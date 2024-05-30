YAMAZEN CORPORATION
FY3/24
Supplementary
Materials for
Financial Results
Stock Code: 8051
AGENDA
I. FY3/24 Financial Highlights
-
Earnings Forecast for FY3/25, Medium-Term Management Plan III. Shareholder Returns and Capital Policy
Appendix
2
3
FY3/24 Consolidated Profit and Loss Results
Percentage
Full Year Plan
Achievement
(Million yen)
FY3/23
FY3/24
change
(Revised Sept.
Rate
YoY
13, 2023)
Net sales
527,263
506,866
-3.9%
500,000
101.4%
Gross profit
78,279
74,397
-5.0%
-
-
(Gross profit
14.8%
14.7%
-0.2ppt
-
-
margin)
SG&A expenses
61,716
64,509
+4.5%
-
-
Operating profit
16,563
9,887
-40.3%
10,000
98.9%
(Operating profit
3.1%
2.0%
-1.2ppt
2.0%
-
margin)
Non-operating
717
548
-23.5%
-
-
profit/loss
Ordinary profit
17,280
10,435
-39.6%
10,000
104.4%
Extraordinary
53
-57
-
-
-
gain/loss
Profit attributable to
12,527
6,488
%
6,700
%
owners of parent
-48.2
96.8
Net sales decreased -3.9% YoY due to slowing in domestic and overseas capital investment trends. Gross profit decreased -
5.0% due to the effect of decreased income, etc. On the other hand, operating profit decreased by 40.3% YoY due to a
decrease in gross profit, an increase in depreciation and amortization and other expenses associated with the introduction
of the SAP ERP system that is a growth investment, and an increase in activity expenses for aggressive sales promotion.
4
Quarterly Trend in Consolidated Net Sales
FY3/21
FY3/22
FY3/23
FY3/24
160,000
(Million yen)
140,000
120,000
100,000
80,000
60,000
40,000
20,000
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
5
Outline of Business Segments
(domestic and overseas)
Production equipment
Consumer
Building materials
goods (domestic)
Home products
Suppliers
About 3,000
companies
Makers of factory
equipment, devices,
tools, etc.
About 900
companies
Makers
Makers of kitchen, air-
conditioning
equipment, and other housing equipment
About 600
companies
Makers of
furniture, home appliances, etc.
Machine Tools Division H.Q.
(Machine tools, etc.)
Industrial Solution Division H.Q.
(Equipment related to production facilities,
etc.)
Tool & Engineering Division
H.Q.
(Industrial tools, consumables, etc.)
Building Materials Division H.Q.
(Building materials and equipment)
Home Products Division H.Q.
(Home appliances, interior, exterior and
leisure products, etc.)
*Our private brand (PB) products account for about 60% of sales.
ClientsUsers
About 5,000
companies
Machine Tool Sellers,
Machinery Tool Trading
Companies, etc.
around Japan
Manufacturers in Japan
Engineering and maintenance services
16 overseas subsidiaries
Exportand
65 overseas offices*
Overseas manufacturers
About 2,900
companiesHouse-builders
Small and large-sized
house-builders, renovation contractors, etc. around Japan
About 400
companies
General customers
DIY home centers, large retailers of
electrical appliances, mass retailers of home appliances, online shops, TV-basedmail-order firms, etc.
, etc.
Net sales: 328.6 billion yen
(accounting for 64.8% of total sales) Segment profit
8.2 billion yen Margin: 2.5％
Overseas sales ratio:
24.7％
Net sales: 172.9 billion
yen
(accounting for 34.1％ of
total sales)
Segment profit
7.9 billion yen Margin: 4.6％
FY3/24
Domestic Machine
79.5 billion yen
Tools
Overseas Machine
52.7 billion yen
Tools
Domestic Industrial
89.8 billion yen
Solution
Domestic T&E
78.2 billion yen
Overseas Industrial
28.3 billion yen
Solution + T&E
FY3/24
Building
71.8 billion yen
materials
Home
101.1 billion yen
products
E-commerce/B2C
*As of April 30, 2024; figures for the Production
6
Equipment Business only
FY3/24 Net Sales by Business Segment
Percentage change
(Million yen)
FY3/23
FY3/24
YoY
Machine Tools Division
151,214
132,284
-12.5%
Industrial Solution Division
96,315
93,189
-3.2%
Tool & Engineering Division
105,673
103,188
-2.4%
(Total for Production Equipment
353,203
328,662
-6.9%
Business)
Building Materials Division
68,031
71,842
+5.6%
Home Products Division
100,711
101,119
+0.4%
(Total for Consumer Goods
168,742
172,962
+2.5%
Business)
Other
5,317
5,241
-1.4%
Total
527,263
506,866
-3.9%
7
Net Sales Composition by Business (YoY Comparison)
Domestic production equipment: 48.7% → 48.9% (+0.1ppt)
Overseas production equipment: 18.3% → 16.0% (-2.3ppt)
ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー
Production equipment total: 67.0% → 64.8% (-2.1ppt)
Building Materials Business: 12.9% → 14.2％ (+1.3ppt)
Home Products Business: 19.1% → 19.9% (+0.8ppt)
ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー
Consumer goods total: 32.0% → 34.1% (+2.1ppt)
FY3/24
15.7%
17.7%
15.4%
10.4%
5.6%
14.2%
19.9%
1.0%
Domestic
Overseas
Building
Home
production
production
materials
products
equipment
equipment
FY3/23
16.8%
16.7%
15.2%
11.9%
6.4%
12.9%
19.1%
1.0%
Domestic Machine Tools
Domestic Industrial Solution
Domestic T&E
Overseas Machine Tools
Overseas Industrial Solution + T&E
Building Materials
Home Products
Other
8
Production Equipment Segment Overview (Domestic/Overseas)
Domestic Production Equipment Business: Sales of machine tools, etc. were weak, due to the lack of new investment activity in the semiconductor and automobile industries. Overall, sales of consumables such as industrial tools were also down compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, sales of infrastructure-related equipment remained strong and the introduction of high-priced,fully-automated machines in the steel processing industry increased, due to demand from urban redevelopment and the renewal of public infrastructure, as well as the increased needs for automation and saving labor.
Overseas Production Equipment Business: In the North America Regional Headquarters, sales of machine tools to parts processing users for the medical and aviation industries were strong, and in Mexico, sales were strong due to the response to the relocation of production bases from other regions. In the Taiwan Regional Headquarters, sales of machine tools continued to be sluggish due to declining demand from the electronics and semiconductor industries. In the China Regional Headquarters, the results were lower than the previous fiscal year due to sales to export-oriented industries being weak, the end of capital investment for EVs, which was strong last year, and a slowdown in the growth in sales to the renewable energy industry. At the ASEAN Regional Headquarters, while some areas saw the effects of the delayed recovery in demand for semiconductors, sales to various fields such as automobiles were strong in Indonesia and India.
Percentage
Net sales (Millions of yen)
FY3/23
FY3/24
change
YoY
Machine Tools
88,498
79,559
-10.1%
Production
Industrial Solutions + T&E Business Total
168,338
168,051
-0.2%
Domestic
Industrial Solution Business
88,001
89,817
+2.1%
Tool & Engineering Business
80,337
78,234
-2.6%
Total
256,837
247,611
-3.6%
equipment
Machine Tools
62,715
52,724
-15.9%
Overseas
Industrial Solutions + T&E Businesses Total
33,650
28,326
-15.8%
Total
96,365
81,051
-15.9%
Net sales
353,203
328,662
-6.9%
Total
Segment profit
13,965
8,219
-41.1%
Segment profit margin
4.0%
2.5%
(-1.5ppt)
9
Production Equipment Segment Quarterly Sales Trend (Domestic/Overseas)
(Million yen)
Domestic Machine Tools
Domestic Industrial Solution
Domestice T&E
80,000
70,000
60,000
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY3/21
FY3/22
FY3/23
FY3/24
(Million yen)
Overseas Machine Tools
Overseas Industrial Solution + T&E
30,000
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY3/21
FY3/22
FY3/23
FY3/24
10
