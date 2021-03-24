Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Yancoal Australia Ltd    YAL   AU000000YAL0

YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD

(YAL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australian coal rail line to Newcastle port partly reopens as flood waters recede

03/24/2021 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Rail line between Maitland and Newcastle reopens

* Port of Newcastle continues to operate

* Rain stops after nearly a week

MELBOURNE, March 24 (Reuters) - Australian Rail Track Corp (ARTC) said on Wednesday it has partially reopened the Hunter Valley coal rail lines to Newcastle, the world's biggest coal export port, after nearly a week of heavy rain stopped in New South Wales state.

Coal rail deliveries to the Port of Newcastle, which last year shipped 158 million tonnes of coal, were suspended on Thursday when relentless rainfall began in New South Wales, triggering the worst floods in at least 50 years.

"Coal services have resumed in a limited capacity following minor restoration works, which were carried out during a six hour work window on Wednesday morning after flood waters receded at Sandgate," the ARTC, which runs the rail network, said in a statement.

It has reopened limited operations between Newcastle and Maitland and said it would continue to assess conditions as it progresses toward a full return to service.

The network between Narrabri North and Moree remains closed, it said.

The Hunter Valley rail network serves mines run by BHP Group , Glencore Plc, New Hope Corp, Whitehaven Coal and Yancoal Australia, among others.

The Port of Newcastle, which had to slow ship movements earlier in the week, said on Wednesday it was continuing to operate.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Additional reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Kim Coghill and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 1.01% 44.95 End-of-day quote.5.94%
GLENCORE PLC -2.67% 272 Delayed Quote.16.74%
GOLD 0.37% 1733.385 Delayed Quote.-8.36%
NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 1.50% 1.35 End-of-day quote.-4.59%
SILVER 0.57% 25.186 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED -1.14% 1.735 End-of-day quote.5.47%
YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD -2.62% 2.23 End-of-day quote.-7.85%
All news about YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
01:03aAustralian coal rail line to Newcastle port partly reopens as flood waters re..
RE
03/21Australian coal exports disrupted as deluge shuts rails, slows port
RE
03/18YANCOAL AUSTRALIA  : Coal Resources, Reserves Drop in 2020
MT
03/17YANCOAL AUSTRALIA  : Voluntary Announcement - Coal Resources and Coal Reserves S..
PU
03/15China's Economic Activity Soars but Jobless Rate Hits Ceiling Set by Beijing ..
DJ
03/08YANCOAL AUSTRALIA  : Appendix 3Y - Ning Zhang
PU
03/01YANCOAL AUSTRALIA  : Swings to Loss in 2020 as Revenue Slides 21% on China-Austr..
MT
02/26YANCOAL AUSTRALIA  : Annual Results Investor Presentation
PU
02/26YANCOAL AUSTRALIA  : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Full Year Financial Resu..
PU
02/04YANCOAL AUSTRALIA  : Wins Regulatory Nod to Expand Production of Moolarben Coal ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 520 M 2 674 M 2 674 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 800 M 608 M 608 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 945 M 2 259 M 2 237 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 3 119
Free-Float 8,18%
Chart YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Yancoal Australia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David James Moult Chief Executive Officer
Ning Su Chief Financial Officer
Bao Cai Zhang Chairman
Paul Stringer Chief Operating Officer
Ling Zhang Secretary, Executive GM-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD-7.85%2 413
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.55%55 230
GLENCORE PLC16.74%52 433
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED17.13%17 971
COAL INDIA LIMITED0.15%12 478
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED44.21%9 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ