Australia's Hunter Valley coal rail line fully reopens as flooding recedes

MELBOURNE, March 26 (Reuters) - Australian Rail Track Corp (ARTC) said on Friday it has fully reopened the Hunter Valley coal rail line to Newcastle, the world's biggest coal export port, after flood waters receded in New South Wales.

The line was shut for nearly a week amid the worst rainfall in more than 50 years, and partly reopened on Wednesday.

"As part of the full return to service, coal services that were running in a limited capacity have returned to standard operations and passenger trains have resumed operations on the network," ARTC, operator of the line, said in a statement.

The Hunter Valley rail network serves mines run by BHP Group , Glencore Plc, New Hope Corp and Yancoal Australia, among others.

