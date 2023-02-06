Yamato : Revision of reported fares etc. for TA-Q-BIN and other services

February 6, 2023

Yamato Transport Co., Ltd.

Revision of reported fares etc.

for TA-Q-BIN and other services

Yamato Transport (headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director and President: Yutaka Nagao) will revise the reported fares etc. for its services such as TA-Q-BIN, as of Monday, April 3, 2023.

Going forward, Yamato will review the reported fares etc. every fiscal year, in order to reflect in a timely and suitable manner the effect from future changes in the external environment to our pricing.

1. Background and objective

The external environment surrounding logistics companies, which are already facing the "Year 2024 problem", is becoming ever more challenging, with inflationary trends caused by the rise in natural resource, energy and raw material prices due to the instability in global affairs, as well as the rise in salaries and hourly wages caused by the shrinking work force.

Logistics companies including Yamato have been working on various initiatives including productivity improvement, but have not been able to appropriately reflect the costs needed for logistics on fares and service fees, and it is becoming extremely difficult to absorb the aforementioned cost hikes.

Based on the above, we have decided to revise the reported fares etc. for its services such as TA-Q- BIN as follows.

In order to reflect in a timely and suitable manner the effects of future changes in the external environment, we will review the reported fares etc. for its services such as TA-Q-BIN every fiscal year, and work together with our logistics partners to maintain and strengthen the transportation & delivery network, and create an environment in which we can continue to provide high quality services to our customers.

2. Details of the revision

Subject of revision

TA-Q-BIN,TA-Q-BIN Compact, EAZY, International TA-Q-BIN

Rate of revision

Approx. 10% *Varies depending on the size, destination, etc. Please see the Appendix