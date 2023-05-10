Yamato : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

Initiatives for the entire Yamato Group

The Yamato Group has been working to stably provide logistics services, including TA-Q-BIN, while paying consideration to hygiene management of our employees. Moreover, based on the Medium-term management plan "One YAMATO 2023", which aims to provide comprehensive value to address the diversifying needs of customers and society, we have continued to implement the following measures:

Enhancing value provision to corporate clients

In response to growing EC demand and changes in the supply chain of corporate customers, our Sales Drivers and the sales people covering corporate clients worked together to solve challenges faced by our clients and continue to provide value to cover the entire supply chain, through measures such as making maximum use of our facilities and the transportation & delivery network, achieving both inventory optimization as well as shortening the shipment and delivery lead-time, thereby helping clients optimize their logistics costs.

Structural reforms of our network operations

In order to address the growing EC demand, we are continuing to build the EC logistics network with a simplified operation process covering sorting, transportation and last-mile deliveries, mainly in the urban areas. In addition, we continued to work on improving productivity of the overall logistics network and optimizing operating costs, by consolidating and enlarging the TA-Q-BIN Sales offices, in contrast with our previous strategy of opening many small offices, in order to be able to make adjustments more flexibly in accordance with fluctuations in parcel volume, as well as redefining the functions of our Terminals, enhancing operational efficiency using IT systems, and improving safety, quality and the work environment.

Promoting strategies for achieving sustainable enhancement of corporate value

With the aim of sustainably enhancing our corporate value, we are engaging in initiatives under our Medium-term management plan "One YAMATO 2023" that involves promoting data and innovation strategies, reforming the management structure and reinforcing governance, our HR strategy, improving capital efficiency, and strengthening sustainable management.

As for our digital strategy, we continued to develop digital data and strengthen digital platforms in order to further enhance our use of data. We are also providing services using digital data and improving our operations using digital data.

Meanwhile, we made progress in our innovation strategy with initiatives to promote open innovation, which entails discovering and collaborating with startups, as well as to invest in such startups with the aim of creating new businesses.

As for our HR strategy, we are working to create an environment that maximizes the value created by employees, such as by establishing a multi-track talent management structure, in which employees can take ownership in their own growth, and brings out the best of our diverse range of talent.

We are also working on sophisticating corporate governance, separating management supervision and execution, maintaining and enhancing management transparency, as well as strengthening governance with an emphasis on the speed of our decision-making.

As for strengthening our sustainable management, we are promoting management that considers the environment and society through measures such as connecting people, resources and information at a high level, and making our transportation more efficient, in order to achieve both sustainable growth and sustainable social development, under our two visions of "Connect. Deliver the Future via Green Logistics" and "Through Co-Creation and Fair Business Activities, Help Create a Society That 'Leaves No One Behind'". In terms of the environment, we are promoting measures such as "introducing 20,000 EVs", "introducing 810 solar power generation facilities" and "improving the usage rate of renewable energy- based electricity", in order to achieve the target of "48% reduction in GHG in 2030, compared to fiscal year ended March 2021" and "Carbon neutrality (in-house emissions) in 2050". In September 2022, we announced our endorsement of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") and, based on TCFD, disclosed on our corporate website information on the risks and opportunities from climate change that may affect our business activities. Yamato will continue to accelerate its sustainability initiatives including those related to climate change and addressing social issues, thereby promoting sustainable corporate growth.