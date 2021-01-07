Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.    9064   JP3940000007

YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9064)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 01/06
2637 JPY   -0.30%
01:10aYAMATO : Delivery Volume of Small Parcels December 2020
PU
2020YAMATO : Delivery Volume of Small Parcels November 2020
PU
2020Japan shares fall as virus surge, firmer yen weigh
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yamato : Delivery Volume of Small Parcels December 2020

01/07/2021 | 01:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 7, 2021

The delivery volume of small parcels, parcel delivery and Kuroneko DM-Bin, in December 2020 was as follows:

1. Parcel delivery : Total of 4 items (TA-Q-BIN · TA-Q-BIN Compact · EAZY · Nekopos)

Parcel delivery
(Total of 4 items)
TA-Q-BIN /
TA-Q-BIN Compact /
EAZY* 		Nekopos
Volume
(YoY) 		258,440,490
(118.6%) 		228,101,747
(112.6%) 		30,338,743
(197.2%)
Cumulative Volume
(YoY) 		1,599,217,074
(115.0%) 		1,393,854,373
(110.4%) 		205,362,701
(161.1%)

*EAZY : New delivery service for EC market launched on June 24, 2020

2. Kuroneko DM-Bin

Kuroneko-DM Bin
Volume
(YoY) 		67,228,554
(95.2%)
Cumulative Volume
(YoY) 		619,121,833
(81.3%)

Disclaimer

Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 06:09:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
01:10aYAMATO : Delivery Volume of Small Parcels December 2020
PU
2020YAMATO : Delivery Volume of Small Parcels November 2020
PU
2020Japan shares fall as virus surge, firmer yen weigh
RE
2020YAMATO : Transport parcel delivery figures hit record high in Oct.
AQ
2020YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Press Release
CO
2020YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Half-year results
CO
2020Heavy-Duty Fuel Cell Electric Truck Verification Tests to Start in Spring 202..
AQ
2020YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020Nikkei rebounds on Wall Street gains, yen's retreat
RE
2020Japanese shares rebound on Wall Street gains, yen's pullback
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 667 B 16 162 M 16 162 M
Net income 2021 38 218 M 370 M 370 M
Net cash 2021 64 714 M 627 M 627 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 978 B 9 467 M 9 484 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 220 000
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 893,33 JPY
Last Close Price 2 637,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yutaka Nagao Executive President & Representative Director
Masaki Yamauchi Chairman
Kenichi Shibasaki Representative Director, EVP & Head-IR Strategy
Haruo Kanda Representative Director, EVP & Head-Audit
Makoto Kigawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.23%9 467
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.-4.37%139 618
FEDEX CORPORATION-2.33%67 111
DEUTSCHE POST AG-0.94%61 200
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.0.28%17 585
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-1.10%15 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ