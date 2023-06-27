Delayed Japan Exchange -
Yamazen : Financial Results for FY3/23
YAMAZEN CORPORATION
Financial Results for FY3/23
May 23, 2023
Koji Kishida
President and CEO
AGENDA
I. Outline and Our Business Models
Medium-TermManagement Plan "CROSSING YAMAZEN 2024"
FY3/23 Financial Highlights IV. Earnings Forecast for FY3/24
V. Shareholder Returns and Capital Policies Appendix
Introduction of the New President
Representative Director
and President
Koji Kishida
[Born on Sep. 2, 1960]
Apr. 1983
Joined the Company, In charge of marketing for the
Domestic Machine Tools Division H.Q.
Apr. 2012
President of USA Branch of International Business
Division H.Q.; President (COO) of YAMAZEN INC.; and
President of PLUSTECH INC.
Apr. 2016
Corporate Officer; Vice President of Machine Tools
Division H.Q. (in charge of overseas business),
General Manager of International Department and
President of YAMAZEN (KOREA) LTD.
Apr. 2018
Executive Officer; President of Production Equipment
Business H.Q.
Jun. 2018
Director and Executive Officer
Apr. 2020
Director and Executive Officer; Vice President of
General Sales H.Q. (in charge of overseas
business) and General Manager of the International
Department, Machine Tools Division H.Q.
Apr. 2022
Director and Executive Officer; Vice President of
General
Sales H.Q. (in charge of overseas business)
Apr. 2023
Representative Director, President & CEO
(to present)
4
Management Philosophy
Management of Fostering
Personnel
To make active use of personnel, and to foster independent
and virtuous employees
Management of Breaking
Through
To challenge, innovate and create
Management of Trust
To respond to the needs and expectations of society and
contribute to them
Sales 2022
501,872
M
3,496
M
Capitalization
83 868 M
584 M
Net income 2022
12,023
M
84
M
Net cash 2022
67,722
M
472
M
YAMAZEN CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the sale of production goods, home building materials and household equipment products. The Company operates in three business segments. The Production Goods segment provides the machinery business and kiko business. The machinery business is engaged in the sale, import and export of machine tools, forging and sheet metal machines, machine tool peripherals. The kiko business is engaged in the sale, import and export of materials handling, mechatronics, environmental improvement equipment, cutting tools, steel processing machinery, air conditioning equipment. The Housing segment is engaged in the sale of kitchen appliances, cooking appliances, bathroom appliances, wash basins. The Household Equipment segment is engaged in the plan, development and sale of home appliances, interior goods, leisure and sports goods, pet supplies, gardening goods. The Company also provides event planning, travel mediation, storage business.
