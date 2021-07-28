Yamato Holdings Invests in iStore iSend Pte. Ltd., Provider of E-Commerce Enablement and Fulfillment Services in Southeast Asia[PDF:225.1KB]

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.
July 26, 2021
Yamato Holdings Invests in iStore iSend Pte. Ltd.,
Provider of E-Commerce Enablement and Fulfillment Services in Southeast Asia
Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, Executive Officer and President:
Yutaka Nagao) has made an investment through KURONEKO Innovation Fund (General Partner: Global Brain
Corporation) in iStore iSend Pte. Ltd. (Head office: Singapore; hereinafter "iStore iSend"), a provider of e-commerce enablement1 and fulfillment services in Southeast Asia.
1 Provision of one-stop solutions from e-commerce website construction and operation for e-commerce market entry to fulfillment services
iStore iSend provides end-to-end services from website creation, storage and pick-and-pack to delivery arrangements through its proprietary system, coupled with strengths in access to diverse marketplaces, network with an extensive selection of logistics companies, and user-friendly UX, to name a few, mainly in Malaysia and Singapore. iStore iSend is currently serving more than 30 or so foreign fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands and approximately 300 local D2C*2 brands.
2 D2C stands for direct-to-customer transactions.
With this incorporation of iStore iSend into KURONEKO Innovation Fund's portfolio, Yamato Holdings will proceed with consideration to achieve provision of new value in the rapidly expanding Asian e-commerce market.
About iStore iSend
Established: November 2015
Head office location: Singapore
Representative: Khoo Sin Thean
Business description: E-commerce enablement and fulfillment services
Website: https://istoreisend.com/
For more on the KURONEKO Innovation Fund, please refer to the URL below. https://kif.yamato-dx.com/
