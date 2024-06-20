YAMAZEN CORPORATION
FY3/24
Financial
Results Briefing
May 23, 2024
Koji Kishida
President and CEO
Stock Code: 8051
AGENDA
I. Outline and Our Business Models
-
FY3/24 Financial Highlights
III. Earnings Forecast for FY3/25
IV. Medium-Term Management Plan "CROSSING YAMAZEN 2024"
V. Shareholder Returns and Capital Policy
Appendix
2
3
Management Philosophy
Founder Takeo Yamamoto
Founded Yamazen Tool Manufacturing & Sales Co., Ltd. in May 1947. Expanded the company's business domain from machinery tools to machine tools, housing equipment, and home products. The company's rapid growth through unique management attracted attention and became the model for the novel Doterai Yatsu. He died in 1991 (aged 70).
Management of Fostering
Personnel
To make active use of personnel, and to foster
independent and virtuous employees
Management of Breaking
Through
To challenge, innovate and create
Management of Trust
To respond to the needs and expectations of
society and contribute to them
4
Outline of Business Segments
(domestic and overseas)
Production equipment
Consumer
Building materials
goods (domestic)
Home products
Suppliers
About 3,000
companies
Manufacturers of factory equipment, devices, tools, etc.
About 900
companies
Makers
Manufacturers of
kitchen equipment, air-
conditioning
equipment, and other housing equipment
About 600
companies
Contract
manufacturers of
furniture, home appliances, etc.
Machine Tools Business
(Domestic)
(Machine tools, etc.)
Industrial Solution Business
(Domestic)
(Equipment related to production facilities,
etc.)
Tools & Engineering Business
(Domestic)
(Industrial tools, consumables, etc.)
Building Materials Business
(Building materials and equipment)
Home Products Business
(Home appliances, interior, exterior and
leisure products, etc.)
*Our private brand (PB) products account for about 60% of sales.
DistributorsUsers
About 5,000
companies
Machine tool sellers, cutting tool trading companies, etc. throughout Japan
Manufacturer customers in Japan
Engineering and maintenance services
16 overseas subsidiaries
Exportand
65 business
locations*
Manufacturer customers
overseas
About 2,900
companies
House-builders
Small and large-sized
house-builders,
renovation
contractors, etc.
throughout Japan
About 400
companies
General customers
DIY home centers, large retailers of
electrical appliances, general
merchandise stores, online shops,
TV-basedmail-order firms, etc.
, etc.
Net sales: 328.6 billion yen
(accounting for 64.8% of total sales) Segment profit
8.2 billion yen Margin: 2.5％
Overseas sales ratio:
24.7％
Net sales: 172.9 billion
yen
(accounting for 34.1％ of
total sales)
Segment profit
7.9 billion yen Margin: 4.6％
FY3/24
Domestic Machine
79.5 billion yen
Tools
Overseas Machine
52.7 billion yen
Tools
Domestic Industrial
89.8 billion yen
Solution
Domestic T&E
78.2 billion yen
Overseas Industrial
28.3 billion yen
Solution + T&E
FY3/24
Building
71.8 billion yen
materials
Home
101.1 billion yen
products
E-commerce/B2C
*As of April 30, 2024; figures for the Production
5
Equipment Business only
Sources of Business and Competitive Advantages
Suppliers (makers)
Buyers (second-tier wholesalers, retailers, and end users)
About 3,000 companies
About 5,000 companies
Global
Buyers of production equipment
market
Solves problems of
Domestic market
Commercial Sales agent for
suppliers and buyers
by
Purchasing support
supplier
providing functions such as
for buyers
distribution manufacturers
price/quantity negotiation,
distribution, and settlement while
gathering information
About 1,500 companies
About 3,300 Companies Buyers of consumer goods
Competitive
advantage
Solid relationships with business partners and significant presence we fostered as a wholesaler in our long history in this industry
- Strong relationships with many continuous suppliers and buyers cultivated over 70 years
-
Worldwide network
(16 local subsidiaries and 66 offices in 14 countries/regions*)
Flexible business operation with low risks
- With minimum invested capital, we can change or increase product categories flexibly and approach various markets
- To stick to the "procurement process while expecting order receipt"
Human resources for attaining our Management Philosophy
- Marketing staff's capabilities of gathering information, proposing plans, and negotiating tenaciously, which follow the ambition of the founder
* As of April 30, 2024
6
Expand Product Lineup and Operations Based on Solid Earnings Base in Wholesale
Business
We started business with wholesale of production equipment, developed a revenue base with recurring transactions with many clients, added some spot transactions, transformed them into recurring ones, and expanded our business domain and scale
Business operation of YAMAZEN (schematic diagram)
Business and Organizational Relationships
Increase of products and businesses based on recurring transactions
Fabless maker (Home Products)
Engineering (inside and outside Japan)
Wholesale (Home Products)
Wholesale (Building Materials)
Machine Tools
Industrial Solution
Tool & Engineering
Building Materials
Home Products
Wholesale
Wholesale
Wholesale
Wholesale
Wholesale
Fabless
Wholesale
(Machine Tools, Industrial Solution, Tool & Engineering)
Inauguration of business Present
*"Fabless maker" refers to net sales from private brand home products, while the "wholesale" of home products refers to net sales other than of private brand products.
Overseas Engineering
maker
Domestic Engineering
Production Equipment Business
Consumer Goods Business
7
Strengths of Businesses of Production Equipment and Consumer Goods
■ Production Equipment
Business outline
Business
Major items handled
Business model and strengths
Machine Tools
Domestic/Overseas
・In collaboration with top makers inside and outside Japan, we offer production and processing systems (cutting-edge hardware and software) with machine tools for on-siteoperation, to support "manufacturing" inside and outside Japan.
・Outside Japan, we have community-basedsales systems and an advanced engineering function in major industrial cities, and comprehensively support the design of production lines, the installation of machine tools, and maintenance.
Machine tools (machining centers, CNC lathes, CNC grinding machines, CNC milling machines, electric discharge machines, conventional machine tools, 3D printers, etc.), metal forming machines, plate processing machines, injection molding machines, die-casting machines, CAD/CAM, etc.
Wholesale （Machine Tools)
Wholesale
Profit margin is low but there is nostock and extremely high return on capital
・Tograsp latent needs from users
Industrial Solution
Domestic/Overseas
Tool & Engineering
Domestic/Overseas
We meet a variety of needs (consumables, ancillary facilities, etc.) at production sites, and provide an integrated system for improving production efficiency through automation and labor-saving,and the environment of each production site, and adopting cutting-edgetechnologies.
The on-siteengineering section automates production lines and selects machines and blades that constitute the production lines. After the delivery of equipment, we support the procurement of supplies and maintenance consistently.
Material handling (devices for distribution), mechatronics (mechatronic devices, robots, labor-saving equipment), aids for environmental improvement, etc.
Cutting tools, auxiliary tools, hand tools, electric tools, measuring equipment, fluid machinery, etc.
（Industrial Solution, Tool & Engineering)
Engineering
(inside and
outside Japan)
and propose solutions
・Inventory control for swift delivery
We directly sell products to factories while adding engineering functions, achieving a high profit margin
- Consumer Goods Business
Building Materials
Domestic
Home Products
Domestic
To comprehensively propose new products and systems aimed at realizing society and living space that are friendly to people and the earth, including environment-conscious, decarbonized, healthy, and barrier-free ones.
In detail, we procure and stably supply processed wooden products and primarily and secondarily processed industrial products, propose and sell building materials, equipment, devices, etc., and also concentrate on renovation business.
We deal in familiar and useful products that are used in daily life, such as home appliances, interior, exterior, leisure, and anti-disaster goods, and possess functions as a trading company in the field of distribution and logistics and as a maker that plans and develops original products.
Kitchens, cooking appliances, kitchen-related appliances, bathroom appliances, washbasin appliances, Water boiling equipment, Sanitary appliances, air-conditioning/ventilation equipment, solar power generation, storage batteries, floor heating, solar thermal water heating equipment, stored-heat heating systems, plumbing equipment & materials, interior architectural materials, electrical equipment & materials, etc.
Planning, development, and sale of home appliances (electric fans, heating equipment, cooking equipment, audiovisual equipment, lifestyle appliances), furniture, products for outdoor and leisure activities, kitchen utensils, daily goods, exteriors, gardening products, agriculture products, Healthcare goods, sanitary goods, industrial tools, goods for automobiles and motorcycles, anti-disaster goods, etc.
A wholesale model for building
materials and equipment to house
Wholesale
builders, etc., with an immediate
delivery system through distribution
bases nationwide, with extremely high
return on capital through a model that
holds almost no stock
Stable cashflow generation
Wholesale
througha wide assortment of
national brand and private brand
products
Fabless
High profit margin through the sale
of private brand products that
maker
meet consumer needs
8
Variation in Performance
Net sales and operating profit remained healthy thanks to robust business despite the changes in the external environment
However, sales and income declined in FY3/24 due to the impact on sales from a delayed recovery in capital investment in Japan and overseas, and an increase in depreciation and amortization and other SG&A expenses due to accelerated growth investment
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
Variations in net sales and operating profit [100 million yen]
Novel
506.8 billion yen
200
coronavirus
180
(pandemic)
160
Bankruptcy
140
of Lehman
120
Brothers
100
9.8 billion yen 80
60
40
20
0
FY3/08
FY3/09
FY3/10
FY3/11
FY3/12
FY3/13
FY3/14
FY3/15
FY3/16
FY3/17
FY3/18
FY3/19
FY3/20
FY3/21
FY3/22
FY3/23
FY3/24
Production Equipment
Consumer Goods
Overseas, etc.
Operating profit
9
AGENDA
I. Outline and Our Business Models
-
FY3/24 Financial Highlights
III. Earnings Forecast for FY3/25
IV. Medium-Term Management Plan "CROSSING YAMAZEN 2024"
V. Shareholder Returns and Capital Policy
Appendix
10
