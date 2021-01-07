Yamato : Delivery Volume of Small Parcels December 2020
January 7, 2021
The delivery volume of small parcels, parcel delivery and Kuroneko DM-Bin, in December 2020 was as follows:
1. Parcel delivery : Total of 4 items (TA-Q-BIN · TA-Q-BIN Compact · EAZY · Nekopos)
Parcel delivery
(Total of 4 items)
TA-Q-BIN /
TA-Q-BIN Compact /
EAZY*
Nekopos
Volume
(YoY)
258,440,490
(118.6%)
228,101,747
(112.6%)
30,338,743
(197.2%)
Cumulative Volume
(YoY)
1,599,217,074
(115.0%)
1,393,854,373
(110.4%)
205,362,701
(161.1%)
*EAZY : New delivery service for EC market launched on June 24, 2020
2. Kuroneko DM-Bin
Kuroneko-DM Bin
Volume
(YoY)
67,228,554
(95.2%)
Cumulative Volume
(YoY)
619,121,833
(81.3%)
Disclaimer
Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 06:09:01 UTC
© Publicnow 2021
All news about YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Sales 2021
1 667 B
16 162 M
16 162 M
Net income 2021
38 218 M
370 M
370 M
Net cash 2021
64 714 M
627 M
627 M
P/E ratio 2021
25,7x
Yield 2021
1,25%
Capitalization
978 B
9 467 M
9 484 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,55x
EV / Sales 2022
0,54x
Nbr of Employees
220 000
Free-Float
74,7%
Chart YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Average target price
2 893,33 JPY
Last Close Price
2 637,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
36,5%
Spread / Average Target
9,72%
Spread / Lowest Target
-35,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.