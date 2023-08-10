Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for

the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

YAMAZEN CORPORATION

Stock exchange

Tokyo

listing:

Stock code:

8051

URL https://www.yamazen.co.jp/

Representative:

President, CEO

Koji KISHIDA

Inquiries:

Director, Executive Officer,

Masamichi YAMAZOE

President of Corporate Administration H.Q.

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 10, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

August 10, 2023

TEL 06-6534-3003

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2023

119,957

-5.4

2,452

-27.9

2,649

-25.0

1,569

-30.7

Three months ended June 30, 2022

126,863

8.8

3,400

-2.3

3,534

0.7

2,263

-8.8

Note: Comprehensive income

For the three months ended June 30, 2023: 5,704 million [38.2%]

For the three months ended June 30, 2022: 4,126 million [128.6%]

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2023

17.66

16.19

Three months ended June 30, 2022

25.48

23.39

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2023

286,919

127,681

44.2

1,426.44

As of March 31, 2023

288,888

123,757

42.6

1,383.65

Reference: Equity

As of June 30, 2023: 126,730 million

As of March 31, 2023: 122,928 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

-

20.00

-

20.00

40.00

Year ending March 31, 2024

-

Year ending March 31, 2024(Forecast)

20.00

-

25.00

45.00

1

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Six months ending

270,000

3.1

6,500

-20.2

6,500

-25.4

4,400

-23.3

49.53

September 30, 2023

Full year

550,000

4.3

15,000

-9.4

15,000

-13.2

10,000

-20.2

112.56

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2) Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

Yes

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023

95,305,435 shares

As of March 31, 2023

95,305,435 shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2023

6,461,972 shares

As of March 31, 2023

6,461,972 shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2023

88,843,463 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2022

88,843,561 shares

Note: The company has introduced Board Benefit Trust (BBT). Number of treasury shares at the end of the period include the Company's shares held by Board Benefit Trust (BBT) (180,000 shares as of June 30, 2023, 180,000 shares as of March 31, 2023). In addition, number of treasury shares excluded for calculating the average number of shares during the period include the Company's shares held by Board Benefit Trust (BBT) (180,000 shares for the three months ended June 30, 2023, 180,000 shares for the three months ended June 30, 2022).

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

The forward-looking statements regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. Therefore, the Company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.

2

