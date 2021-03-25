Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Yancoal Australia Ltd    YAL   AU000000YAL0

YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD

(YAL)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia's Hunter Valley coal rail line fully reopens as flooding recedes

03/25/2021 | 06:35pm EDT
MELBOURNE, March 26 (Reuters) - Australian Rail Track Corp (ARTC) said on Friday it has fully reopened the Hunter Valley coal rail line to Newcastle, the world's biggest coal export port, after flood waters receded in New South Wales.

The line was shut for nearly a week amid the worst rainfall in more than 50 years, and partly reopened on Wednesday.

"As part of the full return to service, coal services that were running in a limited capacity have returned to standard operations and passenger trains have resumed operations on the network," ARTC, operator of the line, said in a statement.

The Hunter Valley rail network serves mines run by BHP Group , Glencore Plc, New Hope Corp and Yancoal Australia, among others.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 0.00% 44.88 End-of-day quote.5.77%
GLENCORE PLC -3.34% 268.85 Delayed Quote.19.38%
GOLD -0.39% 1727.2 Delayed Quote.-9.01%
NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 1.47% 1.38 End-of-day quote.-2.47%
SILVER 0.21% 25.1145 Delayed Quote.-4.89%
YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD -0.45% 2.23 End-of-day quote.-7.85%
Financials
Sales 2021 3 520 M 2 667 M 2 667 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 800 M 606 M 606 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 945 M 2 234 M 2 232 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 3 119
Free-Float 8,18%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David James Moult Chief Executive Officer
Ning Su Chief Financial Officer
Bao Cai Zhang Chairman
Paul Stringer Chief Operating Officer
Ling Zhang Secretary, Executive GM-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD-7.85%2 413
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-1.37%55 230
GLENCORE PLC19.38%52 433
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED15.20%17 971
COAL INDIA LIMITED-2.33%12 478
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED50.21%9 384
