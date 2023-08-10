Translation
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for
the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Company name:
YAMAZEN CORPORATION
Stock exchange
Tokyo
listing:
Stock code:
8051
URL https://www.yamazen.co.jp/
Representative:
President, CEO
Koji KISHIDA
Inquiries:
Director, Executive Officer,
Masamichi YAMAZOE
President of Corporate Administration H.Q.
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 10, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
August 10, 2023
TEL 06-6534-3003
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2023
119,957
-5.4
2,452
-27.9
2,649
-25.0
1,569
-30.7
Three months ended June 30, 2022
126,863
8.8
3,400
-2.3
3,534
0.7
2,263
-8.8
Note: Comprehensive income
For the three months ended June 30, 2023: 5,704 million [38.2%]
For the three months ended June 30, 2022: 4,126 million [128.6%]
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2023
17.66
16.19
Three months ended June 30, 2022
25.48
23.39
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2023
286,919
127,681
44.2
1,426.44
As of March 31, 2023
288,888
123,757
42.6
1,383.65
Reference: Equity
As of June 30, 2023: 126,730 million
As of March 31, 2023: 122,928 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
-
20.00
-
20.00
40.00
Year ending March 31, 2024
-
Year ending March 31, 2024(Forecast)
20.00
-
25.00
45.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Six months ending
270,000
3.1
6,500
-20.2
6,500
-25.4
4,400
-23.3
49.53
September 30, 2023
Full year
550,000
4.3
15,000
-9.4
15,000
-13.2
10,000
-20.2
112.56
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
Yes
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023
95,305,435 shares
As of March 31, 2023
95,305,435 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2023
6,461,972 shares
As of March 31, 2023
6,461,972 shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
88,843,463 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2022
88,843,561 shares
Note: The company has introduced Board Benefit Trust (BBT). Number of treasury shares at the end of the period include the Company's shares held by Board Benefit Trust (BBT) (180,000 shares as of June 30, 2023, 180,000 shares as of March 31, 2023). In addition, number of treasury shares excluded for calculating the average number of shares during the period include the Company's shares held by Board Benefit Trust (BBT) (180,000 shares for the three months ended June 30, 2023, 180,000 shares for the three months ended June 30, 2022).
- Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
The forward-looking statements regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. Therefore, the Company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.
