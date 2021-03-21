Flooding stops Australian coal rail deliveries to Newcastle port

MELBOURNE, March 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Hunter Valley
coal rail lines have been shut due to flooding in the state of
New South Wales, the Australian Rail Track Corp said on Monday,
halting deliveries into the port of Newcastle, the world's
biggest coal export port.
"High rainfall, potential for more severe flooding beyond
the current impacts to the network, strong winds, fallen trees
and debris, power failures and fallen power lines and power
poles are all concerns which led to operations being halted,"
said a spokesman at ARTC, which runs the rail lines.
It said tracks would be reopened when conditions are safe
and water levels recede.
The Hunter Valley network serves mines run by BHP Group Ltd
, Glencore PLC, New Hope Corp Ltd,
Whitehaven Coal, and Yancoal Australia Ltd,
among others.
The companies were not immediately available to comment on
the impact on their operations.
The Port of Newcastle has two coal terminals with a total
annual capacity of 145 million tonnes.
Heavy rains along Australia's east coast over several days
have caused the worst flooding in half a century, with thousands
of people being forced to evacuate their homes. The downpour is
expected to continue over the next few days, the weather bureau
warned on Monday.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Additional reporting by Melanie
Burton; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)