YAMAZEN CORPORATION

FY3/24

Financial

Results Briefing

May 23, 2024

Koji Kishida

President and CEO

Stock Code: 8051

AGENDA

I. Outline and Our Business Models

  1. FY3/24 Financial Highlights
    III. Earnings Forecast for FY3/25
    IV. Medium-Term Management Plan "CROSSING YAMAZEN 2024"

V. Shareholder Returns and Capital Policy

Appendix

2

AGENDA

I. Outline and Our Business Models

  1. FY3/24 Financial Highlights
    III. Earnings Forecast for FY3/25
    IV. Medium-Term Management Plan "CROSSING YAMAZEN 2024"

V. Shareholder Returns and Capital Policy

Appendix

3

Management Philosophy

Founder Takeo Yamamoto

Founded Yamazen Tool Manufacturing & Sales Co., Ltd. in May 1947. Expanded the company's business domain from machinery tools to machine tools, housing equipment, and home products. The company's rapid growth through unique management attracted attention and became the model for the novel Doterai Yatsu. He died in 1991 (aged 70).

Management of Fostering

Personnel

To make active use of personnel, and to foster

independent and virtuous employees

Management of Breaking

Through

To challenge, innovate and create

Management of Trust

To respond to the needs and expectations of

society and contribute to them

4

Outline of Business Segments

(domestic and overseas)

Production equipment

Consumer

Building materials

goods (domestic)

Home products

Suppliers

About 3,000

companies

Manufacturers of factory equipment, devices, tools, etc.

About 900

companies

Makers

Manufacturers of

kitchen equipment, air-

conditioning

equipment, and other housing equipment

About 600

companies

Contract

manufacturers of

furniture, home appliances, etc.

Machine Tools Business

(Domestic)

(Machine tools, etc.)

Industrial Solution Business

(Domestic)

(Equipment related to production facilities,

etc.)

Tools & Engineering Business

(Domestic)

(Industrial tools, consumables, etc.)

Building Materials Business

(Building materials and equipment)

Home Products Business

(Home appliances, interior, exterior and

leisure products, etc.)

*Our private brand (PB) products account for about 60% of sales.

DistributorsUsers

About 5,000

companies

Machine tool sellers, cutting tool trading companies, etc. throughout Japan

Manufacturer customers in Japan

Engineering and maintenance services

16 overseas subsidiaries

Exportand

65 business

locations*

Manufacturer customers

overseas

About 2,900

companies

House-builders

Small and large-sized

house-builders,

renovation

contractors, etc.

throughout Japan

About 400

companies

General customers

DIY home centers, large retailers of

electrical appliances, general

merchandise stores, online shops,

TV-basedmail-order firms, etc.

, etc.

Net sales: 328.6 billion yen

(accounting for 64.8% of total sales) Segment profit

8.2 billion yen Margin: 2.5

Overseas sales ratio:

24.7

Net sales: 172.9 billion

yen

(accounting for 34.1 of

total sales)

Segment profit

7.9 billion yen Margin: 4.6

FY3/24

Domestic Machine

79.5 billion yen

Tools

Overseas Machine

52.7 billion yen

Tools

Domestic Industrial

89.8 billion yen

Solution

Domestic T&E

78.2 billion yen

Overseas Industrial

28.3 billion yen

Solution + T&E

FY3/24

Building

71.8 billion yen

materials

Home

101.1 billion yen

products

E-commerce/B2C

*As of April 30, 2024; figures for the Production

5

Equipment Business only

Sources of Business and Competitive Advantages

Suppliers (makers)

Buyers (second-tier wholesalers, retailers, and end users)

About 3,000 companies

About 5,000 companies

Global

Buyers of production equipment

market

Solves problems of

Domestic market

Commercial Sales agent for

suppliers and buyers

by

Purchasing support

supplier

providing functions such as

for buyers

distribution manufacturers

price/quantity negotiation,

distribution, and settlement while

gathering information

About 1,500 companies

About 3,300 Companies Buyers of consumer goods

Competitive

advantage

Solid relationships with business partners and significant presence we fostered as a wholesaler in our long history in this industry

  • Strong relationships with many continuous suppliers and buyers cultivated over 70 years
  • Worldwide network
    (16 local subsidiaries and 66 offices in 14 countries/regions*)

Flexible business operation with low risks

  • With minimum invested capital, we can change or increase product categories flexibly and approach various markets
  • To stick to the "procurement process while expecting order receipt"

Human resources for attaining our Management Philosophy

  • Marketing staff's capabilities of gathering information, proposing plans, and negotiating tenaciously, which follow the ambition of the founder

* As of April 30, 2024

6

Expand Product Lineup and Operations Based on Solid Earnings Base in Wholesale

Business

We started business with wholesale of production equipment, developed a revenue base with recurring transactions with many clients, added some spot transactions, transformed them into recurring ones, and expanded our business domain and scale

Business operation of YAMAZEN (schematic diagram)

Business and Organizational Relationships

Increase of products and businesses based on recurring transactions

Fabless maker (Home Products)

Engineering (inside and outside Japan)

Wholesale (Home Products)

Wholesale (Building Materials)

Machine Tools

Industrial Solution

Tool & Engineering

Building Materials

Home Products

Wholesale

Wholesale

Wholesale

Wholesale

Wholesale

Fabless

Wholesale

(Machine Tools, Industrial Solution, Tool & Engineering)

Inauguration of business Present

*"Fabless maker" refers to net sales from private brand home products, while the "wholesale" of home products refers to net sales other than of private brand products.

Overseas Engineering

maker

Domestic Engineering

Production Equipment Business

Consumer Goods Business

7

Strengths of Businesses of Production Equipment and Consumer Goods

■ Production Equipment

Business outline

Business

Major items handled

Business model and strengths

Machine Tools

Domestic/Overseas

In collaboration with top makers inside and outside Japan, we offer production and processing systems (cutting-edge hardware and software) with machine tools for on-siteoperation, to support "manufacturing" inside and outside Japan.

Outside Japan, we have community-basedsales systems and an advanced engineering function in major industrial cities, and comprehensively support the design of production lines, the installation of machine tools, and maintenance.

Machine tools (machining centers, CNC lathes, CNC grinding machines, CNC milling machines, electric discharge machines, conventional machine tools, 3D printers, etc.), metal forming machines, plate processing machines, injection molding machines, die-casting machines, CAD/CAM, etc.

Wholesale Machine Tools)

Wholesale

Profit margin is low but there is nostock and extremely high return on capital

Tograsp latent needs from users

Industrial Solution

Domestic/Overseas

Tool & Engineering

Domestic/Overseas

We meet a variety of needs (consumables, ancillary facilities, etc.) at production sites, and provide an integrated system for improving production efficiency through automation and labor-saving,and the environment of each production site, and adopting cutting-edgetechnologies.

The on-siteengineering section automates production lines and selects machines and blades that constitute the production lines. After the delivery of equipment, we support the procurement of supplies and maintenance consistently.

Material handling (devices for distribution), mechatronics (mechatronic devices, robots, labor-saving equipment), aids for environmental improvement, etc.

Cutting tools, auxiliary tools, hand tools, electric tools, measuring equipment, fluid machinery, etc.

Industrial Solution, Tool & Engineering)

Engineering

(inside and

outside Japan)

and propose solutions

Inventory control for swift delivery

We directly sell products to factories while adding engineering functions, achieving a high profit margin

  • Consumer Goods Business

Building Materials

Domestic

Home Products

Domestic

To comprehensively propose new products and systems aimed at realizing society and living space that are friendly to people and the earth, including environment-conscious, decarbonized, healthy, and barrier-free ones.

In detail, we procure and stably supply processed wooden products and primarily and secondarily processed industrial products, propose and sell building materials, equipment, devices, etc., and also concentrate on renovation business.

We deal in familiar and useful products that are used in daily life, such as home appliances, interior, exterior, leisure, and anti-disaster goods, and possess functions as a trading company in the field of distribution and logistics and as a maker that plans and develops original products.

Kitchens, cooking appliances, kitchen-related appliances, bathroom appliances, washbasin appliances, Water boiling equipment, Sanitary appliances, air-conditioning/ventilation equipment, solar power generation, storage batteries, floor heating, solar thermal water heating equipment, stored-heat heating systems, plumbing equipment & materials, interior architectural materials, electrical equipment & materials, etc.

Planning, development, and sale of home appliances (electric fans, heating equipment, cooking equipment, audiovisual equipment, lifestyle appliances), furniture, products for outdoor and leisure activities, kitchen utensils, daily goods, exteriors, gardening products, agriculture products, Healthcare goods, sanitary goods, industrial tools, goods for automobiles and motorcycles, anti-disaster goods, etc.

A wholesale model for building

materials and equipment to house

Wholesale

builders, etc., with an immediate

delivery system through distribution

bases nationwide, with extremely high

return on capital through a model that

holds almost no stock

Stable cashflow generation

Wholesale

througha wide assortment of

national brand and private brand

products

Fabless

High profit margin through the sale

of private brand products that

maker

meet consumer needs

8

Variation in Performance

Net sales and operating profit remained healthy thanks to robust business despite the changes in the external environment

However, sales and income declined in FY3/24 due to the impact on sales from a delayed recovery in capital investment in Japan and overseas, and an increase in depreciation and amortization and other SG&A expenses due to accelerated growth investment

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Variations in net sales and operating profit [100 million yen]

Novel

506.8 billion yen

200

coronavirus

180

(pandemic)

160

Bankruptcy

140

of Lehman

120

Brothers

100

9.8 billion yen 80

60

40

20

0

FY3/08

FY3/09

FY3/10

FY3/11

FY3/12

FY3/13

FY3/14

FY3/15

FY3/16

FY3/17

FY3/18

FY3/19

FY3/20

FY3/21

FY3/22

FY3/23

FY3/24

Production Equipment

Consumer Goods

Overseas, etc.

Operating profit

9

AGENDA

I. Outline and Our Business Models

  1. FY3/24 Financial Highlights
    III. Earnings Forecast for FY3/25
    IV. Medium-Term Management Plan "CROSSING YAMAZEN 2024"

V. Shareholder Returns and Capital Policy

Appendix

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

YAMAZEN Corporation published this content on 20 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2024 02:41:06 UTC.