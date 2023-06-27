YAMAZEN CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the sale of production goods, home building materials and household equipment products. The Company operates in three business segments. The Production Goods segment provides the machinery business and kiko business. The machinery business is engaged in the sale, import and export of machine tools, forging and sheet metal machines, machine tool peripherals. The kiko business is engaged in the sale, import and export of materials handling, mechatronics, environmental improvement equipment, cutting tools, steel processing machinery, air conditioning equipment. The Housing segment is engaged in the sale of kitchen appliances, cooking appliances, bathroom appliances, wash basins. The Household Equipment segment is engaged in the plan, development and sale of home appliances, interior goods, leisure and sports goods, pet supplies, gardening goods. The Company also provides event planning, travel mediation, storage business.