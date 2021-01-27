Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Yanbu National Petrochemical Company    2290   SA000A0HNF36

YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY

(2290)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yanbu National Petrochemical : Interim Condensed Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Period Ended 31 December 2020

01/27/2021 | 03:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY (YANSAB) (A SAUDI JOINT STOCK COMPANY)

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY (YANSAB) (A SAUDI JOINT STOCK COMPANY)

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

INDEX

PAGE

Independent Auditor's Review Report

1

Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position

2

Interim Condensed Statement of Income

3

Interim Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

4

Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

5

Interim Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements

7 - 14

Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2020

(All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated)

31 December

31 December

2020

2019

Note

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

11,078,498

11,848,879

Right-of-use assets

4

147,201

170,935

Intangible assets

26,176

27,291

Other non-current assets

149,809

180,599

────────

────────

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

11,401,684

12,227,704

────────

────────

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

808,412

735,943

Trade receivables

1,792,691

1,753,273

Prepayments and other current assets

302,013

166,417

Short-term investments

5

3,015,200

3,050,800

Cash and cash equivalents

19,758

136,270

────────

────────

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

5,938,074

5,842,703

────────

────────

TOTAL ASSETS

17,339,758

18,070,407

════════

════════

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

EQUITY

Share capital

6

5,625,000

5,625,000

Statutory reserve

1,687,500

1,687,500

Actuarial reserve

(155,423)

(7,994)

Retained earnings

7,828,380

8,838,306

────────

────────

TOTAL EQUITY

14,985,457

16,142,812

────────

────────

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease liabilities

4

127,153

154,186

Employee benefits

7

887,758

620,651

────────

────────

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,014,911

774,837

────────

────────

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease liabilities - current portion

4

19,295

14,058

Trade payables

589,661

457,346

Accruals and other current liabilities

8

593,973

555,418

Zakat payable

9

136,461

125,936

────────

────────

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,339,390

1,152,758

────────

────────

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,354,301

1,927,595

────────

────────

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

17,339,758

18,070,407

════════

════════

The attached notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these interim condensed financial statements.

2

Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF INCOME

For the three-month period and year ended 31 December 2020 (All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated)

Three-month period ended

Year ended

31 December

31 December

Note

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Revenue from contracts with customers

1,378,578

1,482,084

5,034,940

6,064,834

Cost of revenue

(903,450)

(1,183,963)

(3,946,224)

(4,566,563)

────────

────────

────────

────────

GROSS PROFIT

475,128

298,121

1,088,716

1,498,271

Selling and distribution expenses

(19,813)

(15,355)

(74,031)

(65,971)

General and administrative expenses

(84,031)

(100,460)

(287,085)

(336,150)

────────

────────

────────

────────

INCOME FROM MAIN OPERATIONS

371,284

182,306

727,600

1,096,150

Finance income

7,647

20,467

50,759

90,718

Finance costs, net

(6,413)

(5,399)

(24,775)

(26,082)

Other income, net

18,078

21,855

63,900

64,446

────────

────────

────────

────────

INCOME BEFORE ZAKAT

390,596

219,229

817,484

1,225,232

Zakat

9

(57,942)

(48,281)

(139,910)

(135,460)

────────

────────

────────

────────

NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD/YEAR

332,654

170,948

677,574

1,089,772

════════

════════

════════

════════

Earnings per share (EPS)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares ('000)

10

562,500

562,500

562,500

562,500

════════

════════

════════

════════

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to

ordinary equity holders of the Company

(Saudi Riyals)

10

0.59

0.30

1.20

1.94

════════

════════

════════

════════

The attached notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these interim condensed financial statements.

3

Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the three-month period and year ended 31 December 2020 (All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated)

Three-month period ended

Year ended

31 December

31 December

Note

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Net income for the period/year

332,654

170,948

677,574

1,089,772

Other comprehensive income

Items not to be reclassified to statement of income

in subsequent periods:

Re-measurement (loss)/gain on defined benefit

plans

7

(102,630)

6,929

(147,429)

(93,280)

────────

────────

────────

────────

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR

THE PERIOD/YEAR

230,024

177,877

530,145

996,492

════════

════════

════════

════════

The attached notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these interim condensed financial statements.

4

Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 31 December 2020

(All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated)

Share

Statutory

Actuarial

Retained

capital

reserve

reserve

earnings

Total

Balance as at 1 January 2019

5,625,000

1,687,500

85,286

9,857,909

17,255,695

Net income for the year

-

-

-

1,089,772

1,089,772

Other comprehensive loss for the year

-

-

(93,280)

-

(93,280)

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

(93,280)

1,089,772

996,492

Dividends (note 15)

-

-

-

(2,109,375)

(2,109,375)

─────────

─────────

─────────

─────────

─────────

Balance as at 31 December 2019 (Audited)

5,625,000

1,687,500

(7,994)

8,838,306

16,142,812

Net income for the year

-

-

-

677,574

677,574

Other comprehensive loss for the year

-

-

(147,429)

-

(147,429)

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

(147,429)

677,574

530,145

Dividends (note 15)

-

-

-

(1,687,500)

(1,687,500)

─────────

─────────

─────────

─────────

─────────

Balance as at 31 December 2020 (Unaudited)

5,625,000

1,687,500

(155,423)

7,828,380

14,985,457

═════════

═════════

═════════

═════════

═════════

The attached notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these interim condensed financial statements.

5

Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended 31 December 2020

(All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated)

2020

2019

Note

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Income before zakat

817,484

1,225,232

Adjustment to reconcile income before zakat to net cash inflow from

operating activities:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets

1,159,040

1,235,067

Amortisation of intangible assets

4,599

4,540

Reversal of provision for slow moving and obsolete inventories

(18,137)

-

Provision for employee benefits

111,750

44,599

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

2,176

-

Finance costs

24,775

26,082

Finance income

(50,759)

(90,718)

────────

────────

2,050,928

2,444,802

Working capital adjustments:

(Increase)/decrease in inventories

(54,332)

33,895

(Increase)/decrease in trade receivables

(39,418)

351,866

(Increase)/decrease prepayments and other current assets

(147,886)

63,984

Decrease in other non-current assets

30,790

13,411

Increase in trade payables

132,315

47,200

Increase/(decrease) in accruals and other current liabilities

39,099

(259,712)

────────

────────

Cash from operations

2,011,496

2,695,446

Finance costs paid

(7,095)

(7,971)

Employees' benefits paid

7

(9,752)

(6,351)

Zakat paid

9

(129,385)

(128,795)

────────

────────

Net cash flows from operating activities

1,865,264

2,552,329

────────

────────

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Short-term investments made

(6,413,000)

(6,039,100)

Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments

6,448,600

6,078,288

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(368,477)

(447,521)

Purchase of intangible assets

(1,359)

-

Finance income received

63,049

90,882

────────

────────

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(271,187)

(317,451)

────────

────────

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities

(22,545)

(12,352)

Dividends paid

(1,688,044)

(2,112,456)

────────

────────

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(1,710,589)

(2,124,808)

────────

────────

(DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(116,512)

110,070

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

136,270

26,200

────────

────────

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE YEAR

19,758

136,270

════════

════════

SUPPLEMENTARY NON-CASH INFORMATION

Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

19,619

171,107

The attached notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these interim condensed financial statements.

6

Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

For the year ended 31 December 2020

(All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated)

1 COMPANY INFORMATION

Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) (the "Company") is a Saudi Joint Stock Company registered in Yanbu, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under Commercial Registration number 4700009432 dated 14 Muharram 1427H (corresponding to 13 February 2006) in accordance with the Ministerial Resolution No. 49 dated 12 Muharram 1427H (corresponding to 11 February 2006) for the incorporation of the Company. The Company obtained its Industrial Licence number S/1367 on 18 Rajab 1426H (corresponding to 23 August 2005) and is engaged in the manufacturing of petrochemical products in accordance with the Company's by-laws and other Saudi Arabian applicable regulations. The Company commenced commercial operations on 1 March 2010. The registered office of the Company is located at Yanbu, P.O. Box 31396, Yanbu industrial city 41912.

The interim condensed financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 have been approved by the Board of Directors on 8 Jumada II 1442H (corresponding to 21 January 2021).

2 BASIS OF PREPARATION

2.1 Statement of compliance

These interim condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" ("IAS 34") endorsed in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ("KSA").

These interim condensed financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in full set of annual financial statements and should therefore be read in conjunction with the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

2.2 Basis of measurement

These interim condensed financial statements are prepared under the historical cost convention. For employee and other post- employment benefits, actuarial present value calculations are used.

2.3 Functional and presentation currency

These interim condensed financial statements are presented in Saudi Riyals (SR), which is the functional currency of the Company. All figures are rounded off to nearest thousands (SR '000) unless when otherwise indicated.

2.4 Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions

The preparation of the Company's interim condensed financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities, and the accompanying disclosures, and the disclosure of contingent liabilities. The significant judgments made by management in applying the Company's accounting policies and the methods of computation and the key sources of estimation are the same as those that applied to the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. However, in the view of the current uncertainty due to COVID-19, any future change in the assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that could require a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of the assets or liabilities affected in the future periods. As the situation is rapidly evolving with future uncertainties, management will continue to assess the impact based on prospective developments (see also note 16).

7

Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (continued)

For the year ended 31 December 2020

(All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated)

3 CHANGES TO THE COMPANY'S ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The accounting policies and methods of calculation adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of new standards effective as of 1 January 2020. The Company has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.

Several amendments and interpretations apply for the first time in 2020, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed financial statements of the Company. As required by IAS 34, the nature and effect of these changes are disclosed below.

3.1 Amendments to IFRS 3: Definition of a Business

The amendment to IFRS 3 clarifies that to be considered a business, an integrated set of activities and assets must include, at a minimum, an input and a substantive process that together significantly contribute to the ability to create output. Furthermore, it clarified that a business can exist without including all of the inputs and processes needed to create outputs. These amendments had no impact on the interim condensed financial statements of the Company, but may impact future periods should the Company enter into any business combinations.

3.2 Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8: Definition of Material

The amendments provide a new definition of material that states "information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements, which provide financial information about a specific reporting entity." The amendments clarify that materiality will depend on the nature or magnitude of information, either individually or in combination with other information, in the context of the financial statements. A misstatement of information is material if it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions made by the primary users. These amendments had no impact on the interim condensed financial statements of, nor is there expected to be any future impact to the Company.

4 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS AND LEASE LIABILITIES

Set out below, are the carrying amounts of the Company's right-of-use assets and lease liabilities and the movements during the year:

2020

2019

Right-of-use

Lease

Right-of-use

Lease

assets

liabilities

assets

liabilities

At the beginning of the year

170,935

168,244

179,331

171,789

Addition

19,619

19,619

11,179

8,807

Adjustment

(18,870)

(18,870)

-

-

Depreciation

(24,483)

-

(19,575)

-

Interest expense

-

7,623

-

10,014

Payments

-

(30,168)

-

(22,366)

────────

────────

────────

────────

At the end of the year

147,201

146,448

170,935

168,244

════════

════════

════════

════════

5

SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS

Short-term investments represent Murabaha commodity placements with original maturity exceeding three months but less than one year and maintained with local and foreign banks. These placements yield finance income at prevailing market rates.

6 SHARE CAPITAL

The Company's authorized, issued and fully paid share capital is SR 5,625 million which is divided into 562.5 million shares of SR 10 par value each. The Company is 51% owned by SABIC, and 49% owned by others or publicly traded.

8

Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (continued)

For the year ended 31 December 2020

(All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated)

7

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

2020

2019

Defined benefits obligation (note 7.1)

856,354

594,260

Others

31,404

26,391

────────

────────

887,758

620,651

════════

════════

7.1

Defined benefits obligation

The following table represents the movement of the defined benefits obligation:

2020

2019

Defined benefits obligation at beginning of the year

594,260

451,054

Current service cost

52,965

42,685

Interest cost on defined benefits obligation

17,680

17,306

Actuarial loss on the obligation

147,429

93,280

Payments during the year

(9,752)

(6,351)

Transferred in/(out), net

53,772

(3,714)

────────

────────

Defined benefits obligation at the end of the year

856,354

594,260

════════

════════

Net defined benefit expense:

Three-month period ended

Year ended

31 December

31 December

2020

2019

2020

2019

Current service cost

13,015

10,695

52,965

42,685

Interest cost on defined benefits obligation

4,420

3,082

17,680

17,306

────────

────────

────────

────────

Net defined benefits expense

17,435

13,777

70,645

59,991

════════

════════

════════

════════

Significant assumptions used in determining defined benefits obligation for the Company are shown below:

2020

2019

Discount rate

2.4%

3.1%

Salary increase rate - Executives

4.5%

4.5%

Salary increase rate - Non-Executives

6.0%

6.0%

Medical inflation rate

Note (a) below

Note (a) below

Average retirement age

58

58

  1. As at 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2019: 9% per annum in 2021 decreasing to 5% per annum in 2025 and 5% per annum onwards.

9

Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (continued)

For the year ended 31 December 2020

(All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated)

8

ACCRUALS AND OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES

2020

2019

Accrued liabilities

460,645

434,633

Amounts due to related parties

117,990

104,903

Dividend payable

15,338

15,882

────────

────────

593,973

555,418

════════

════════

9

ZAKAT

2020

2019

SR

SR

Zakat relating to current year

119,910

135,460

Zakat relating to prior years

20,000

-

────────

────────

139,910

135,460

════════

════════

The movement in the zakat provision during the year is as follows:

2020

2019

At the beginning of the year

125,936

119,271

Provided during the year

139,910

135,460

Paid during the year

(129,385)

(128,795)

────────

────────

At the end of the year

136,461

125,936

════════

════════

The Company has filed its zakat returns with the General Authority of Zakat and Tax ("GAZT") and received the zakat certificates up to 31 December 2019. The Company has settled the zakat dues and cleared its zakat assessments with GAZT up to the year ended 31 December 2015.

During 2020, the Company received assessment for the years 2016 to 2018 claiming additional zakat aggregating to SR 91 million due to certain additions to zakat base made by GAZT. The Company is currently reviewing the GAZT's assessmen t and plans to file an appeal against the total amount of assessment for these years. The management believes that the appeal outcome will be in the Company's favour. Moreover, an additional provision of SR 20 million has been made in these interim condensed financial statements.

Further, during the year, GAZT raised assessment with additional withholding tax liability on dividend paid to non -resident shareholders amounting to SR 10.1 million for the years 2015 to 2019, and the Company paid the amount during the year ended 31 December 2020.

The final assessment for the year 2019 has not yet been raised by the GAZT.

10

Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (continued)

For the year ended 31 December 2020

(All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated)

10

EARNINGS PER SHARE

The earnings per share calculation is given below:

Three-month period ended

Year ended

31 December

31 December

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income for the period/year (SR '000)

332,654

170,948

677,574

1,089,772

════════

════════

════════

════════

Weighted average number of ordinary shares

('000)

562,500

562,500

562,500

562,500

════════

════════

════════

════════

Earnings per share (Saudi Riyals) - Basic and

diluted

0.59

0.30

1.20

1.94

════════

════════

════════

════════

There has been no item of dilution affecting the weighted average number of ordinary shares.

11 FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT

Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The fair value measurement is based on the presumption that the transaction to sell the asset or transfer the liability takes place either:

  • In the principal market for the asset or liability; or
  • In the absence of a principal market, in the most advantageous market for the asset or liability.

The principal or the most advantageous market must be accessible by the Company.

The fair value of an asset or a liability is measured using the assumptions that market participants would use when pricing the asset or liability, assuming that market participants act in their economic best interest. A fair value measurement of a non- financial asset takes into account a market participant's ability to generate economic benefits by using the asset in its highest and best use or by selling it to another market participant that would use the asset in its highest and best use.

The Company uses valuation techniques that are appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficient data are available to measure fair value, maximising the use of relevant observable inputs and minimising the use of unobservable inputs.

All financial instruments for which fair value is recognised or disclosed are categorised within the fair value hierarchy, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole, as follows:

  • Level 1: quoted (unadjusted) market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.
  • Level 2: valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is directly or indirectly observable.
  • Level 3: valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable.

If the inputs used to measure the fair value of an asset or liability falls into different levels of the fair value hierarchy, then the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the same level of the fair value hierarchy as the lowest input level that is significant to the entire measurement.

The Company recognizes transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy at the end of the reporting period during which the change has occurred. There were no transfers among the levels during the year.

The management assessed that the fair value of cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, trade and other receivables and trade payables approximate their carrying amounts largely due to the short-term maturities of these instruments.

11

Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (continued)

For the year ended 31 December 2020

(All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated)

12 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES

Related parties represent the shareholders, directors and key management personnel of the Company, and entities controlled, jointly controlled or significantly influenced by such parties. Pricing policies and terms of these transactions are approved by the Company's management. Following is the list of related party transactions and balances of the Company:

Transactions

Related party

Nature of transactions

Three-month period ended

Year ended

Balance as at

31 December

31 December

31 December

31 December

31 December

31 December

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

  1. Amounts due from related parties

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Sale of products

1,378,578

1,482,084

5,034,940

6,064,834

1,740,962

1,739,869

(SABIC) - (Parent)

Advances for purchase of materials,

product sales and other transactions

7,864

6,259

41,641

25,187

106,825

65,184

Long term advance for logistics

-

-

-

-

7,500

7,500

Other related parties

Exchange of products

49,998

12,087

70,202

19,871

49,091

11,286

Others

-

4,845

-

4,845

-

4,845

────────

────────

───────

───────

────────

────────

1,436,440

1,505,275

5,146,783

6,114,737

1,904,378

1,828,684

════════

════════

═══════

═══════

════════

════════

b) Amounts due to related parties

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Payments on behalf of the Company

(SABIC) - (Parent)

and other services rendered by the

Parent

432,925

439,260

2,288,843

2,015,848

277,469

282,015

Research and technology fees

48,222

52,727

121,349

144,382

10,371

69,270

Saudi Aramco (Ultimate Parent) and

Procurement of feedstock and

its subsidiaries (from 16 June 2020)

others

163,075

-

679,052

-

114,680

-

Arabian Industrial Fibers Company

(IBN RUSHD) (a related party)

Propane Tolling Agreement

103,209

67,393

217,447

273,234

103,208

91,754

Other related parties

Storage services and others

3,836

9,507

5,226

166,765

34,814

26,486

Board of directors

Remuneration

1,400

1,400

1,400

1,400

-

-

────────

────────

───────

───────

────────

────────

752,667

570,287

3,313,317

2,601,629

540,542

469,525

════════

════════

═══════

═══════

════════

════════

12

Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (continued)

For the year ended 31 December 2020

(All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated)

12 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES (continued)

Key management compensation

Compensation for key management is as follows:

Three-month period ended

Year ended

31 December

31 December

2020

2019

2020

2019

Salaries and other benefits

1,301

1,256

6,580

6,121

Post-employment benefits

217

210

1,445

832

───────

───────

───────

───────

1,518

1,466

8,025

6,953

═════════

═════════

═════════

═════════

Significant transactions with related parties were as follows:

  1. The Company has a service level agreement with SABIC (Shared Services Organization - SSO) for the provision of accounting, warehousing, human resources, information technology (ERP/SAP), transporting and arranging for delivery of materials related to the Company's spare parts, engineering, procurement and related services and other general services to the Company. The Company has also logistic service agreement with SABIC.
  2. Advances to SABIC represent the amounts paid by the Company according to shared service agreement to finance the purchase of the Company's materials and services.
  3. Almost all the Company's products are sold to SABIC ("the Marketer") under marketing and off‑take agreements.

Terms and conditions of transactions with related parties

Outstanding balances at the year ended 31 December 2020 are unsecured, interest free and settled in cash. There have been no guarantees provided or received for any related party receivables or payables. For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Company has not recorded any impairment of receivables relating to amounts owed by related parties. This assessment is undertaken each financial year by examining the financial position of the related parties and the market in which the related party operates.

13 SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Company's President and Board of Directors monitor the results of the Company's operations for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. They are collectively the chief operating decision makers (CODM) for the Company. The CODM review the results of the Company as a whole, as they believe that decision making cannot be done effectively in isolation for single products of the Company due to complex nature of the business, integrated facility where multiple products including downstream product movement are simultaneous and the nature of the products market. Hence, the whole Company is treated as a single operating segment, the results and financial position of which has been presented already.

The key evaluation criteria for segment performance is the net profit and this is evaluated and measured consistently throughout the accounting period. The non-current assets of the Company are based in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and petrochemical products sales by the Company are made primarily to its parent company which is also based in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

14 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

As at 31 December 2020, the Company has commitments of SR 317 million (31 December 2019: SR 339 million) relating to capital expenditures.

The Company's bankers have issued, on its behalf, bank guarantees amounting to SR 10.6 million in the normal course of business as at 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: SR 0.5 million).

13

Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (continued)

For the year ended 31 December 2020

(All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated)

15 APPROPRIATION OF NET INCOME

On 4 April 2019, the General Assembly approved a distribution of cash dividend amounting SR 1,125 million (SR 2 per share) for the second half of the year 2018 which represents 20% of the nominal value of the shares.

On 12 May 2019, the Board of Directors announced the distribution of SR 984.37 million as cash dividends (SR 1.75 per share) for the first half of the year 2019 which represents 17.5% of the nominal value of the shares.

On 15 March 2020, the General Assembly approved a distribution of cash dividend amounting SR 984.37 million (SR 1.75 per share) for the second half of the year 2019 which represents 17.5% of the nominal value of the shares. The total dividends for the year ended 31 December 2019 was SR 1,968.74 million (SR 3.50 per share).

On 11 May 2020, the Board of Directors announced the distribution of SR 703.13 million as cash dividends (SR 1.25 per share) for the first half of the year 2020 which represents 12.5% of the nominal value of the shares. The date of eligibility for this dividend distribution was to shareholders listed on the Tadawul (Saudi Stock Exchange) by the end of trading on 9 July 2020.

On 24 December 2020, the Board of Directors proposed a distribution of cash dividends for the second half of the year 2020 amounting to SR 703.13 million (at SR 1.25 per share). The proposed dividends are subject to approval of the shareholders in the Annual General Assembly meeting which is expected in March 2021. The total dividends for the year ended 31 December 2020 would be SR 1,406.25 million (SR 2.50 per share).

16 IMPACT OF COVID-19

The outbreak of novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") since early 2020 and its spread across mainland China and then globally caused disruptions to businesses and economic activities including KSA. The World Health Organisation qualified COVID- 19 as a pandemic, with governments issuing strict regulations and guidance for its populations and companies. It necessitated the Company's management to re-assess the judgments and the key sources of estimation applied to the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

During the year ended 31 December 2020, management has assessed the overall impact on the Company's operations and business aspects, and considered factors like effects on supply chain, impact of decreased oil prices, operating rates of its plants and lost volume, and products demand. Based on this assessment, the management concluded that, as at the issuance date of these interim condensed financial statements, the Company did not face significant adverse impact on its operations and business due to COVID-19 pandemic and no significant changes are required to the judgements, assumptions and key estimates in the interim condensed financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

To preserve the health of the employees and support the prevention of contagion in the operational and administrative areas, the Company took measures, in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and Ministry of Health, such as working from home, social distancing at work place, rigorous cleaning of workplaces, distribution of personal protective equipment, testing of suspected cases, limiting non-essential travel, self-health declarations and measuring body temperature.

The operational and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to date have been reflected in these interim condensed financial statements. The strong financial position, including access to funds and absence of debt, coupled with the actions the Company has taken to date and the continued activity of its Parent Company ensures that the Company has the capacity to continue through the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in view of the current uncertainty, any future change in the assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that could require a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of the assets or liabilities affected in the future periods. As the situation is rapidly evolving with future uncertainties, management will continue to assess the impact based on prospective developments.

14

Disclaimer

Yanbu National Petrochemical Company SJSC published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 08:51:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY
03:52aYANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL : Interim Condensed Financial Statements (Unaudited..
PU
2020YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL : Interim Condensed Financial Statements (Unaudited..
PU
2020YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019Saudi, Gulf stocks fall after attacks on Aramco oil plants
RE
2019YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS CMPNY : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS COMPAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS COMPAN : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS COMPAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS COMPAN : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 172 M 1 379 M 1 379 M
Net income 2020 552 M 147 M 147 M
Net cash 2020 2 932 M 782 M 782 M
P/E ratio 2020 61,9x
Yield 2020 4,11%
Capitalization 35 156 M 9 372 M 9 374 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,23x
EV / Sales 2021 5,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Yanbu National Petrochemical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 56,34 SAR
Last Close Price 62,50 SAR
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target -9,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sameeh bin Suleiman Al-Sahafi Director
Mohammed bin Ali Bazaid President & Chief Executive Officer
Abdulrahman Ahmad Shamsaddin Chairman
Abdulkareem bin Hashem Al-Malki Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Majed bin Abdullah Nouraddin Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY-0.16%9 372
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.99%81 256
AIR LIQUIDE0.52%77 492
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.27.98%56 830
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.51.95%44 974
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.33.39%38 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ