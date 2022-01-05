Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Yancoal Australia Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YAL   AU000000YAL0

YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD

(YAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yancoal Australia : HKEx Monthly Return Notice December 2021

01/05/2022 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD

ADDRESS:

Level 18, Tower 2, 201 Sussex Street,

Sydney NSW 2000

PHONE:

61 2 8583 5300

FAX:

61 2 8583 5399

WEBSITE:

www.yancoal.com.au

For personal use only

6 January 2022

ASX Release:

HKEx Monthly Return Notice for the month ended 31 December 2021

Authorised for lodgement by Laura Zhang, Company Secretary

Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Fitzpatrick, GM Investor Relations

Email: Brendan.Fitzpatrick@yancoal.com.au

Additional information about the company can be found at www.yancoal.com.au

YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD - ASX RELEASE |1

FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31 December 2021

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

Yancoal Australia Ltd

Date Submitted:

06 January 2022

only

Not applicable

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

useAdd remarks R marks:

Authorised share capital and concept of par value are not relevant to Yancoal Australia Ltd as it is an Australian incorporated company.

personalr

Page 1

_

v 1.0.1

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

+

Stock code

03668

Description

Not applicable

Add multi-counter stock code

useonly

1,320,439,437

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase / decrease (-)

0

Bala ce at close of the month

1,320,439,437

Add remarks

personalr

Page 2

v 1.0.1

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable Add remarks

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

Add remarks

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) Not applicable

Add remarks

only

Not applicable

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

Add remarks

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

Add remarks

use

r personal

Page 3

v 1.0.1

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

Add remarks

use only

personalr

Page 4

FF301

v 1.0.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yancoal Australia Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 22:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
01/04Australian shares fall from 5-month high as tech losses weigh
RE
01/04Energy, mining stocks boost Australia shares to 4-month high
RE
2021Yancoal Australia to Supply Coal to South Korean Steelmaker POSCO Until 2024
MT
2021YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : HKEx - Continuing Connected Transaction
PU
2021YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : HKEx Monthly Return Notice November 2021
PU
2021Yancoal Australia Ltd Announces Early Debt Repayment of USD 500 Million
CI
2021Gains in financials, BHP lift Australia stocks
RE
2021Yancoal Australia Ltd Announces Sales Volume for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
2021Yancoal Australia Ltd. Announces Production Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021Yancoal Australia Ltd. Updates Production Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 882 M 4 969 M 4 969 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 2 891 M 2 087 M 2 087 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 882 M 2 818 M 2 803 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 086
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Yancoal Australia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David James Moult Chief Executive Officer
Ning Su Chief Financial Officer
Bao Cai Zhang Chairman
Paul Stringer Chief Operating Officer
Ling Zhang Secretary, Executive GM-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD7.69%2 674
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED2.84%66 811
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-0.90%18 667
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED4.90%15 063
COAL INDIA LIMITED4.76%12 650
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED3.11%11 642