The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is Decrease in Net Profit for Current Quarter Compared to the Same Quarter of the Previous Year is Attributed to: reduction in sales due to decline in demand and increase in production cost as a result of lower clinker production. Due to Line 4 extended shutdown for upgradation. Moreover, general administrative expenses for current quarter are higher.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is Decrease in Net Profit for Current Quarter Compared to the previous quarter is Attributed to: reduction in sales due to decline in demand and increase in production cost as a result of lower clinker production. Due to Line 4 extended shutdown for upgradation. Moreover, general administrative expenses for current quarter are higher.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is Decrease in Net Profit for Current period Compared to the Same period of the Previous Year is Attributed to: reduction in average selling price despite the fact that increase in sales volumes. Line 4 extended shutdown for upgradation led to lower clinker production leading to higher production cost. Moreover, general administrative are also higher a and last year expenses were lower due to favorable impact of zakat expenses.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion

Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion N/A