customers and society, in order to achieve sustainable corporate value enhancement through "Helping to enrich our society" which is part of our Management Philosophy, under the Group management structure in which we brought together the management resources of each Group company, and based on the Medium- term management plan "One YAMATO 2023" with the fiscal year ending March 2024 as the final year, towards innovating the supply chain to address changes in people's lifestyles and the distribution structure.

Our consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 are as follows. (Millions of yen) Item For the nine months For the nine months Change Growth (%) ended December 31, 2021 ended December 31, 2022 Operating revenue 1,372,386 1,395,967 23,580 1.7 Operating profit 79,172 66,400 (12,772) (16.1) Ordinary profit 85,183 64,235 (20,948) (24.6) Profit attributable to 47,779 39,087 (8,692) (18.2) owners of parent For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, operating revenue was 1 trillion 395,967 million yen, up 23,580 million yen from the previous year. This was largely attributable to the increase in parcel delivery volume as a result of capturing demand from the e-commerce domain where growth is continuing, as well as our focus on optimizing logistics for customers. Operating expenses was 1 trillion 329,566 million yen, up 36,353 million yen from the previous year. This was due to the increase in costs associated with the promotion of our Medium-term management plan "One YAMATO 2023", such as the fact that we are still in the process of optimizing transportation and delivery operations between the EC logistics network, which we are building to address the growing EC demand, and in our existing network, in addition to higher hourly wages, fuel unit prices and electricity costs. As a result, for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, operating profit was 66,400 million yen, down 12,772 million yen from the previous year. Initiatives for the entire Yamato Group The Yamato Group has been working to stably provide logistics services, including TA-Q-BIN, while paying consideration to hygiene management of our employees. Moreover, based on the Medium-term management plan "One YAMATO 2023", which aims to provide comprehensive value to address the diversifying needs of customers and society, we have continued to implement the following measures: Enhancing value provision to corporate clients In response to growing EC demand and changes in the supply chain of corporate customers, our Sales Drivers and the sales people covering corporate clients worked together to solve challenges faced by our clients and continue to provide value to cover the entire supply chain, through measures such as making maximum use of our facilities and the transportation & delivery network, achieving both inventory optimization as well as shortening the shipment and delivery lead-time, thereby helping clients optimize their logistics costs. - 2 -