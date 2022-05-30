Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Yancoal Australia Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YAL   AU000000YAL0

YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD

(YAL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/30 02:11:00 am EDT
5.620 AUD   -7.57%
08:39aYANCOAL AUSTRALIA : ESG Report 2021
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/26Yankuang Energy to Take Full Control of Yancoal Australia for $1.8 Billion
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yancoal Australia : ESG Report 2021

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
OUR PATH TO TRANSITION

Focused on Australian futures

ESG REPORT 2021



YANCOAL

AUSTRALIA LTD

(INCORPORATED IN VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA WITH LIMITED LIABILITY) ASX STOCK CODE: YAL HKEX STOCK CODE: 3668 ACN 111 859 119



16 About this report

18 Message from the Chairman and CEO

  1. 2021 snapshot
  1. Who we are
  1. How we create value

26 Our approach to ESG

30 Environmental stewardship

46 Social impact and community investment

  1. Business integrity
  1. Performance data
  1. Appendices

While coal mining will likely continue to be Yancoal's primary activity over the coming decades, the Company also has a strategy to ensure the sustainability of the business into the future through diversifying our operations into a range of different commodities and projects. One of the potential pathways that Yancoal is actively



OUR FUTURE

T he Potential to Harness a Renewable Future

investigating the development of renewable energy projects. Renewable energy projects would allow Yancoal to deliver a range of positive outcomes relating to: the pursuit of net zero emissions; beneficial post-mining land use; the re-skilling of our workforce; and the ongoing viability of

local communities and regional economies where we operate. Yancoal is investigating the full spectrum of renewable energy alternatives, including solar farms, wind farms and pumped hydro projects, and how these could be complementary to our existing operations or developed at those

sites where coal mining has ended and post-mining land uses are being considered.

As the world moves towards a lower carbon economy, the mining industry has an important role to play in supporting and expanding the use of renewable energy.

1

For personal use only

In 2021, Ashton Coal donated $7,750 to assist Singleton Heights Pre-School install 45 rooftop solar panels - a key element of the pre-school's strategy to improve its sustainability and reduce

2

its long-term environmental impact. Singleton Heights Pre-School has been operating for over 35 years and is a community owned and volunteer managed non-for-profitpre-school that teaches 80 children daily.

With the help of several fundraising events and the grant from Ashton Coal, this environmental initiative was realised. Not only do the solar panels further the pre-school's commitment to sustainable practices, but it also eases overall



OUR FUTURE

Supporting

Sustainability Initiatives

in our Local Communities

energy costs. In addition, the initiative has opened a new path of education for the students, with the children learning about alternative energy sources and inspiring them to be more energy conscious.

Singleton Heights Pre-School provides an important and valuable service to the families in the Singleton community and Yancoal was pleased to help make this worthwhile project possible.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yancoal Australia Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
Financials
Sales 2022 10 911 M 7 805 M 7 805 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 893 M 639 M 639 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 028 M 5 743 M 5 743 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 3 196
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Yancoal Australia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David James Moult Chief Executive Officer
Ning Su General Manager-Treasury
Bao Cai Zhang Chairman
Paul Stringer Chief Operating Officer
Ling Zhang Secretary, Executive GM-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD133.85%5 743
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED44.15%96 239
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED58.69%28 017
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED71.29%24 389
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED62.00%17 885
COAL INDIA LIMITED24.51%14 447