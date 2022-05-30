Yancoal Australia : ESG Report 2021

(INCORPORATED IN VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA WITH LIMITED LIABILITY) ASX STOCK CODE: YAL HKEX STOCK CODE: 3668 ACN 111 859 119
16 About this report
18 Message from the Chairman and CEO
2021 snapshot
Who we are
How we create value
26 Our approach to ESG
30 Environmental stewardship
46 Social impact and community investment
Business integrity
Performance data
Appendices
While coal mining will likely continue to be Yancoal's primary activity over the coming decades, the Company also has a strategy to ensure the sustainability of the business into the future through diversifying our operations into a range of different commodities and projects. One of the potential pathways that Yancoal is actively
OUR FUTURE
T he Potential to Harness a Renewable Future
investigating the development of renewable energy projects. Renewable energy projects would allow Yancoal to deliver a range of positive outcomes relating to: the pursuit of net zero emissions; beneficial post-mining land use; the re-skilling of our workforce; and the ongoing viability of
local communities and regional economies where we operate. Yancoal is investigating the full spectrum of renewable energy alternatives, including solar farms, wind farms and pumped hydro projects, and how these could be complementary to our existing operations or developed at those
sites where coal mining has ended and post-mining land uses are being considered.
As the world moves towards a lower carbon economy, the mining industry has an important role to play in supporting and expanding the use of renewable energy.
In 2021, Ashton Coal donated $7,750 to assist Singleton Heights Pre-School install 45 rooftop solar panels - a key element of the pre-school's strategy to improve its sustainability and reduce
its long-term environmental impact. Singleton Heights Pre-School has been operating for over 35 years and is a community owned and volunteer managed non-for-profitpre-school that teaches 80 children daily.
With the help of several fundraising events and the grant from Ashton Coal, this environmental initiative was realised. Not only do the solar panels further the pre-school's commitment to sustainable practices, but it also eases overall
OUR FUTURE
Supporting
Sustainability Initiatives
in our Local Communities
energy costs. In addition, the initiative has opened a new path of education for the students, with the children learning about alternative energy sources and inspiring them to be more energy conscious.
Singleton Heights Pre-School provides an important and valuable service to the families in the Singleton community and Yancoal was pleased to help make this worthwhile project possible.
