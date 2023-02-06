Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yamato Holdings Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9064   JP3940000007

YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD

(9064)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
2257.00 JPY   +0.31%
01:20aYamato : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
01:20aYamato : Revision of reported fares etc. for TA-Q-BIN and other services
PU
01/30Wall Street Cues, Domestic Earnings Lift Tokyo Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yamato : Revision of reported fares etc. for TA-Q-BIN and other services

02/06/2023 | 01:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 6, 2023

Yamato Transport Co., Ltd.

Revision of reported fares etc.

for TA-Q-BIN and other services

Yamato Transport (headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director and President: Yutaka Nagao) will revise the reported fares etc. for its services such as TA-Q-BIN, as of Monday, April 3, 2023.

Going forward, Yamato will review the reported fares etc. every fiscal year, in order to reflect in a timely and suitable manner the effect from future changes in the external environment to our pricing.

1. Background and objective

The external environment surrounding logistics companies, which are already facing the "Year 2024 problem", is becoming ever more challenging, with inflationary trends caused by the rise in natural resource, energy and raw material prices due to the instability in global affairs, as well as the rise in salaries and hourly wages caused by the shrinking work force.

Logistics companies including Yamato have been working on various initiatives including productivity improvement, but have not been able to appropriately reflect the costs needed for logistics on fares and service fees, and it is becoming extremely difficult to absorb the aforementioned cost hikes.

Based on the above, we have decided to revise the reported fares etc. for its services such as TA-Q- BIN as follows.

In order to reflect in a timely and suitable manner the effects of future changes in the external environment, we will review the reported fares etc. for its services such as TA-Q-BIN every fiscal year, and work together with our logistics partners to maintain and strengthen the transportation & delivery network, and create an environment in which we can continue to provide high quality services to our customers.

2. Details of the revision

  1. Subject of revision

TA-Q-BIN,TA-Q-BIN Compact, EAZY, International TA-Q-BIN

  1. Rate of revision
    Approx. 10% *Varies depending on the size, destination, etc. Please see the Appendixfor details
  1. Date of revision Monday, April 3, 2023

【Inquiries】

＜General and corporate inquiries＞

Yamato Transport Call Center TEL：0120-01-9625

< Media inquiries>

Yamato Transport Corporate Communications Department TEL：03-3541-3411

＜Reference＞

Rates Table for TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Compact

Ex. Rate table for Kanto to Kanto deliveries (pricing for cash payments)

Size

Current price

Price after revision

Difference

Compact

610 JPY

650 JPY

+40 JPY

60

930 JPY

940 JPY

+10 JPY

80

1,150 JPY

1,230 JPY

+80 JPY

100

1,390 JPY

1,530 JPY

+140 JPY

120

1,610 JPY

1,850 JPY

+240 JPY

140

1,850 JPY

2,190 JPY

+340 JPY

160

2,070 JPY

2,510 JPY

+440 JPY

180

2,400 JPY

3,060 JPY

+660 JPY

200

2,840 JPY

3,720 JPY

+880 JPY

Ex. Pricing table for Kanto to Kansai deliveries (pricing for cash payments)

Size

Current price

Price after revision

Difference

Compact

660 JPY

710 JPY

+50 JPY

60

1,040 JPY

1,060 JPY

+20 JPY

80

1,260 JPY

1,350 JPY

+90 JPY

100

1,500 JPY

1,650 JPY

+150 JPY

120

1,720 JPY

1,970 JPY

+250 JPY

140

1,960 JPY

2,310 JPY

+350 JPY

160

2,180 JPY

2,630 JPY

+450 JPY

180

2,510 JPY

3,730 JPY

+1,220 JPY

200

2,950 JPY

4,390 JPY

+1,440 JPY

*All prices shown include tax

Disclaimer

Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD
01:20aYamato : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending Ma..
PU
01:20aYamato : Revision of reported fares etc. for TA-Q-BIN and other services
PU
01/30Wall Street Cues, Domestic Earnings Lift Tokyo Shares
MT
2022Yamato : Value Creation Process
PU
2022Yamato : Performance Highlights
PU
2022Yamato : Destination of one yamato
PU
2022Yamato : Message from the President
PU
2022Yamato : Message from the Chief Financial Officer
PU
2022Yamato : Medium-Term Management Plan “One Yamato 2023”
PU
2022Yamato : Strengthening of Sustainable Management
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 831 B 13 987 M 13 987 M
Net income 2023 47 324 M 361 M 361 M
Net cash 2023 144 B 1 097 M 1 097 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,2x
Yield 2023 2,04%
Capitalization 815 B 6 226 M 6 226 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 216 873
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Yamato Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 250,00 JPY
Average target price 2 486,36 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yutaka Nagao Manager-Yamaguchi Branch
Toshizo Kurisu Accounting Manager
Tomoki Otani Head-Compliance & ESG
Mariko Tokuno Independent Outside Director
Yoichi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD7.81%6 226
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.10.25%165 770
DEUTSCHE POST AG21.63%55 957
FEDEX CORPORATION23.94%54 182
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.12.62%18 624
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.9.18%9 655