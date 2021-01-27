Yanbu National Petrochemical : Interim Condensed Financial Statements (Unaudited) - Period Ended 31 December 2020 01/27/2021 | 03:52am EST Send by mail :

YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY (YANSAB) (A SAUDI JOINT STOCK COMPANY) UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY (YANSAB) (A SAUDI JOINT STOCK COMPANY) UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 INDEX PAGE Independent Auditor's Review Report 1 Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position 2 Interim Condensed Statement of Income 3 Interim Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income 4 Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity 5 Interim Condensed Statement of Cash Flows 6 Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements 7 - 14 Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2020 (All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated) 31 December 31 December 2020 2019 Note (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 11,078,498 11,848,879 Right-of-use assets 4 147,201 170,935 Intangible assets 26,176 27,291 Other non-current assets 149,809 180,599 ──────── ──────── TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 11,401,684 12,227,704 ──────── ──────── CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 808,412 735,943 Trade receivables 1,792,691 1,753,273 Prepayments and other current assets 302,013 166,417 Short-term investments 5 3,015,200 3,050,800 Cash and cash equivalents 19,758 136,270 ──────── ──────── TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 5,938,074 5,842,703 ──────── ──────── TOTAL ASSETS 17,339,758 18,070,407 ════════ ════════ EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Share capital 6 5,625,000 5,625,000 Statutory reserve 1,687,500 1,687,500 Actuarial reserve (155,423) (7,994) Retained earnings 7,828,380 8,838,306 ──────── ──────── TOTAL EQUITY 14,985,457 16,142,812 ──────── ──────── NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities 4 127,153 154,186 Employee benefits 7 887,758 620,651 ──────── ──────── TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,014,911 774,837 ──────── ──────── CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities - current portion 4 19,295 14,058 Trade payables 589,661 457,346 Accruals and other current liabilities 8 593,973 555,418 Zakat payable 9 136,461 125,936 ──────── ──────── TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,339,390 1,152,758 ──────── ──────── TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,354,301 1,927,595 ──────── ──────── TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 17,339,758 18,070,407 ════════ ════════ The attached notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these interim condensed financial statements. 2 Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF INCOME For the three-month period and year ended 31 December 2020 (All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated) Three-month period ended Year ended 31 December 31 December Note 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenue from contracts with customers 1,378,578 1,482,084 5,034,940 6,064,834 Cost of revenue (903,450) (1,183,963) (3,946,224) (4,566,563) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── GROSS PROFIT 475,128 298,121 1,088,716 1,498,271 Selling and distribution expenses (19,813) (15,355) (74,031) (65,971) General and administrative expenses (84,031) (100,460) (287,085) (336,150) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── INCOME FROM MAIN OPERATIONS 371,284 182,306 727,600 1,096,150 Finance income 7,647 20,467 50,759 90,718 Finance costs, net (6,413) (5,399) (24,775) (26,082) Other income, net 18,078 21,855 63,900 64,446 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── INCOME BEFORE ZAKAT 390,596 219,229 817,484 1,225,232 Zakat 9 (57,942) (48,281) (139,910) (135,460) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD/YEAR 332,654 170,948 677,574 1,089,772 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Earnings per share (EPS) Weighted average number of ordinary shares ('000) 10 562,500 562,500 562,500 562,500 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company (Saudi Riyals) 10 0.59 0.30 1.20 1.94 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ The attached notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these interim condensed financial statements. 3 Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the three-month period and year ended 31 December 2020 (All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated) Three-month period ended Year ended 31 December 31 December Note 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Net income for the period/year 332,654 170,948 677,574 1,089,772 Other comprehensive income Items not to be reclassified to statement of income in subsequent periods: Re-measurement (loss)/gain on defined benefit plans 7 (102,630) 6,929 (147,429) (93,280) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD/YEAR 230,024 177,877 530,145 996,492 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ The attached notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these interim condensed financial statements. 4 Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the year ended 31 December 2020 (All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated) Share Statutory Actuarial Retained capital reserve reserve earnings Total Balance as at 1 January 2019 5,625,000 1,687,500 85,286 9,857,909 17,255,695 Net income for the year - - - 1,089,772 1,089,772 Other comprehensive loss for the year - - (93,280) - (93,280) Total comprehensive income for the year - - (93,280) 1,089,772 996,492 Dividends (note 15) - - - (2,109,375) (2,109,375) ───────── ───────── ───────── ───────── ───────── Balance as at 31 December 2019 (Audited) 5,625,000 1,687,500 (7,994) 8,838,306 16,142,812 Net income for the year - - - 677,574 677,574 Other comprehensive loss for the year - - (147,429) - (147,429) Total comprehensive income for the year - - (147,429) 677,574 530,145 Dividends (note 15) - - - (1,687,500) (1,687,500) ───────── ───────── ───────── ───────── ───────── Balance as at 31 December 2020 (Unaudited) 5,625,000 1,687,500 (155,423) 7,828,380 14,985,457 ═════════ ═════════ ═════════ ═════════ ═════════ The attached notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these interim condensed financial statements. 5 Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the year ended 31 December 2020 (All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated) 2020 2019 Note (Unaudited) (Audited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Income before zakat 817,484 1,225,232 Adjustment to reconcile income before zakat to net cash inflow from operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 1,159,040 1,235,067 Amortisation of intangible assets 4,599 4,540 Reversal of provision for slow moving and obsolete inventories (18,137) - Provision for employee benefits 111,750 44,599 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 2,176 - Finance costs 24,775 26,082 Finance income (50,759) (90,718) ──────── ──────── 2,050,928 2,444,802 Working capital adjustments: (Increase)/decrease in inventories (54,332) 33,895 (Increase)/decrease in trade receivables (39,418) 351,866 (Increase)/decrease prepayments and other current assets (147,886) 63,984 Decrease in other non-current assets 30,790 13,411 Increase in trade payables 132,315 47,200 Increase/(decrease) in accruals and other current liabilities 39,099 (259,712) ──────── ──────── Cash from operations 2,011,496 2,695,446 Finance costs paid (7,095) (7,971) Employees' benefits paid 7 (9,752) (6,351) Zakat paid 9 (129,385) (128,795) ──────── ──────── Net cash flows from operating activities 1,865,264 2,552,329 ──────── ──────── INVESTING ACTIVITIES Short-term investments made (6,413,000) (6,039,100) Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments 6,448,600 6,078,288 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (368,477) (447,521) Purchase of intangible assets (1,359) - Finance income received 63,049 90,882 ──────── ──────── Net cash flows used in investing activities (271,187) (317,451) ──────── ──────── FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities (22,545) (12,352) Dividends paid (1,688,044) (2,112,456) ──────── ──────── Net cash flows used in financing activities (1,710,589) (2,124,808) ──────── ──────── (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (116,512) 110,070 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 136,270 26,200 ──────── ──────── CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE YEAR 19,758 136,270 ════════ ════════ SUPPLEMENTARY NON-CASH INFORMATION Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities 19,619 171,107 The attached notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these interim condensed financial statements. 6 Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) For the year ended 31 December 2020 (All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated) 1 COMPANY INFORMATION Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) (the "Company") is a Saudi Joint Stock Company registered in Yanbu, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under Commercial Registration number 4700009432 dated 14 Muharram 1427H (corresponding to 13 February 2006) in accordance with the Ministerial Resolution No. 49 dated 12 Muharram 1427H (corresponding to 11 February 2006) for the incorporation of the Company. The Company obtained its Industrial Licence number S/1367 on 18 Rajab 1426H (corresponding to 23 August 2005) and is engaged in the manufacturing of petrochemical products in accordance with the Company's by-laws and other Saudi Arabian applicable regulations. The Company commenced commercial operations on 1 March 2010. The registered office of the Company is located at Yanbu, P.O. Box 31396, Yanbu industrial city 41912. The interim condensed financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 have been approved by the Board of Directors on 8 Jumada II 1442H (corresponding to 21 January 2021). 2 BASIS OF PREPARATION 2.1 Statement of compliance These interim condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" ("IAS 34") endorsed in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ("KSA"). These interim condensed financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in full set of annual financial statements and should therefore be read in conjunction with the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. 2.2 Basis of measurement These interim condensed financial statements are prepared under the historical cost convention. For employee and other post- employment benefits, actuarial present value calculations are used. 2.3 Functional and presentation currency These interim condensed financial statements are presented in Saudi Riyals (SR), which is the functional currency of the Company. All figures are rounded off to nearest thousands (SR '000) unless when otherwise indicated. 2.4 Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions The preparation of the Company's interim condensed financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities, and the accompanying disclosures, and the disclosure of contingent liabilities. The significant judgments made by management in applying the Company's accounting policies and the methods of computation and the key sources of estimation are the same as those that applied to the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. However, in the view of the current uncertainty due to COVID-19, any future change in the assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that could require a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of the assets or liabilities affected in the future periods. As the situation is rapidly evolving with future uncertainties, management will continue to assess the impact based on prospective developments (see also note 16). 7 Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (continued) For the year ended 31 December 2020 (All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated) 3 CHANGES TO THE COMPANY'S ACCOUNTING POLICIES The accounting policies and methods of calculation adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of new standards effective as of 1 January 2020. The Company has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. Several amendments and interpretations apply for the first time in 2020, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed financial statements of the Company. As required by IAS 34, the nature and effect of these changes are disclosed below. 3.1 Amendments to IFRS 3: Definition of a Business The amendment to IFRS 3 clarifies that to be considered a business, an integrated set of activities and assets must include, at a minimum, an input and a substantive process that together significantly contribute to the ability to create output. Furthermore, it clarified that a business can exist without including all of the inputs and processes needed to create outputs. These amendments had no impact on the interim condensed financial statements of the Company, but may impact future periods should the Company enter into any business combinations. 3.2 Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8: Definition of Material The amendments provide a new definition of material that states "information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements, which provide financial information about a specific reporting entity." The amendments clarify that materiality will depend on the nature or magnitude of information, either individually or in combination with other information, in the context of the financial statements. A misstatement of information is material if it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions made by the primary users. These amendments had no impact on the interim condensed financial statements of, nor is there expected to be any future impact to the Company. 4 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS AND LEASE LIABILITIES Set out below, are the carrying amounts of the Company's right-of-use assets and lease liabilities and the movements during the year: 2020 2019 Right-of-use Lease Right-of-use Lease assets liabilities assets liabilities At the beginning of the year 170,935 168,244 179,331 171,789 Addition 19,619 19,619 11,179 8,807 Adjustment (18,870) (18,870) - - Depreciation (24,483) - (19,575) - Interest expense - 7,623 - 10,014 Payments - (30,168) - (22,366) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── At the end of the year 147,201 146,448 170,935 168,244 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ 5 SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS Short-term investments represent Murabaha commodity placements with original maturity exceeding three months but less than one year and maintained with local and foreign banks. These placements yield finance income at prevailing market rates. 6 SHARE CAPITAL The Company's authorized, issued and fully paid share capital is SR 5,625 million which is divided into 562.5 million shares of SR 10 par value each. The Company is 51% owned by SABIC, and 49% owned by others or publicly traded. 8 Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (continued) For the year ended 31 December 2020 (All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated) 7 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS 2020 2019 Defined benefits obligation (note 7.1) 856,354 594,260 Others 31,404 26,391 ──────── ──────── 887,758 620,651 ════════ ════════ 7.1 Defined benefits obligation The following table represents the movement of the defined benefits obligation: 2020 2019 Defined benefits obligation at beginning of the year 594,260 451,054 Current service cost 52,965 42,685 Interest cost on defined benefits obligation 17,680 17,306 Actuarial loss on the obligation 147,429 93,280 Payments during the year (9,752) (6,351) Transferred in/(out), net 53,772 (3,714) ──────── ──────── Defined benefits obligation at the end of the year 856,354 594,260 ════════ ════════ Net defined benefit expense: Three-month period ended Year ended 31 December 31 December 2020 2019 2020 2019 Current service cost 13,015 10,695 52,965 42,685 Interest cost on defined benefits obligation 4,420 3,082 17,680 17,306 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Net defined benefits expense 17,435 13,777 70,645 59,991 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Significant assumptions used in determining defined benefits obligation for the Company are shown below: 2020 2019 Discount rate 2.4% 3.1% Salary increase rate - Executives 4.5% 4.5% Salary increase rate - Non-Executives 6.0% 6.0% Medical inflation rate Note (a) below Note (a) below Average retirement age 58 58 As at 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2019: 9% per annum in 2021 decreasing to 5% per annum in 2025 and 5% per annum onwards. 9 Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (continued) For the year ended 31 December 2020 (All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated) 8 ACCRUALS AND OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES 2020 2019 Accrued liabilities 460,645 434,633 Amounts due to related parties 117,990 104,903 Dividend payable 15,338 15,882 ──────── ──────── 593,973 555,418 ════════ ════════ 9 ZAKAT 2020 2019 SR SR Zakat relating to current year 119,910 135,460 Zakat relating to prior years 20,000 - ──────── ──────── 139,910 135,460 ════════ ════════ The movement in the zakat provision during the year is as follows: 2020 2019 At the beginning of the year 125,936 119,271 Provided during the year 139,910 135,460 Paid during the year (129,385) (128,795) ──────── ──────── At the end of the year 136,461 125,936 ════════ ════════ The Company has filed its zakat returns with the General Authority of Zakat and Tax ("GAZT") and received the zakat certificates up to 31 December 2019. The Company has settled the zakat dues and cleared its zakat assessments with GAZT up to the year ended 31 December 2015. During 2020, the Company received assessment for the years 2016 to 2018 claiming additional zakat aggregating to SR 91 million due to certain additions to zakat base made by GAZT. The Company is currently reviewing the GAZT's assessmen t and plans to file an appeal against the total amount of assessment for these years. The management believes that the appeal outcome will be in the Company's favour. Moreover, an additional provision of SR 20 million has been made in these interim condensed financial statements. Further, during the year, GAZT raised assessment with additional withholding tax liability on dividend paid to non -resident shareholders amounting to SR 10.1 million for the years 2015 to 2019, and the Company paid the amount during the year ended 31 December 2020. The final assessment for the year 2019 has not yet been raised by the GAZT. 10 Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (continued) For the year ended 31 December 2020 (All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated) 10 EARNINGS PER SHARE The earnings per share calculation is given below: Three-month period ended Year ended 31 December 31 December 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income for the period/year (SR '000) 332,654 170,948 677,574 1,089,772 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Weighted average number of ordinary shares ('000) 562,500 562,500 562,500 562,500 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Earnings per share (Saudi Riyals) - Basic and diluted 0.59 0.30 1.20 1.94 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ There has been no item of dilution affecting the weighted average number of ordinary shares. 11 FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The fair value measurement is based on the presumption that the transaction to sell the asset or transfer the liability takes place either: In the principal market for the asset or liability; or

In the absence of a principal market, in the most advantageous market for the asset or liability. The principal or the most advantageous market must be accessible by the Company. The fair value of an asset or a liability is measured using the assumptions that market participants would use when pricing the asset or liability, assuming that market participants act in their economic best interest. A fair value measurement of a non- financial asset takes into account a market participant's ability to generate economic benefits by using the asset in its highest and best use or by selling it to another market participant that would use the asset in its highest and best use. The Company uses valuation techniques that are appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficient data are available to measure fair value, maximising the use of relevant observable inputs and minimising the use of unobservable inputs. All financial instruments for which fair value is recognised or disclosed are categorised within the fair value hierarchy, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole, as follows: Level 1: quoted (unadjusted) market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2: valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is directly or indirectly observable.

Level 3: valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable. If the inputs used to measure the fair value of an asset or liability falls into different levels of the fair value hierarchy, then the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the same level of the fair value hierarchy as the lowest input level that is significant to the entire measurement. The Company recognizes transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy at the end of the reporting period during which the change has occurred. There were no transfers among the levels during the year. The management assessed that the fair value of cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, trade and other receivables and trade payables approximate their carrying amounts largely due to the short-term maturities of these instruments. 11 Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (continued) For the year ended 31 December 2020 (All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated) 12 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES Related parties represent the shareholders, directors and key management personnel of the Company, and entities controlled, jointly controlled or significantly influenced by such parties. Pricing policies and terms of these transactions are approved by the Company's management. Following is the list of related party transactions and balances of the Company: Transactions Related party Nature of transactions Three-month period ended Year ended Balance as at 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Amounts due from related parties Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Sale of products 1,378,578 1,482,084 5,034,940 6,064,834 1,740,962 1,739,869 (SABIC) - (Parent) Advances for purchase of materials, product sales and other transactions 7,864 6,259 41,641 25,187 106,825 65,184 Long term advance for logistics - - - - 7,500 7,500 Other related parties Exchange of products 49,998 12,087 70,202 19,871 49,091 11,286 Others - 4,845 - 4,845 - 4,845 ──────── ──────── ─────── ─────── ──────── ──────── 1,436,440 1,505,275 5,146,783 6,114,737 1,904,378 1,828,684 ════════ ════════ ═══════ ═══════ ════════ ════════ b) Amounts due to related parties Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Payments on behalf of the Company (SABIC) - (Parent) and other services rendered by the Parent 432,925 439,260 2,288,843 2,015,848 277,469 282,015 Research and technology fees 48,222 52,727 121,349 144,382 10,371 69,270 Saudi Aramco (Ultimate Parent) and Procurement of feedstock and its subsidiaries (from 16 June 2020) others 163,075 - 679,052 - 114,680 - Arabian Industrial Fibers Company (IBN RUSHD) (a related party) Propane Tolling Agreement 103,209 67,393 217,447 273,234 103,208 91,754 Other related parties Storage services and others 3,836 9,507 5,226 166,765 34,814 26,486 Board of directors Remuneration 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,400 - - ──────── ──────── ─────── ─────── ──────── ──────── 752,667 570,287 3,313,317 2,601,629 540,542 469,525 ════════ ════════ ═══════ ═══════ ════════ ════════ 12 Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (continued) For the year ended 31 December 2020 (All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated) 12 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES (continued) Key management compensation Compensation for key management is as follows: Three-month period ended Year ended 31 December 31 December 2020 2019 2020 2019 Salaries and other benefits 1,301 1,256 6,580 6,121 Post-employment benefits 217 210 1,445 832 ─────── ─────── ─────── ─────── 1,518 1,466 8,025 6,953 ═════════ ═════════ ═════════ ═════════ Significant transactions with related parties were as follows: The Company has a service level agreement with SABIC (Shared Services Organization - SSO) for the provision of accounting, warehousing, human resources, information technology (ERP/SAP), transporting and arranging for delivery of materials related to the Company's spare parts, engineering, procurement and related services and other general services to the Company. The Company has also logistic service agreement with SABIC. Advances to SABIC represent the amounts paid by the Company according to shared service agreement to finance the purchase of the Company's materials and services. Almost all the Company's products are sold to SABIC ("the Marketer") under marketing and off‑take agreements. Terms and conditions of transactions with related parties Outstanding balances at the year ended 31 December 2020 are unsecured, interest free and settled in cash. There have been no guarantees provided or received for any related party receivables or payables. For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Company has not recorded any impairment of receivables relating to amounts owed by related parties. This assessment is undertaken each financial year by examining the financial position of the related parties and the market in which the related party operates. 13 SEGMENT INFORMATION The Company's President and Board of Directors monitor the results of the Company's operations for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. They are collectively the chief operating decision makers (CODM) for the Company. The CODM review the results of the Company as a whole, as they believe that decision making cannot be done effectively in isolation for single products of the Company due to complex nature of the business, integrated facility where multiple products including downstream product movement are simultaneous and the nature of the products market. Hence, the whole Company is treated as a single operating segment, the results and financial position of which has been presented already. The key evaluation criteria for segment performance is the net profit and this is evaluated and measured consistently throughout the accounting period. The non-current assets of the Company are based in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and petrochemical products sales by the Company are made primarily to its parent company which is also based in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. 14 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES As at 31 December 2020, the Company has commitments of SR 317 million (31 December 2019: SR 339 million) relating to capital expenditures. The Company's bankers have issued, on its behalf, bank guarantees amounting to SR 10.6 million in the normal course of business as at 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: SR 0.5 million). 13 Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (YANSAB) - A Saudi Joint Stock Company NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) (continued) For the year ended 31 December 2020 (All amounts in Saudi Riyals '000 unless otherwise stated) 15 APPROPRIATION OF NET INCOME On 4 April 2019, the General Assembly approved a distribution of cash dividend amounting SR 1,125 million (SR 2 per share) for the second half of the year 2018 which represents 20% of the nominal value of the shares. On 12 May 2019, the Board of Directors announced the distribution of SR 984.37 million as cash dividends (SR 1.75 per share) for the first half of the year 2019 which represents 17.5% of the nominal value of the shares. On 15 March 2020, the General Assembly approved a distribution of cash dividend amounting SR 984.37 million (SR 1.75 per share) for the second half of the year 2019 which represents 17.5% of the nominal value of the shares. The total dividends for the year ended 31 December 2019 was SR 1,968.74 million (SR 3.50 per share). On 11 May 2020, the Board of Directors announced the distribution of SR 703.13 million as cash dividends (SR 1.25 per share) for the first half of the year 2020 which represents 12.5% of the nominal value of the shares. The date of eligibility for this dividend distribution was to shareholders listed on the Tadawul (Saudi Stock Exchange) by the end of trading on 9 July 2020. On 24 December 2020, the Board of Directors proposed a distribution of cash dividends for the second half of the year 2020 amounting to SR 703.13 million (at SR 1.25 per share). The proposed dividends are subject to approval of the shareholders in the Annual General Assembly meeting which is expected in March 2021. The total dividends for the year ended 31 December 2020 would be SR 1,406.25 million (SR 2.50 per share). 16 IMPACT OF COVID-19 The outbreak of novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") since early 2020 and its spread across mainland China and then globally caused disruptions to businesses and economic activities including KSA. The World Health Organisation qualified COVID- 19 as a pandemic, with governments issuing strict regulations and guidance for its populations and companies. It necessitated the Company's management to re-assess the judgments and the key sources of estimation applied to the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. During the year ended 31 December 2020, management has assessed the overall impact on the Company's operations and business aspects, and considered factors like effects on supply chain, impact of decreased oil prices, operating rates of its plants and lost volume, and products demand. Based on this assessment, the management concluded that, as at the issuance date of these interim condensed financial statements, the Company did not face significant adverse impact on its operations and business due to COVID-19 pandemic and no significant changes are required to the judgements, assumptions and key estimates in the interim condensed financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. To preserve the health of the employees and support the prevention of contagion in the operational and administrative areas, the Company took measures, in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and Ministry of Health, such as working from home, social distancing at work place, rigorous cleaning of workplaces, distribution of personal protective equipment, testing of suspected cases, limiting non-essential travel, self-health declarations and measuring body temperature. The operational and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to date have been reflected in these interim condensed financial statements. The strong financial position, including access to funds and absence of debt, coupled with the actions the Company has taken to date and the continued activity of its Parent Company ensures that the Company has the capacity to continue through the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in view of the current uncertainty, any future change in the assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that could require a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of the assets or liabilities affected in the future periods. As the situation is rapidly evolving with future uncertainties, management will continue to assess the impact based on prospective developments. 14 Attachments Original document

