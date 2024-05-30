YAMAZEN CORPORATION

FY3/24

Supplementary

Materials for

Financial Results

Stock Code: 8051

AGENDA

I. FY3/24 Financial Highlights

  1. Earnings Forecast for FY3/25, Medium-Term Management Plan III. Shareholder Returns and Capital Policy
    Appendix

2

3

FY3/24 Consolidated Profit and Loss Results

Percentage

Full Year Plan

Achievement

(Million yen)

FY3/23

FY3/24

change

(Revised Sept.

Rate

YoY

13, 2023)

Net sales

527,263

506,866

-3.9%

500,000

101.4%

Gross profit

78,279

74,397

-5.0%

-

-

(Gross profit

14.8%

14.7%

-0.2ppt

-

-

margin)

SG&A expenses

61,716

64,509

+4.5%

-

-

Operating profit

16,563

9,887

-40.3%

10,000

98.9%

(Operating profit

3.1%

2.0%

-1.2ppt

2.0%

-

margin)

Non-operating

717

548

-23.5%

-

-

profit/loss

Ordinary profit

17,280

10,435

-39.6%

10,000

104.4%

Extraordinary

53

-57

-

-

-

gain/loss

Profit attributable to

12,527

6,488

%

6,700

%

owners of parent

-48.2

96.8

Net sales decreased -3.9% YoY due to slowing in domestic and overseas capital investment trends. Gross profit decreased -

5.0% due to the effect of decreased income, etc. On the other hand, operating profit decreased by 40.3% YoY due to a

decrease in gross profit, an increase in depreciation and amortization and other expenses associated with the introduction

of the SAP ERP system that is a growth investment, and an increase in activity expenses for aggressive sales promotion.

4

Quarterly Trend in Consolidated Net Sales

FY3/21

FY3/22

FY3/23

FY3/24

160,000

(Million yen)

140,000

120,000

100,000

80,000

60,000

40,000

20,000

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

5

Outline of Business Segments

(domestic and overseas)

Production equipment

Consumer

Building materials

goods (domestic)

Home products

Suppliers

About 3,000

companies

Makers of factory

equipment, devices,

tools, etc.

About 900

companies

Makers

Makers of kitchen, air-

conditioning

equipment, and other housing equipment

About 600

companies

Makers of

furniture, home appliances, etc.

Machine Tools Division H.Q.

(Machine tools, etc.)

Industrial Solution Division H.Q.

(Equipment related to production facilities,

etc.)

Tool & Engineering Division

H.Q.

(Industrial tools, consumables, etc.)

Building Materials Division H.Q.

(Building materials and equipment)

Home Products Division H.Q.

(Home appliances, interior, exterior and

leisure products, etc.)

*Our private brand (PB) products account for about 60% of sales.

ClientsUsers

About 5,000

companies

Machine Tool Sellers,

Machinery Tool Trading

Companies, etc.

around Japan

Manufacturers in Japan

Engineering and maintenance services

16 overseas subsidiaries

Exportand

65 overseas offices*

Overseas manufacturers

About 2,900

companiesHouse-builders

Small and large-sized

house-builders, renovation contractors, etc. around Japan

About 400

companies

General customers

DIY home centers, large retailers of

electrical appliances, mass retailers of home appliances, online shops, TV-basedmail-order firms, etc.

, etc.

Net sales: 328.6 billion yen

(accounting for 64.8% of total sales) Segment profit

8.2 billion yen Margin: 2.5

Overseas sales ratio:

24.7

Net sales: 172.9 billion

yen

(accounting for 34.1 of

total sales)

Segment profit

7.9 billion yen Margin: 4.6

FY3/24

Domestic Machine

79.5 billion yen

Tools

Overseas Machine

52.7 billion yen

Tools

Domestic Industrial

89.8 billion yen

Solution

Domestic T&E

78.2 billion yen

Overseas Industrial

28.3 billion yen

Solution + T&E

FY3/24

Building

71.8 billion yen

materials

Home

101.1 billion yen

products

E-commerce/B2C

*As of April 30, 2024; figures for the Production

6

Equipment Business only

FY3/24 Net Sales by Business Segment

Percentage change

(Million yen)

FY3/23

FY3/24

YoY

Machine Tools Division

151,214

132,284

-12.5%

Industrial Solution Division

96,315

93,189

-3.2%

Tool & Engineering Division

105,673

103,188

-2.4%

(Total for Production Equipment

353,203

328,662

-6.9%

Business)

Building Materials Division

68,031

71,842

+5.6%

Home Products Division

100,711

101,119

+0.4%

(Total for Consumer Goods

168,742

172,962

+2.5%

Business)

Other

5,317

5,241

-1.4%

Total

527,263

506,866

-3.9%

7

Net Sales Composition by Business (YoY Comparison)

Domestic production equipment: 48.7% → 48.9% (+0.1ppt)

Overseas production equipment: 18.3% → 16.0% (-2.3ppt)

ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー

Production equipment total: 67.0% → 64.8% (-2.1ppt)

Building Materials Business: 12.9% → 14.2 (+1.3ppt)

Home Products Business: 19.1% → 19.9% (+0.8ppt)

ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー

Consumer goods total: 32.0% → 34.1% (+2.1ppt)

FY3/24

15.7%

17.7%

15.4%

10.4%

5.6%

14.2%

19.9%

1.0%

Domestic

Overseas

Building

Home

production

production

materials

products

equipment

equipment

FY3/23

16.8%

16.7%

15.2%

11.9%

6.4%

12.9%

19.1%

1.0%

Domestic Machine Tools

Domestic Industrial Solution

Domestic T&E

Overseas Machine Tools

Overseas Industrial Solution + T&E

Building Materials

Home Products

Other

8

Production Equipment Segment Overview (Domestic/Overseas)

Domestic Production Equipment Business: Sales of machine tools, etc. were weak, due to the lack of new investment activity in the semiconductor and automobile industries. Overall, sales of consumables such as industrial tools were also down compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, sales of infrastructure-related equipment remained strong and the introduction of high-priced,fully-automated machines in the steel processing industry increased, due to demand from urban redevelopment and the renewal of public infrastructure, as well as the increased needs for automation and saving labor.

Overseas Production Equipment Business: In the North America Regional Headquarters, sales of machine tools to parts processing users for the medical and aviation industries were strong, and in Mexico, sales were strong due to the response to the relocation of production bases from other regions. In the Taiwan Regional Headquarters, sales of machine tools continued to be sluggish due to declining demand from the electronics and semiconductor industries. In the China Regional Headquarters, the results were lower than the previous fiscal year due to sales to export-oriented industries being weak, the end of capital investment for EVs, which was strong last year, and a slowdown in the growth in sales to the renewable energy industry. At the ASEAN Regional Headquarters, while some areas saw the effects of the delayed recovery in demand for semiconductors, sales to various fields such as automobiles were strong in Indonesia and India.

Percentage

Net sales (Millions of yen)

FY3/23

FY3/24

change

YoY

Machine Tools

88,498

79,559

-10.1%

Production

Industrial Solutions + T&E Business Total

168,338

168,051

-0.2%

Domestic

Industrial Solution Business

88,001

89,817

+2.1%

Tool & Engineering Business

80,337

78,234

-2.6%

Total

256,837

247,611

-3.6%

equipment

Machine Tools

62,715

52,724

-15.9%

Overseas

Industrial Solutions + T&E Businesses Total

33,650

28,326

-15.8%

Total

96,365

81,051

-15.9%

Net sales

353,203

328,662

-6.9%

Total

Segment profit

13,965

8,219

-41.1%

Segment profit margin

4.0%

2.5%

(-1.5ppt)

9

Production Equipment Segment Quarterly Sales Trend (Domestic/Overseas)

(Million yen)

Domestic Machine Tools

Domestic Industrial Solution

Domestice T&E

80,000

70,000

60,000

50,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY3/21

FY3/22

FY3/23

FY3/24

(Million yen)

Overseas Machine Tools

Overseas Industrial Solution + T&E

30,000

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY3/21

FY3/22

FY3/23

FY3/24

10

