Yamato : Revision of reported fares etc. for TA-Q-BIN and other services
02/06/2023 | 01:20am EST
February 6, 2023
Yamato Transport Co., Ltd.
Revision of reported fares etc.
for TA-Q-BIN and other services
Yamato Transport (headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director and President: Yutaka Nagao) will revise the reported fares etc. for its services such as TA-Q-BIN, as of Monday, April 3, 2023.
Going forward, Yamato will review the reported fares etc. every fiscal year, in order to reflect in a timely and suitable manner the effect from future changes in the external environment to our pricing.
1. Background and objective
The external environment surrounding logistics companies, which are already facing the "Year 2024 problem", is becoming ever more challenging, with inflationary trends caused by the rise in natural resource, energy and raw material prices due to the instability in global affairs, as well as the rise in salaries and hourly wages caused by the shrinking work force.
Logistics companies including Yamato have been working on various initiatives including productivity improvement, but have not been able to appropriately reflect the costs needed for logistics on fares and service fees, and it is becoming extremely difficult to absorb the aforementioned cost hikes.
Based on the above, we have decided to revise the reported fares etc. for its services such as TA-Q- BIN as follows.
In order to reflect in a timely and suitable manner the effects of future changes in the external environment, we will review the reported fares etc. for its services such as TA-Q-BIN every fiscal year, and work together with our logistics partners to maintain and strengthen the transportation & delivery network, and create an environment in which we can continue to provide high quality services to our customers.
2. Details of the revision
Subject of revision
TA-Q-BIN,TA-Q-BIN Compact, EAZY, International TA-Q-BIN
Rate of revision
Approx. 10% *Varies depending on the size, destination, etc. Please see the Appendixfor details
Date of revision Monday, April 3, 2023
【Inquiries】
＜General and corporate inquiries＞
Yamato Transport Call Center TEL：0120-01-9625
< Media inquiries>
Yamato Transport Corporate Communications Department TEL：03-3541-3411
＜Reference＞
Rates Table for TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Compact
Ex. Rate table for Kanto to Kanto deliveries (pricing for cash payments)
Size
Current price
Price after revision
Difference
Compact
610 JPY
650 JPY
+40 JPY
60
930 JPY
940 JPY
+10 JPY
80
1,150 JPY
1,230 JPY
+80 JPY
100
1,390 JPY
1,530 JPY
+140 JPY
120
1,610 JPY
1,850 JPY
+240 JPY
140
1,850 JPY
2,190 JPY
+340 JPY
160
2,070 JPY
2,510 JPY
+440 JPY
180
2,400 JPY
3,060 JPY
+660 JPY
200
2,840 JPY
3,720 JPY
+880 JPY
Ex. Pricing table for Kanto to Kansai deliveries (pricing for cash payments)
