Yancoal Australia : ESG Report 2021

investigating the development of renewable energy projects. Renewable energy projects would allow Yancoal to deliver a range of positive outcomes relating to: the pursuit of net zero emissions; beneficial post-mining land use; the re-skilling of our workforce; and the ongoing viability of

local communities and regional economies where we operate. Yancoal is investigating the full spectrum of renewable energy alternatives, including solar farms, wind farms and pumped hydro projects, and how these could be complementary to our existing operations or developed at those

sites where coal mining has ended and post-mining land uses are being considered.

As the world moves towards a lower carbon economy, the mining industry has an important role to play in supporting and expanding the use of renewable energy.