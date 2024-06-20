To comprehensively propose new products and systems aimed at realizing society and living space that are friendly to people and the earth, including environment-conscious, decarbonized, healthy, and barrier-free ones.

In detail, we procure and stably supply processed wooden products and primarily and secondarily processed industrial products, propose and sell building materials, equipment, devices, etc., and also concentrate on renovation business.

We deal in familiar and useful products that are used in daily life, such as home appliances, interior, exterior, leisure, and anti-disaster goods, and possess functions as a trading company in the field of distribution and logistics and as a maker that plans and develops original products.