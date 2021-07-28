Log in
    9064   JP3940000007

YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9064)
Yamato Holdings Invests in iStore iSend Pte. Ltd., Provider of E-Commerce Enablement and Fulfillment Services in Southeast Asia[PDF:225.1KB]

07/28/2021 | 06:34am EDT
Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.

July 26, 2021

Yamato Holdings Invests in iStore iSend Pte. Ltd.,

Provider of E-Commerce Enablement and Fulfillment Services in Southeast Asia

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, Executive Officer and President:

Yutaka Nagao) has made an investment through KURONEKO Innovation Fund (General Partner: Global Brain

Corporation) in iStore iSend Pte. Ltd. (Head office: Singapore; hereinafter "iStore iSend"), a provider of e-commerce enablement1 and fulfillment services in Southeast Asia.

1 Provision of one-stop solutions from e-commerce website construction and operation for e-commerce market entry to fulfillment services

iStore iSend provides end-to-end services from website creation, storage and pick-and-pack to delivery arrangements through its proprietary system, coupled with strengths in access to diverse marketplaces, network with an extensive selection of logistics companies, and user-friendly UX, to name a few, mainly in Malaysia and Singapore. iStore iSend is currently serving more than 30 or so foreign fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands and approximately 300 local D2C*2 brands.

2 D2C stands for direct-to-customer transactions.

With this incorporation of iStore iSend into KURONEKO Innovation Fund's portfolio, Yamato Holdings will proceed with consideration to achieve provision of new value in the rapidly expanding Asian e-commerce market.

About iStore iSend

Established: November 2015

Head office location: Singapore

Representative: Khoo Sin Thean

Business description: E-commerce enablement and fulfillment services

Website: https://istoreisend.com/

For more on the KURONEKO Innovation Fund, please refer to the URL below. https://kif.yamato-dx.com/

Press Contact

Corporate Communications, Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.

TEL: 03-3541-4141

Disclaimer

Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 10:33:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
