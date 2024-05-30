Production Equipment Segment Overview (Domestic/Overseas)

Domestic Production Equipment Business: Sales of machine tools, etc. were weak, due to the lack of new investment activity in the semiconductor and automobile industries. Overall, sales of consumables such as industrial tools were also down compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, sales of infrastructure-related equipment remained strong and the introduction of high-priced,fully-automated machines in the steel processing industry increased, due to demand from urban redevelopment and the renewal of public infrastructure, as well as the increased needs for automation and saving labor.

Overseas Production Equipment Business: In the North America Regional Headquarters, sales of machine tools to parts processing users for the medical and aviation industries were strong, and in Mexico, sales were strong due to the response to the relocation of production bases from other regions. In the Taiwan Regional Headquarters, sales of machine tools continued to be sluggish due to declining demand from the electronics and semiconductor industries. In the China Regional Headquarters, the results were lower than the previous fiscal year due to sales to export-oriented industries being weak, the end of capital investment for EVs, which was strong last year, and a slowdown in the growth in sales to the renewable energy industry. At the ASEAN Regional Headquarters, while some areas saw the effects of the delayed recovery in demand for semiconductors, sales to various fields such as automobiles were strong in Indonesia and India.