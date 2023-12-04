Yambolen ADl (Iambolen AD or Jambolen AD) is a Bulgaria-based company that specializes in the manufacture of polyester fibers, polyester silk, and technical rubber articles. Additionally, it is involved in the production of machinery equipment and spare parts, such as piston bars. It also produces synthetic fabrics and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) granulate. The Company sells its products and operates under such brands as Yambolen and Shibil. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's major shareholder was Chimimport Investment and Fertilizer Inc. with a stake of 56.5%.

Sector Specialty Chemicals