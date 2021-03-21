Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Yancoal Australia Ltd

YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD

(YAL)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flooding stops Australian coal rail deliveries to Newcastle port

03/21/2021 | 11:02pm EDT
MELBOURNE, March 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Hunter Valley coal rail lines have been shut due to flooding in the state of New South Wales, the Australian Rail Track Corp said on Monday, halting deliveries into the port of Newcastle, the world's biggest coal export port.

"High rainfall, potential for more severe flooding beyond the current impacts to the network, strong winds, fallen trees and debris, power failures and fallen power lines and power poles are all concerns which led to operations being halted," said a spokesman at ARTC, which runs the rail lines.

It said tracks would be reopened when conditions are safe and water levels recede.

The Hunter Valley network serves mines run by BHP Group Ltd , Glencore PLC, New Hope Corp Ltd, Whitehaven Coal, and Yancoal Australia Ltd, among others.

The companies were not immediately available to comment on the impact on their operations.

The Port of Newcastle has two coal terminals with a total annual capacity of 145 million tonnes.

Heavy rains along Australia's east coast over several days have caused the worst flooding in half a century, with thousands of people being forced to evacuate their homes. The downpour is expected to continue over the next few days, the weather bureau warned on Monday. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -1.73% 44.9 End-of-day quote.5.82%
GLENCORE PLC -1.76% 282 Delayed Quote.21.03%
GOLD 0.25% 1742.386 Delayed Quote.-8.06%
NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 1.93% 1.32 End-of-day quote.-6.71%
SILVER -0.37% 25.77 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 0.30% 1.695 End-of-day quote.3.04%
YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD 0.43% 2.35 End-of-day quote.-2.89%
Financials
Sales 2021 3 520 M 2 717 M 2 717 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 800 M 618 M 618 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 103 M 2 404 M 2 395 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 119
Free-Float 8,18%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David James Moult Chief Executive Officer
Ning Su Chief Financial Officer
Bao Cai Zhang Chairman
Paul Stringer Chief Operating Officer
Ling Zhang Secretary, Executive GM-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD-2.89%2 413
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.14%55 230
GLENCORE PLC21.03%52 433
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED21.41%17 971
COAL INDIA LIMITED0.63%12 478
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED43.78%9 384
